I. My Approach

My position comes from, not merely studying as a political psychologist, but from the foreign policy point of view of New Zealand first - not the party, but the general principle: The interests of New Zealand, and its citizens, come before anything else.

Underlying this principle is a foundational realism; utopian ‘feel-good’ dreams have no scope in my analyses. The only times we can ‘afford’ to be ideological is when we are already flourishing, not before; when the crises and the dangers surrounding us are minimal.

We need to understand, that as a tiny nation, we have no power. What I mean by that is we have no power to influence major world events - we only have the power to harm or help our own citizens from the baseline the world powers set.

II. First: Who Cares About Israel and Iran?

What has occurred in Israel, Palestine, and now in Iran and other countries is horrible. No one should make light of death in the individual instance, and even less of it at the scale that has occurred over the past few years.

But most New Zealanders, while agreeing with my sentiment, do not realistically care about what happens in those ‘faraway places’. The best analogy, as I often make, is that of Shire Hobbits; the people and the monsters and the wars that exist far outside our borders matter little to us.

So while the title of this essay may seem in jest, foreign wars for the vast majority of New Zealanders are a small matter.

And even then I am probably overstating it.

This is not a crime; in fact our merriment in the seemingly mundane is to be celebrated. I am here to tell you, if you are a fellow New Zealander of mine who relishes the simplicity of our life down here in the South Pacific, that if anyone tries to guilt you into pledging your allegiance for Palestine or Israel - or even Iran for that matter - you should tell them to propagandise elsewhere.

Such individuals, usually, are political actors who desire your attention to heighten the perception of their own standing. The ‘cause’ is but a means to gain power and influence. We have one political party in particular whose members are experts in doing this (the Greens).

Even so, like the wars of Tolkien’s Middle Earth, some come along that are so impactful, so wide-reaching, that even the little Shire is affected.

III. A Brief Summary of the Conflict

As I understand the United States’ reasoning, Iran had refused to end their nuclear weapon program; their Islamic Theocracy then brutally murdered tens of thousands of their own citizens in an uprising.

In response, President Trump decided to authorise Operation Epic Fury; the United States and Israel launched nearly 900 joint air and drone attacks; one of which was a precision strike to assassinate the Ayatollah of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

It was successful. The Theocracy retaliated by targeting US military bases and embassies in many of the surrounding Gulf States; they also attacked Israel.

In a recent presser, President Trump stated that the frequency of Iran’s military responses has dramatically decreased; he reported a 90% drop in missile strikes, and an 83% drop in drone strikes.

Meanwhile, a new Iranian leader has risen - the previous Ayatollah’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei. Reports indicate he is as hard-line, if not more so, than his father. Predictably, Trump has called his ascension “unacceptable”.

Currently, the conflict is in its second week. Contra to the Iraq War in 2003, the US is not seeking to ‘nation-build’; it has no troops on the ground and the administration seems to not mind what happens internally to the state of Iran - as long as it does not pose a threat to its neighbours and the US.

However, fears are growing a favourable resolution could take some time. Despite the decapitation of their previous leadership, the Iranian regime and their Revolutionary Guard remains in control.

More relevant to New Zealand is the surging of oil prices to as high at $119 a barrel. This has occurred because of the disruption of shipping across the Strait of Hormuz. It is a narrow and strategically vital waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and the only sea passage for oil and gas imports from major Middle Eastern producers.

It is also where New Zealand gets much of its oil via refineries in Asia.

Given our economy’s reliance on oil and our lack of refining any of our own, gas prices are going to rise, inflation is going to increase, and given the destabilisation of supply chains that rely on oil, many retailers are going to suffer raised import costs. Even the cost of purchasing items online will increase.

President Trump indicated he will employ United States escorts to protect ships against Iranian attacks so oil prices will decrease; they are now down to $87.80 a barrel.

IV. Short Term: Oil, Economy, and the 2026 Election

New Zealanders may begin to care about the war, not from a moral point of view, but an economic one, very shortly - if it continues and oil prices remain high.

Our lives, that have over the past decade been slowly constricted by governmental failures and a betrayal by elites, seemed primed for a ‘new flourishing’. National, the biggest party of the three-way coalition with ACT and New Zealand First, have relied upon an improved economy - and thus an increased perception in the openness and freeness of life - to aid their re-election this year.

While there have been drops in crime and positive developments in education, the economy matters more. The inextricable link between money and the experiences it can buy, its psychological impact upon regular New Zealanders, should not be understated.

The leader of National, Christopher Luxon, who is now third in a succession of very unpopular Prime Ministers (after Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins), and appears to have just survived a second internal coup due to such dislike, is in a difficult situation; he has now no means to improve the very thing he campaigned on improving. His only hope is a resolution to the war, and a return to regular shipments of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

But this is far from certain. While United States protection of exports from the area will help, the Theocracy of Iran is vicious and will do what it can to disrupt the flow of the world’s oil. Recent reports indicate they have begun to deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz to do so.

