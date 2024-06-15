The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bird of the word's avatar
Bird of the word
Jun 16

I go back and forward on whether this is the right strategy. Sometimes I think you're right. I even shared your perspective with someone on a train in Europe in one of my "It's about the process, but even if it is also about the ends, it's about what you're trying to achieve and your internal metrics of success" moments.

But then I think, well what if you really do have a major talent for something. What if you could be 'that guy', but you never quite get there because you're dividing your zero sum eggs into too many different baskets. And because given the scope of humanity, talent in any area is actually relatively common. 'Hardwork beats talent when talent isn't working' as the adage goes.

But you would never know what heights you could truly be capable of if you didn't keep a focus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by The Delinquent Academic and others
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Jun 23

My question is; how to skill up into the trades when boomers seem completely hostile towards the idea of hiring anyone new. I know of a few in the local area who will not teach youngsters outside their own sons.

I am asking as I really do want to learn a trade, but it's so far been barred.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Delinquent Academic
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Delinquent Academic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture