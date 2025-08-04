The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raz's avatar
Raz
6d

New Zealand good boys are the type of men who sign off emails with Nga Mihi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by The Delinquent Academic and others
Rex Ahdar's avatar
Rex Ahdar
6d

Terrific writing: most enjoyable with a bonus sprinkling of keen insight. I've always preferred the kea as a national bird: inquisitive, mischievous and actually soars in the mountain skies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Delinquent Academic and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Delinquent Academic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture