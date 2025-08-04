New Zealand Good Boys control the country…

Dear reader,

If you’re new here, I’d love it you clicked the subscribe button. If you’re a regular, click the like button. Even better, consider giving me a tip using the ‘cash donation’ button. Anything will help; I would really appreciate it. And of course, if you want to become a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) subscriber, upgrade to a monthly patron.

Cash Donation

Our national animal is the kiwi. It is flightless, harmless, and has a big nose. If it were challenged by even the littlest of creatures, it would recede, cower. “Please don’t!” - it would cry, as it hid behind a tree.

Yet it would be short-sighted of me to only highlight the kiwi’s weaknesses; it has a guile to it, a hidden cunning. Many larger animals - thousands in fact - those who were more aggressive, more frightening and domineering, have gone extinct while this little kiwi, this embarrassing excuse for an animal, still lives: How?

It is a good little boy. It keeps its head down. Putting its hands up (hands?), it pleads its case, “Leave me alone, oh snarling creature, I mean no harm; I am poor and weak, I have no opinions; all I want is to graze the forest floor!” And the larger creatures, their bellies full from tearing to pieces other animals - if they even notice the kiwi! - wave their own hands in dismissal. They respond, “Why would I attack you? You are so weak … such a nothing of a thing.” Little do they know this mindset will cost them their lives; not merely as an individual creature, but as an entire species! All the while the kiwi lives, grazing the forest floor.

I do not know the history of how the kiwi came to represent the people who now inhabit this country, but certainly, it was and is an excellent choice. The men of our nation - those middle to upper class, those shackled in offices - are exactly like this rather pathetic animal. They are stunted, yet to become men, still have baby fat over their bodies, and are petrified of confrontation. “Please don’t!” - they cry, as they hide behind their cubicles.

But they have survived! Indeed, they have had great success as New Zealand Good Boys. They listen to their mothers, to their wives, to the HR department and the NZHerald and probably still watch the news at 6PM like they did when they were children. They used to sit in front of the telly and without ever being aware of it, they gazed up at the presenters, the reporters, at the older Good Boys who were highlighted in the news segments, and dreamed, ‘that could be me!’

They understood that all they needed to do was be a Good Boy, be a Good Kiwi, be harmless and pathetic, have no opinions, and piss nobody off. And do what the women say! Arguably, this was the most important - it got them laid, it got them a job that requires a suit, and it allowed them to sleep in on Sundays after watching the ‘Wahs!’ on a Saturday night.

The Wahs. On that joke of a sports team: The New Zealand Good Boy’s inner effeminacy regards Rugby League as barbaric unsophisticated nonsense - and it is, admittedly, entertaining as it can be. (What other evidence for league’s barbarism do we need beside from knowing the Australians love it?) Yet, the Good Boys could never say that! Not at all; because supporting the Wahs is coded as that other delicacy that along with submitting to women has gotten them great success: Submitting to the Reo!

New Zealand Good Boys know that they are not ‘above’ anyone; in fact they are highly skilled at putting others above them! These privileged little whiteys are practised in the cunning performance of acting ashamed at what their naughty forefathers did to the Māori. “They stole their land!” They will repeat in response to their wife’s suspicious gaze (she always wonders whether deep down he is in fact a Hitler lover; the word ‘trust’ to her is defined following the Soviet tradition, whereby her Good Boy husband’s word is not enough, and therefore she needs constant verification that he is not an awful racist [this is where the Wahs! helps a lot]).

This leads me conveniently onto the New Zealand Good Boy’s political opinions, that, despite trying to hide them, do exist: While being so diminutive in their behaviour it will often seem that they have a penchant for same-sex sexual interaction, Good Boys are not stupid - it is how they have survived so successfully! They have followed in precise marching bands the ludicrous social progressivism that has become the mainstream, but they know the further left you go the more nonsensical everything becomes in terms of money. In polite company they may nod their head at the blue-haired socialist crazy, but they understand their life of baby-pleasure would be impossible within such a central-planning system - and so, they compromise: When pressed they will say that they are one of four things:

A Centrist A Swing-Voter A Libertarian (risky) Just not that into politics (smart)

A New Zealand Good Boy’s success is dependent on finding profits in social trade-offs; they are an arch-balancer, and understand low- to mid-level risk better than anyone. They are conservative by nature - but they not ‘political conservatives’. They know that to aggressively call out left-wing degeneracy would instantly quadriplegic their organisational aspirations, but, simultaneously, they know that to become a foot solider of the progressive left would arouse suspicion in potential employers and bosses that they are incompetent. (I suspect most people in this country, even moderate leftists, would agree that anybody far left appears incompetent - a single glance at the Green Party all but confirms one’s suspicions.)

They likely voted National this past election, and Labour the previous election; they are the New Zealand Good Boys of the Uni-party. They are kiwis; weak, harmless, and embarrassing - but they are probably more materially successful than you and me and right now are laughing at us as they post ‘Up the Wahs!’ in their group chats, tell their wives that they love women’s sports, and think that actually, Jacinda Ardern was not that bad.

In fact, they are so successful that they now lead two of New Zealand’s largest political parties! Both Chris Luxon and Chris Hipkins - current Prime Minister, and previous Prime Minister - are perfect embodiments of the New Zealand Good Boy.

They are the ‘organisational’ men of New Zealand, filling our Governmental agencies and our corporations; they are the ‘backbone’ of our country - a flightless bird that prefers hiding over fighting.

And of course it is not the animal’s fault; the little flightless bird. It would probably be more accurate for me to say that the New Zealand Good Boy has destroyed the reputation of a rather heroic animal.

What do we think, my fellow New Zealanders? Can we save the kiwi’s reputation as our national creature? Or should we look further afield, into history maybe, and find a new creature to represent us?

I put forth the Haast’s Eagle. It was a large as a man and was rumoured to hunt men, too. It did not survive, yes; but its legend is still intact - unlike what has unfortunately become of the kiwi.

If you enjoyed this, consider giving a

Cash Donation

Or upgrading to a

Thank you.