I. Naughty Hipkins

I was about to write an article on why beta-males vote left-wing, and here, gifted to my typing fingers, is a story preparing that investigation only too perfectly.

Chris Hipkins, the seemingly archetypical ‘beta-male’ and current labour leader, previous prime minister and health minister in the COVID-19 years, may have been exposed as a maltreater of women.

Jade Paul, Hipkins ex-wife, in a post on her Facebook she has since deleted, accused him of doing the following to her in 2023:

“Apparently the Labour campaign is about health, houses, and jobs this year… Health: Chris let me drive myself home in a hospital gown after I miscarried our baby because he was too busy to visit me and bring me clothes. I was covered in blood. I also had placental abruption at 21 weeks with Charlie and he sent his mum to come sit with because he was too busy. Homes: I nearly lost my house when I was unemployed in 2023. I was absolutely broke! I asked Chris to help with fruit for the kids lunches, he told me that the kids were my financial responsibility on my weeks and he wouldn’t help me. His dad offered to help and the kids with groceries. All I wanted was to help me with some apples for the kids lunches and he told me to fuck off. Jobs: I have had to leave 3 jobs because ‘conflict of interest’ issues with Chris. Jobs I have had and loved. The perception of conflict was an issue and I had to go away. Let’s not even talk about the intern and the affair.”

The affair? Reportedly, as COVID health minister in 2022, he cheated on Jade Paul with his current wife Toni Grace, a previous intern of his.

Are these claims legitimate? Hipkins certainly seems to think they are not; he is reportedly “seeking legal advice”. Yet Ms Paul, in another post, stands by her comments. Additionally, she was won the praises of Barry Soper, who has been in conversation with her via text; he says:

“I know Jade Paul, she used to work around parliament, a very nice young woman, their marriage lasted a very short time, they had two children in it, and they got married at premier house, when Jacinda Ardern was Prime Minster, so she was there, and Grant Robertson was chippy’s best man.”

Jade Paul with Hipkins, 2020

The ‘intern’, Toni Grace

Jade Paul concluded her attacks on the opposition leader in her Facebook post by writing:

“The reason men in power get away with terrible behaviour is because women are not allowed to talk about it.”

Well, at the risk of sounding insensitive, you just did talk about it; and if what you are claiming is true, then he will hopefully not get away with it. In fact, you may have seriously undermined his credibility and therefore attempt at Prime-Ministership, and potentially harmed the prospects of the party itself succeeding.

But … does she have a point? Is she referring to social media in general, or the labour party and the media-industrial complex that supports it?

Because if she is referring to the latter, she certainly has a point.

II. Why Does The Mainstream Media Protect Hipkins?

The mainstream media’s general response to Mr Hipkins behaviour reflects their desire to create narratives that support left-wing worldviews.

In practice, this can mean any number of things; lying about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine; saying the world is going to end because of Climate Change; it can mean shielding the truth about a political leader’s personal life if that leader, by winning the election, will not cut their funding.

In 2021, when Jacinda Ardern was Prime Minister, the Labour government established the Public Interest Journalism Fund, a targeted $55 million taxpayer-funded initiative, designed to support “at-risk public interest journalism” due to pandemic-related advertising revenue drops. Organisations supported included NZME (who own NZ Herald and provincial newspapers), Stuff Media, TVNZ, RNZ, and others.

In 2023, after the right-wing coalition of National, ACT, and New Zealand First won the election, they immediately scrapped the fund, and in 2025, the government explicitly reduced baseline funding for RNZ.

Given regular citizen’s distrust of mainstream media organisations and a coalition who routinely gets unfairly criticised by them, one would presume such cuts will continue … which would pose a significant threat to mainstream media’s current existence.

It is already the case that Luxon and Hipkins are not treated with equal fairness in the media; the former receives largely critical narratives while the latter largely supportive ones.

Furthermore, the response of RNZ, Stuff, and NZ Herald to the “allegations” has been a combination of neglect and defence of Mr Hipkins; as an example, here’s RNZ:

“Labour leader Chris Hipkins is seeking legal advice about a series of unsubstantiated claims made by his ex-wife on social media…

In the article, the ‘legal advice’ and the ‘unsubstantiated’ seem to be emphasised; the implication is some woman, as women tend to do, posted some nonsense on social media, and that such accusations have been defamatory and even illegal.

Imagine if it was Luxon who did this? Or Seymour? Or Peters? They would get savaged by the mainstream media; it would be a full frontal attack, artillery engaged, with the bombers overhead - and all we see with Hipkins is a tentative prod here and there.

Indeed, she may be speaking nonsense; I guess we will find out, but it could be Jade Paul was pressured by friends, colleagues - even the Labour Party - to stay silent; that by speaking out she may harm Mr Hipkins chances of winning an election.

It is certainly the case that the mainstream media would prefer not to have to destroy his chances.

Thank you all for reading.

If you enjoyed this, consider giving a cash donation, liking, commenting, or sharing, or subscribing/upgrading to a paid subscription.

Donation

Subscribe to my YouTube Channel

Follow me on X

My most recent article: