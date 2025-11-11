The Oath of the Horatii, Jacques-Louis David

A man’s friends are almost important as his family and at certain ages or in certain situations, they are more important. You seek their counsel when making life-altering decisions. In times of tragedy they come to your aid. They look after your children when you are away. There are things only your friends know; secrets only they can understand. It is the foolish man who trusts too many, but it is even more foolish to trust no one.

Not all friends are equal or perfect. Some friends are lazy and fail to reply your messages or come late to engagements. Some are over-indulgent and are easily addicted to alcohol and drugs. Some cannot keep their mouth shut and share privileged information. This is to be expected; they are as flawed as you and live their own lives - you cannot expect them to meet exceptional standards at all times.

Yet there is one standard that, if he begins to repeatedly fail to meet it, you should talk to him directly before it is too late.

And that is maintaining loyalty.

Some may say that a friend’s values are the most important measure; whether they are a good man, are honest and true, are productive people in society. But these are all enveloped by loyalty; if a friend is disloyal, he as shown you his ‘values’ are weather-dependent - when the drizzle comes he seeks cover instead of standing beside you and laughing at how wet you’re both getting.

He is a bull-shitter. And you never, ever want to be friends with a bull-shitter.

There are many reasons a friend may be disloyal, but there is one above all you should watch out for. People talk of illicit drugs and alcohol as being that which deranges the male mind the most - and they can make a man beastly - yet it is in fact that opposite sex of ours which seems created precisely to confound and confuse us: Women.

If a friend of yours distances himself from you or begins to treat you differently because of what a woman wants, then you have a ‘friend’ with a vertebrae of sludge. He is weak. A woman’s instinct is always to devour. This is not conscious. It is up to the man to draw the boundaries on this instinct. If he lets her devour him - his personal time, his personality, his values, so on - then he is no longer your friend. He is her. She has consumed him. And now whatever you say to him she will hear; whatever you do will be judged not by him but by her. If he cannot fix this situation, then he will eventually betray you.

In modern society this kind of betrayal is becoming common. We have men ending relationships with life-long best friends because their wives ‘don’t like their jokes about immigrants’, or ‘don’t like what he wrote online’, or ‘[enter any reason, he will accept it]’.

I do not think this is exaggeration to say but it is likely our society contains some of the weakest and most pathetic men to ever exist. They have no loyalty.

And here Mr Fuentes will say: “It is all the women’s fault!” Nonsense. Yes, modern western women are lunatics - but the men created them. Like the individual case, of the cowardly man who failed to set boundaries on his wife, the entire sex of men failed to set boundaries on the entire sex of women. That is what happened. For men to pretend otherwise proves they have as of yet failed to build any character.

Responsibility is the first step and modern men have none.

