The ‘Science’

The above poster is for an apocalyptic documentary made by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and produced by Martin Scorsese. It possesses undeniable ‘evidence’ that the current pleasures of today will be washed away as the global water level rises. Millions, perhaps billions will die. And we have a chance, right now, to alter the doom that is to befall those who will inherit the Earth.

It is yet one of the countless examples of the alarmism that has dominated mainstream discourse for the past sixty years. However, many of the ‘alarmist’ predictions have turned out to be wildly wrong.

For example here’s Mostafa Tolba, Former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program, in 1982:

“[Inaction will cause] . . . by the turn of the century [2000], an ecological catastrophe which will witness devastation as complete, as irreversible as any nuclear holocaust.”

Or David Viner, Senior Research Scientist, in 2000:

“[Within a few years] winter snowfall [in the UK] will become a very rare and exciting event. Children just aren’t going to know what snow is.”

Or Mark Townsend and Paul Harris, The Guardian, in 2004:

“European cities will be plunged beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a Siberian climate by 2020.”

Whether you believe the environmentalist movement an enormous psy-op or not, one need not be a climate specialist to notice what these extremist leaders are claiming and what scientists are saying are not one and the same. Dire ‘end of the world’ scenarios are much closer to compelling science-fiction than a clear prediction of the future - as the quotes above expose. Though there is agreement between scientists the planet is warming and forms of action should be taken, the amount of warming inflicted by humans and the source of that warming, the types of energy that should used as replacement for fossil-fuels (and how that replacement is to be achieved/whether one actually should), whether Western nations should hamstring themselves while two of the main sources of C02 emissions, China and India, merrily go onto about their industrial futures, and much else, is hotly debated.

Steven E. Koonin, former Under Secretary for Science for the Obama administration, provides various examples of scientific evidence published both by the US government and the UN that betray popular narrative in his book Unsettled:

Humans have had no detectable impact on hurricanes over the past century;

Greenland’s ice sheet isn’t shrinking any more rapidly today than it was eighty years ago;

The net economic impact of human-induced climate change will be minimal through at least the end of this century;

Heat waves in the US are no more common than they were in 1900;

The warmest temperatures in the US have not risen in the past fifty years.

Koonin tells the story of convening the American Physical Society’s workshop to test the strength of climate science in 2014. He walked away “shaken by the realization that climate science was far less mature than [he] supposed.” He discovered that:

Many climate models contradict each other, with ‘expert’ judgements sometimes applied to adjust model results and hide shortcomings;

Humans exert a physically small, warming influence;

Natural warming changes are poorly understood;

Government and UN press releases and summaries do not accurately reflect scientific reports;

Rarely was there scientific consensus;

Scientists are often embarrassed with what they see portrayed in the media.

Koonin concluded that:

“… the science is insufficient to make useful projections about how the climate will change over the coming decades, much less what effect our actions will have on it.”

Of course, Koonin has his detractors, and since publishing the first edition of his book in 2021, has been ostracized as a traitor by the woke-progressive-environmentalist bloc he was once a part of - a metaphorical ‘burning at the stake’ which we will return to the next chapter. One of the central themes of his book is that doubt and skepticism are integral to the scientific method and exist as much - if not more because of its complexity - in climate science as in other fields. Yet, what has been presented to the public over the past sixty years is the exact opposite: The science is certain and the world is ending.

So what’s going on? How can climate activists keep claiming precise dates for the coming apocalypse, it not coming to pass, and their followers growing rather than shrinking in number? How can they continue to be given more resources, greater status, increasing power, when they have clearly been proven wrong, time and time again?

It is because the extreme arm of environmentalism, Climate Alarmism, is a cult.

Today, in Part I of this investigation, I will lay out how Climate Alarmism operates as a perfect exemplar of a cult. Next week, in Part II, I will delve into the myth that motivates their followers to action beneath their conscious awareness, such is its role in our evolution, the Flood Myth.

(Note: And I should be clear here - when I am talking about the cult - I am not talking about scientists or those educated on the topic who agree the planet is warming, and that, whether largely natural or human caused, this may or may not cause great destruction in the future. I am talking about environmental extremists who have clearly manipulated a situation to their advantage, and their followers who, like sheep compelled by the fear the herding dog excites, to believe and do things that are clearly not in their best interests.)

How Climate Alarmism Functions as a Cult

Charismatic/Manipulative Leaders

I almost do not need to elaborate here. Cults invariably have charismatic leaders who claim some form of special or divine insight. They weaponise fear and insecurity, the desire for certainty and belonging, as well as exciting tribal tendencies (us versus them) within all of us, to establish a loyalty and dependency to them and the cult itself.

The Climate Cult is no different. They have arguably the most charismatic leaders possible - actors or career politicians - whose central claims are about the impending destruction of everything (that enough fear for you?), and create a clear distinction between who is good and who is evil. The special or divine insight is ‘the science’ - which, because of its complexity, ‘only they can understand’.

Predictions Proven Wrong Without Consequence

Doomsday cults are infamous for their leader’s ability to claim a precise date of the ending of the world, it not come to pass, and their followers ignoring such clear evidence of the fraudulent pact they are bound to. In many religions and cults, contradiction often entrenches the belief that a deity or religious leader has powers and knowledge that transcend human understanding. The confounding nature of something predicted and not coming to pass, rather than evidence their leader is a malign-trickster, is instead evidence to the follower that their own ability to understand the deeper workings of the universe is clearly limited. Instead of extreme cognitive dissonance causing them to leave the cult, they rationalise it away in the above manner, and it often causes greater adherence.

