The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katrina Biggs's avatar
Katrina Biggs
10h

Food for thought. Although I myself never wanted a family, I recognise that family stability, at any level of society, is the most beneficial thing we can have for society. Families don’t have to be perfect, but if they’re just there and functioning, that does more than we give credit to. It takes sacrifice on the parents’ part for the greater good, and that is where it often falls down, as parents are sometimes not prepared, capable, or want that.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Delinquent Academic
James the Hun's avatar
James the Hun
2d

Great review. I shall be buying the book. Just need to finish writing my own first. (:

Keep it up, legend. Cheers!

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Delinquent Academic
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Delinquent Academic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture