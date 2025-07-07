Contrarians go against the crowd…

Dear reader,

The work that goes into each one of these essays and stories takes at least several days and over ten black as death coffees. I risk social ostracisation, damaging my career, and general public embarrassment, given everybody who has power over these things knows who the ‘real Delinquent Academic’ is. If you’re new here, I’d love it you clicked the subscribe button. If you’re a regular, click the like button. Even better, consider giving me a tip using the ‘cash donation’ button. Anything will help; I would really appreciate it. And of course, if you want to become a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) subscriber, upgrade to a monthly patron. It is barely the cost of your Uber Eats delivery fee, once a month.

Cash Donation

The Contrarian

I suspect part of the reason many of you are reading my blog is that you, like me, do not mind going against the flow. There is a certain thrill to risk a position that the crowd disagrees with; you feel embattled yet at once noble. You are standing alone for a cause; people will remember your name as the hero who knew better than the sheep who failed to think for themselves.

But, if we’re being honest: Most of the time we go against the crowd for the fuck of it.

We don’t mind being alone. Being the ‘odd one out’. In fact, we relish it. And sometimes, that’s a problem.

Over my 32 and a half years as a contrarian, I have learnt some things that I wish I knew sooner. (If you have any more points I’d love to read them in the comments because they’d add real practical value to me and to others reading!)

5. Just Because You ‘Think For Yourself’ Does Not Mean You Cannot Be Manipulated

A cunning operator will quickly pick up on your tendency to go against the flow, to disagree - and, importantly, how this is linked to your ego and identity.

With this information, you are as easily manipulated as - if not more so - than the person who is agreeable, the sheep. The operator can make statements, sometimes intentionally false statements, to get you to share your contrary opinion about some topic. If this is privileged information of some kind, they have just elicited it from you, simply because you wanted to prove them wrong.

A variation of this, and perhaps more common, is when manipulators will claim outrageous things in an attempt to get you to defend positions you do not really believe to make you look silly. This happens a lot in debates.

The cure: Learn how to stay silent and to listen; somebody may be intentionally making provocative statements to elicit privileged information from you or defend a position you do not actually believe.

Understand what game people are playing before you engage.

4. People Will Use Your Views Against You

This one is related to the one above, and depends a lot on your environment. In a politically correct environment that is also competitive with a narrow band of opinion on controversial topics - like a big corporation or a university - be very careful who you share your contrary opinions with.

Not everybody is going to sit there and think, “Huh, that is an interesting position”, and go about their day. Some people, especially insecure social-climbers that fill corporations and universities, will view your contrarian points as a threat - and they will come after you.

The cure: Do not trust everyone with your ‘off the wall’ takes. Malevolent and insecure people exist, and some of them will try and destroy you.

3. Sometimes The Crowd Is Correct

It is a conflation to believe that taking the opposite position means you are ‘thinking for yourself’. You need to be aware when you are just doing it because you want to distant yourself from the crowd.

Sometimes those boring crowds are correct, and your tendency to disagree is leading you to a false position.

The cure: Learn how to isolate data and arguments from the people making them. Just because a group of men happen to be cuckold by their wives, does not mean their views about particle physics are wrong.

2. You Are Also ‘A Type’

Just because you go against the flow, and try to sit outside the crowd or the mainstream, does not mean you are suddenly outside of human types and somehow special.

You are a contrarian. The guy or gal who says odd shit or who, for the hell of it, will take up a position or like a thing because no one else does. That’s a type. And you’re it. You’re not special. Don’t be narcissistic.

The cure: Humility. Many powerful religions and philosophies argue that one needs to master their inner being in many ways, but here I am referring to pride. Do not let your desire for difference and independence control you.

Understand that you are one of many, and that millions and millions of people with similar traits came before you.

1. Accept It: You Are The Heel

As a contrarian, you need to be accept that your conflicting nature is going to rub many people the wrong way, and you’ll often find yourself on the outer. This does not mean you will not have many friends; in fact, contrarians can be some of the people with the most friends, because they are used to experiencing a difference of opinion without it becoming an relational issue.

That being said, do not be surprised if you are intuitively considered ‘the heel’, the antagonist, to many people’s stories. To them, your nature and the contrary opinions that follow it, exist as some form of leviathan: Chaos. People like predictability and conformity, and you are not it.

This is true even if you are arguing - as I often do - for a literally more orderly society.

The cure: Accept that you are not only going to be considered weird, but accept that you are also going to be considered the bad guy.

The true contrarian is always considered by the moral conformist bloc as the bad guy. Those in the future will know the truth; that you had the courage to be called immoral, while knowing the deeper moral implications of your positions. But you need to have the courage.

Here it is vitally important to be aware of those who use moralising language against you. Do not fall prey to their games. They will call you every awful name they can conceive; if you do not falter here, and follow the other four points, then you will become a formidable contrarian indeed.

If you enjoyed this, consider giving a

Cash Donation

Or upgrading to a

Thank you.