While Trump states Iran’s cruise and ballistic missile and drone arsenal is dramatically depleted, intelligence cannot be completely precise as to their true resources - it may be keeping weaponry in reserve to prolong the war as long as possible; their state media has itself said, “we are the ones who will determine the end of the war”. Recent imagery has also captured Iran firing missiles from secret underground silos in the desert.

Even so, the US remains confident the war will end quickly.

For Luxon, an admission of the war’s consequences, and the admission that he may have no power to resolve our newfound economic problems, could be an approach; honesty and sincerity about the struggle ahead of us - combined with New Zealanders understanding that a left-wing government would certainly make everything worse - may be enough for re-election.

But he has a shifting personality, lacks integrity, and chooses polite vagaries over painful truths - and he has acted this way consistently his entire time in politics.

From here it is difficult to predict; a continued poor personal performance from Luxon combined with increasing living costs for regular New Zealanders could further drop support for National and force senior party members to remove him.

Meanwhile, ACT and especially New Zealand First will likely gain support.

Winston Peters, the leader of NZ First, criticised both Israel and Iran as instigators of this war last year, and more recently, has said he wishes its swift end through sensible diplomacy, condemned the Iranian regime in general and in particular its terrorist actions around the world, while he has not called for a United States takeover of the Strait of Hormuz and instead desires the other Gulf States to step in.

I suspect Mr Peter’s clarity and forthrightness, in comparison to Luxon, will gain him favour. Furthermore, his party has campaigned for a reversal in the off-shore oil-drilling ban; while possible extractions will in reality be minimal in proportion to our total oil imports, to do so may become more persuasive to New Zealanders as uncertainty reigns.

V. Long Term 1: Escalation

The war in Iran may be the precursor for something much larger given its geo-political implications. United States intelligence in the past stated that Xi Jinping had instructed the People’s Liberation Army to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

It is convenient to many arms manufacturers and military suppliers that another World War looms; however, the clear evidence of China’s determination to impose itself on its neighbours in Asia, and in other more father flung places of the world, should not to be dismissed.

Some say one reason that Trump has shown the prowess of his military, not only in Iran but also in Venezuela, is to dissuade his greater enemy from encroaching upon allied property. The United States attacks have also prevented these two countries from exporting oil to China, who has relied on them heavily. This harms China’s economy, and may further dissuade them.

One thing that should be considered is the Chinese mindset; 1) they have a ‘long-view’ of history, and are happy to wait generations to achieve their aims; and, 2) they do not forget past grievances - whatever supposed ‘crimes’ the US commits on them, and has already committed on them, will remain in their consciousness seemingly forever. This, combined with the new reality of a swashbuckling United States who is willing to use military power to achieve its goals, alongside a diminished economy, may cause Beijing to reassess the near future.

However, the move may backfire spectacularly on President Trump. He loves risk, but this may be one too far. Another excursion into the middle east is the last thing Americans appeared to want. If the war continues alongside its economic consequences, isolationism - which was already high after the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Ukraine-Russia war - may grow. Furthermore, the US is slowly depleting its weapon stockpiles. Together, it may inspire Beijing to launch a surprise attack.

Whatever they are thinking, China remains eerily silent over the conflict in the middle east.

VI. Long Term 2: A New Zealand Perspective of World Powers in the South Pacific

The two countries who most influence the South Pacific are the United States and China. It is between them who we must decide to align with if the war in Iran escalates. I should not need to list the similarities, in language, ideology, and nature, the former has with us, and the differences in those same things the latter has with us.

We have been under the United States influence for decades now, and never have they oppressed us; if ever China was to have control over our government, either employing a puppet state or with troops on the ground, whatever freedoms you currently enjoy will quickly evaporate. Because of China’s increased aggression in recent years, we have sought security agreements with the United States (through the Five Eyes alliance).

While obviously this predisposes us toward supporting the United States, China is currently New Zealand’s largest trading partner. It accounts for nearly 30% of our total exports.

This leaves us in an awkward economic situation if the war in Iran escalates, and has lead us to diversify trade through further agreements with the US, the UK, and now, as many New Zealanders loath, with India.

Ideally, like everyone, we desire the war between China and the US to remain ‘cold’ - that China will choose to not invade Taiwan. Then our current strategy exporting to China, while keeping security agreements with the US, can continue as a kind of beneficial ‘middle road’.

If a war did break out between the United States and China, given the complexity of the situation, it would be wise to withhold judgement - even if we are dependent on the United States and bound by past security agreements.

If danger grows, then we would support the US and other allies in the South Pacific in a similar situation as us.

VII. Conclusion: It is Okay to Just Enjoy Your Life

If you are a New Zealander I wish to reiterate the point I made at the beginning; we have a beautiful life down here in the South Pacific, and while it is proper to express sympathy with victims of foreign wars and to criticise tyrannies, your compassion should not favour their troubles over the immediate needs of those in your life. It is not immoral to enjoy what we all here have created for ourselves instead of worrying about what occurs far outside our borders if it does not affect you.

Thank you all for reading.

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