The Climate Cult is a prime example of this psycho-religious phenomenon: For sixty years their leaders have claimed precise dates of the effective end of the world without it coming to pass. Not only do followers ignore the clear signs of manipulation, but they accept that they just ‘do not know the science the way their leaders do’; that ‘it is just too complicated and esoteric’. The low-IQ left eats this up and especially academics not in the field of climate change who follow the ‘science’ with the kind of faith that would make the most devoted and ardent of theists seem like dilly-dallying skeptics.

Exploitation of Followers

Cult leaders create dependence by forcing members to make sacrifices, and then, using the resources garnered from these sacrifices, live the ‘high-life’. The sacrifices can be in a manner of ways, from not interacting with the ideas of dissidents or antagonists, large monetary donations, physical relocations, distancing oneself from family and friends, and so on. Followers will have to abide the norms and rules of the cult, while their leaders exist outside them.

The Climate Cult, once more, is a great example. Followers are discouraged to interact anyone who either believes a more moderate view of the ‘apocalypse’ let alone a climate ‘denier’; if these ‘sinners’ are family members or friends, this may cause a breaking of their relationship. The cult has entire charitable organisations and political parties that require monetary donations to operate effectively. Followers are requested to not use plastic, live in smaller homes, reduce their overall C02 emissions, not eat beef, not fly, and the most damning - they are told to not have children. All such sacrifices are exploited by their leaders, who use the status and fame gained from social media and heading political organisations, to live a life of hedonistic luxury, flying from one globalist meeting to another, usually on private jets.

Preying on the Vulnerable

Cults generally seek recruitment from those who are psychologically vulnerable. Ideal cult members include, but are not limited to: The young, those going through a transition in their lives, those who have an exaggerated yearning for meaning and belonging, those already isolated from family and friends, or those who are depressed/anxious, have personality traits like neuroticism and/or are at either end of the dominance/submission spectrum.

The Climate Cult uses each of the above vulnerabilities to grow its follower base. Today, the young are especially vulnerable to recruitment and indoctrination into the cult. They are told all the way through school lies about the climate and how the world will end. Much of the young have psychological problems, especially depression and anxiety. There is great disconnect between younger generations and older generations, respect is rarely shown toward elders (in many cases, understandably so), and the young have futures which are looking increasingly bleak, for reasons other than the climate. Religion, with its ability to provide a sacred ordering of the universe, adaptive norms and rules, a pathway forward into the future (where one will be saved, in the myriad of ways a healthy religion can), and above all, meaning and belonging, has been cast aside, leaving an enormous spiritual void. And so, the Climate Cult provides certainty where there is little, and a form of healing: It orders the universe into the good and evil, how the future will unfold, offers meaning of the grandest kind - saving the world, provides kinship, and much more.

Enforcing Compliance

Cults are effective in maintaining the compliance of followers to its rules, norms, and beliefs. Once dependent, even if followers no longer agree with or merely doubt the goals or methods of the cult, they can find it difficult to leave. Often, most of their friends are also in the cult, a large part of their identity is bound up with it, they might be geographically isolated, and so on. Punishments of deviancy can include everything from social exclusion, exile, even murder. Cult leaders prey upon the yearning that exists inside every one of us for belonging, and will thus guilt-trip and shame followers who ‘betray’ the cult.

The Climate Cult and their leaders use these methods expertly. The most obvious one is the guilt-tripping and shaming of those who doubt their predictions, question their methods, and/or who desire to leave. They have one of the most powerful in deterrents in that they can claim that an apostate is not only ‘siding with evil’, but, by now becoming a normal consumer, they are ‘speeding up the world’s end’. Steven Koonin’s treatment is a good example of this; once he shared his disagreements with the movements beliefs and methods, he was ‘exposed’ as a ‘climate denier’ and a ‘lair’, and was cancelled, though it failed quite dramatically. For young people, most of this is not even necessary, because they are at an age where peer-friendship is almost more important than their family, and, given many of their friends are in the cult, would not risk becoming an apostate.

Isolation

To combat the influence of outsiders who challenge the claims and beliefs of cult leaders, followers are often encouraged to isolate themselves (the classic American example is retreating to some kind of ranch).

Fortunately for the Climate Cult, the invention of the internet, phones, and social media and their combined ability to create ‘cyber-silos’, has meant physical isolation is no longer necessary. Furthermore, the rapid information flow of these technologies has allowed the cult to grow with incredible speed, to the degree that there now exist - for some time! - entire political parties dedicated to the cult.

In sum, Climate Alarmism is a Cult because:

It has manipulative and charismatic leaders who claim special insight (the ‘science’);

Their leaders make predictions that are frequently proven wrong with no consequence;

There is exploitation, where leaders live the ‘high-life’ while the followers have to make sacrifices and adhere to the norms and rules of cult;

It preys on the vulnerable for recruitment, especially the young, who because of many factors are perfect cult members;

It uses compliance tactics like guilt-tripping, shaming, cancelling, along with claiming that apostates are now contributing the ‘end of the world’;

With the new technology of smartphones, the internet, and social media, followers are isolated from outside viewpoints and influence.

Next week I will delve into their motivating agent, the Flood Myth, and how I believe it is not merely for the reasons written today that the environmentalist movement is so persuasive and powerful to people.

Thank you all for reading.

If you enjoyed this, please consider giving it a like, or if you have some thoughts, share them in the comments.

Even better, click this button…

If you want to support me further, and help me realise my dream of becoming an independent writer and voice, you can upgrade to a paid subscription or you can simply give me a tip.