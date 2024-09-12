On Wednesday evening I had a lovely conversation with

, renowned New Zealand TV and Radio broadcaster, on

. We discussed many things: My PhD research on Free Speech, what topics are the most ‘taboo’, some of my personal experience with censorship and self-censorship, and my optimism that the chilled culture can change if more people speak up rather than stay silent.

Reality Check Radio

After the show aired, some people texted in with some wonderful words, which was great to hear.

It was first time doing something like this, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

Here’s the link:

https://realitycheck.radio/replay/jd-bowman-his-research-into-the-free-speech-climate-on-nz-uni-campuses-culture-wars-the-threat-to-academic-freedom/