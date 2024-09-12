An Inside Look at Freedom of Speech on Campus: An Interview with Peter Williams at Reality Check Radio
On Wednesday evening I had a lovely conversation with, renowned New Zealand TV and Radio broadcaster, on Reality Check Radio. We discussed many things: My PhD research on Free Speech, what topics are the most ‘taboo’, some of my personal experience with censorship and self-censorship, and my optimism that the chilled culture can change if more people speak up rather than stay silent.
After the show aired, some people texted in with some wonderful words, which was great to hear.
It was first time doing something like this, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Here’s the link:
https://realitycheck.radio/replay/jd-bowman-his-research-into-the-free-speech-climate-on-nz-uni-campuses-culture-wars-the-threat-to-academic-freedom/