Leonardo de Vinci, the ultimate artist-builder

MUCH OF MY LIFE has been confounded by a false dichotomy. For a creative person, you were either a builder or an artist. Not both. As a child and youth, I would spend hours producing highly detailed and accurate graphical drawings of planes, cars, and cityscapes. I would also spend hours producing highly detailed and accurate drawings of Space Marines, Dragon-Ball Z characters, and invented protagonists. Though I approached the creation of each in exactly the same way, for some reason, I was a ‘builder’ in the former, but an ‘artist’ in the latter.

As I got older, the dichotomy formalised in my head. Builders did not prioritise aesthetic quality; their goal was not to inspire awe through beauty. The words they lived by were ‘functionality’, ‘efficiency’, and ‘cost’. Artists, on the contrary, would forgo these words in the pursuit of some esoteric ‘meaning’. I was told, builders and artists were completely different people. Their lives were back to front.

Today, I look around and I see that this dichotomy has influenced our entire culture. We have builders - engineers, architects, city planners - who have completely eradicated the concept of ‘aesthetics’ from their creative lexicons. Functionality, efficiency, and cost is everything. It does not matter that what they produce is tragically ugly, only that it works.

On the other hand, we have artists - film directors, novelists, painters - that have completely refused to build. They are so opposed to building, that their works do not function at all - they are meaningless. In fact, they’re more interested in the opposite of building: Deconstruction.

A creative person should not be only a builder, or only an artist. They need to be both. Sure, they might come from opposing sides of the equation, but to be connected with others - the public - you need integration.

A building without reference to aesthetics is soulless, isolating inhabitants from their natural state, and heightening the atomisation of our urban industrialised world. A building that is designed with the inhabitants artistic sensitivity in mind, is transformed into a ‘home’, where through quiet contemplation or the breaking of bread with family of friends, one can experience forms of transcendence.

An artwork without reference to construction might as well be produced by a novel-producing-machine that lacks the concept of ‘shared understanding’. It is a selfish piece of nonsense, easy to create because it needn’t ‘work’. Instead, an artwork that ‘functions’, meaning it resolves in some manner and is sensical, aiming toward a deeper meaning or interpretation, is one that can inspire awe and many other emotions within the consumer.

Let you know what you think of this 'false dichotomy' in the comments. To me, it appears 'building' is as essential to art as is 'aesthetics' to building.

