Note: Though I had been thinking about writing something like this for sometime, I was finally spurred on by this fantastic piece by Jeff Giesea. Give it a read, especially if you’re a millennial - he might be describing you!

Today, this rainy, dreary Saturday in Dunedin, New Zealand, I woke up with the plan of finishing my ‘Intentional Art Consumer’ article, which I’ll publish next week.

I got not one but two flat whites from my local café, opened Substack … and then a flurry of typing sounds later, I instead had written the following in a Note - realising, that, while short - I valued its message enough to send it out to all you lovely subscribers.

My entire life project, in a practical sense, is organised around the following strategy: To become skilled at many things so the turbulence of my environment - from future economic depressions, to heavy-handed censorship and cancellation on ideological grounds, to AI replicating my career - affects me less. I want to stay as resilient as possible to the increasing volatility around me, so whatever the outcome, I can still provide for my future family.

I am trying to Skill Up and Skill Wide.

Mastering one thing - Will it lead you to the desert?

Photo by Yusuf Onuk on Unsplash

As a millennial growing up, we were told, “Hey young chap, the key to success is to master one thing - become the best at that, and no matter the politics, you’ll earn a healthy salary to support your family. This jack of all trades thing? Yeah, that’s folly young chap - you’ll just fail at multiple things.”

The boomer parents had good intentions. They wanted us young chap and chapess millennials to succeed - they loved us. But this ‘master one thing’ philosophy was fostered in an era of great stability; of great wealth and productivity. Careers were clear; they took one to a predetermined location - just like a train on a railway track on a sunny day.

Today, the picture is much different. The career railway is only built a mile or so ahead, and it leads into darkness. In this world, of chaos and instability and reduced upward mobility - the ‘master of one thing’ is playing a risky game. Will the train he’s chosen lead him to his desired location? To provide enough wealth for his family? Or will the railway lead to a rocky, barren field; a desert?

For all those millennials and younger generations out there, I suggest a different strategy. In times of volatility, like today, the man who can do everything well, has a much better chance of survival than the man who is a master at one thing. Even if it is to learn far and wide in your teenage years and twenties, and then focus your ability later, one should be wary of going all in on one thing.

That’s why I am here on Substack, while I’m studying an intensive PhD in Clinical and Social Psychology; that’s why I produce electronic music, while being an experienced and certified ski instructor; that’s why I save money to invest, while regularly coming up with new entrepreneurial plans. I have laid down several carriages, on several tracks, maximising my chances of success.

Perhaps all of them will lead to the same barren desert, but I know the man who has one carriage on one track, is far more likely to end up in that desert.

The wisdom of ‘master one thing’ was formulated and devised in a different time, with different politics, different economies, and different societies. It may have been wise then - and in many regards it is still wise today - but with AI and robotics, Universal Basic Income, economic monopolization by the tech-companies, inflation, rising house prices, and the increasing stratification of society, the careers of today are quickly becoming the careers of yesteryear; relegated to an interesting factoid in a digital history textbook.

Skill Up and Skill Wide my millennial brethren - our families may depend on it.

Thank you all for reading.

If you enjoyed this article, please consider giving it a like, or if you have some thoughts, share them in the comments. Even better, click the subscribe button for more essays on culture, psychology, and philosophy, and some short fiction.

Anything helps, more than you might think.

Chur, and have a good day and night,

The Delinquent Academic

Share

Leave a comment