The other day my girlfriend asked me who was more free, my brother or me? Without doubt it is my brother, I responded. He lives his days tanning in the sun, playing tennis, and trading the odd long stock, in South America. He is a World Nomad and can travel anywhere he wants when he wants. He answers to no one.

My situation is a little different.

I operate within the confines of a University. For anyone half-partial to politics, they would understand that Universities have become the model for soft liberal authoritarianism. Several of my posts have attempted to expose their corruption. Even so, I have left much unsaid: Stories that could humiliate respected ‘scientists’. Tales that could expose pathological ‘friends’.

Maybe a day will come when I can reveal these accounts. For now, I want readers to understand one key fact: Despite the success of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE, much of the world is going the other way. It might be merry in Florida, or one of the other based states, but in many rainbow coloured alleys, things are actually getting worse.

For years, alongside my PhD research, I have studied and trained to become a Clinical Psychologist. In my country New Zealand, it is one of the most competitive fields - right up there with medicine. In the time I have trained, the field itself has gone from left-liberal biased - and something I could deal with - to this:

This statement is retrieved from the Association of Psychotherapists Aotearoa New Zealand (APANZ), late last year. I decided to let that slide, given my tenuous position at the University. But I could not let this slide:

This was retrieved from a new code of ethics the New Zealand Psychologists’ Board is trying to introduce. To summarise, in many of their ‘ethical’ statements, they require practicing psychologists to adhere to the woke religion. Ethnic minorities, ‘other’ genders, and much more, appear to have special status. What is not ambiguous - is that the needs of Māori are placed above all.

For those foreign to New Zealand politics, Māori are our indigenous population, and suffer poorly on many different metrics of success. In places like the University and the media, there is only one way to interpret their current malaise: They have been systematically oppressed by the white man for over a hundred years. Any other suggestion is considered - you guessed it - racist.

We are purportedly in a mental health crisis, and one race is receiving preferential attention over all the other other races.

That should be a problem.

But not only do we as psychologists need to prefer Māori and their needs over other races, we need to understand Mātauranga Māori or ‘Māori knowledge’ - a quasi-religious mythological set of precepts.

Personally, I actually believe some of their holistic models of mental health to be beneficial. Unlike secular approaches, they do not isolate the individual from their social world, with family and friends, environment, and the spiritual realm, as important determining factors of someone’s mental health. The problem is - what about Christianity? Buddhism? Taoism? Hinduism? Islam?

These are actual religions, and their followers dwarf Mātauranga Māori, even in New Zealand.

Furthermore, in the last highlighted passage they include all these ‘diversities’ but one is left out: Political orientation. I wonder why? Could it be that if one is not left-liberal, that they do not deserve the help of a psychologist? That if they are a right-winger, (God forbid, white right-winger), then they should be excluded?

Of course it does not say this, but why would political orientation be left out, amongst all those others?

It is this preferential treatment and thus perception from the public that psychologists are ‘woke idiots’ that prevents people who are truly in need of help from seeing a psychologist. After what I have seen from the inside, I worry for all those who do not fit the ethnic, religious, and political categories, implicitly and explicitly preferred in the document.

Though I cannot go into detail, a Māori patient of mine snorted when I was forced to suggest we do a ‘karakia’ (a Māori prayer), by my supervisor. She missed the next 4 out of 5 sessions, and finally stopped coming. Of course, there were likely other factors involved, but this virtue signaling contributed to it. With millions of tax-payer dollars behind it, I believe this is happening more and more.

Woke psychology is destroying not helping mental health.

