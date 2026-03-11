The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynda Hill's avatar
Lynda Hill
Mar 11

Thank you muchly for this well-written and easily understood post....it never ceases to amaze me how so many people vote according to their belief system around what is happening overseas where NZ has zero influence whatsoever.....and ignore the travesties going on around them right here. Have you read or listened to Dr Anthony Sutton's interviews at all ? in one he lists the massive involvement of major American companies into financing the Viet Nam war as one example- and of course the rise of Hitler. As you say, nothing in or of our tiny nation could ever make one whit of difference and we have little real idea of the monsters and their monstrosities the world is facing....maybe, if truth were told, not even in our own neck of the woods. eg convid times.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Delinquent Academic
Katrina Biggs's avatar
Katrina Biggs
Mar 11

Where did Winston Peters criticise both Israel and Iran for the war? I’ve only seen diplomatic responses from him about it, but I admit I don’t follow everything he says.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The Delinquent Academic
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Delinquent Academic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture