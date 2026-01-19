I. Leaving A Legacy

As I reached the age common for modern men to begin searching for a mother of their children, thirty, I naturally began thinking about the idea of family. Like individual men and women, I recognised that some families were better than others; they were more harmonious, expressed love for the children more effectively, and built a social-spiritual structure with a kind of meaning greater than the mere collection of people in a home.

I thought deeply about what were the values that differentiated a great family from merely a good one, a good family from a broken one, so on. Why were some children more ‘put-together’? Why were some more cultured, had more refined taste in dressing or in the arts? Why was wealth passed down through generations in this family, but not in that one?

I have always been grateful for all my parents have given me, none more so than the constant feeling of infinite and protective love, yet it has only been quite recently I have understood the benefits of the social-spiritual structure they built, how it affected me from when I was an infant and how now they are the very kind of people I want to be; indeed, it leaves a crater inside me knowing that there are likely billions of others in the world without this fortune.

But I could throw it away - indeed, I spent my latter teenage years doing exactly that; ‘experimenting’, shall we say, confused by the alienation imposed by modernity.

Or - I could continue on what my parents began together and attempt to Leave A Legacy.

Fate is a most curious thing and right at the moment in time I was having these noble thoughts about my future grand children and their own sons and daughters, Johann Kurtz of the Becoming Noble Substack published his book Leaving a Legacy: Inheritance, Charity, & Thousand-Year Families.

II. The Mythic Style

Johann’s book is written in the style of his Substack; clear and direct with short sentences and few flourishes - yet when the decision is made to ornament, he does so in a manner befitting the ideas in the book. This harmony between style and ideas should not be understated; Johann is arguing for truths that exist beyond the human conception of time, those in the mythic realm, foundations that remain whether we choose to build our families upon them or not. To capture that is an aesthetic feat, and, in my opinion, as noble as any of the ideas themselves.

III. Giving Versus Charity

Johann describes how modern philanthropy is a perversion of charity. Since the Enlightenment a “global mandate” was slowly established to “solve systematic issues” discovered through “social science”. These institutions had specific political agendas and attracted those who sought not to good unto itself but to be seen doing so. Overtime, instead of the rich aiding their families and their local poor - which is, as Johann states, their God-given responsibility - they gave to these organisations and moved from their homelands to isolated alcoves ignorantly believing their duty performed.

Some may note that it is not social science per-se that is leading these charities astray, but the formation of theories based on ideology - ideology that once scrutinised has no place in science, either. Even so, his criticism remains: Like many other liberal institutions in society, these charities do not treat persons as whole spiritual beings in relationship with nature, other persons, and their creator, but reduced ‘individuals’ that only require a little bit more money to flourish. Such an approach he argues cannot have worked, and cites domestic and foreign examples like the mental health crises and dependence of Africa on the West.

III. New Money Dies, Old Money Survives

Johann distinguishes between “elites” and the “upper class”. Elites are the wealthiest self-made people of a generation; the upper-class are the children of these elites once inter-married. They inherit and preserve the wealth and status of their parents, and pass it down to their own children so a dynasty is established. Such children, Johann argues, are born to rule, to project “beauty, taste, manners, and sacrifice,” and dedicate themselves to their land, people, and families.

Yet it has become popular for modern elites to disinherit their children - and thus disinherit them of the title ‘upper-class’. They worry with an excess of monetary privilege, their children will not learn the lessons they learned. Meanwhile they live lavishly, spending for the sake of spending, forgoing their duties to their land, people, and family, without taste or culture. Their children - the millennials - are expected to repeat this cycle, of ‘making oneself’ under the guise of “merit as economic productivity”. Under this oppressive force, they crumble, broken - to their fathers and mothers they are failures.

IV. How To Leave A Legacy

Johann offers advice to families, those who already have an established line, and those more similar to mine, who made themselves in the second half of the past century. I will mention those which particularly caught my eye.

“While elites must learn a trade, their children must learn rule”; upper-class children need not busy themselves with becoming an expert bit-part in the liberal machine while receiving “mediocre pay”. Instead, as they grow, they should be given ever-increasing control over the family estate and be introduced to powerful people. Their education is to be, as Johann quotes philosopher Leo Strauss, a “‘counter-poison to mass culture’”. Their parents should inspire them to become “truly magnanimous” and pursue “only great works”. Johann emphasises that …

… you are not attempting to make them the best worker amongst peers, you are forming them into a unique category which transcends other workers: a leader who prioritizes long-term over short-term, ensures that the business fundamentally serves family flourishing before narrower objectives, and harmonizes efforts across family assets.

He mentions various other activities of no less import; teaching children from an early age to appreciate art, develop dress style, and refine their manners; maintaining family routines like regular dinners and presence at dates important for Western culture like Christmas; indeed, he emphasises here and throughout the book the importance of God and true charity upon the legacy project …

… steel yourself and align your will to God. Be one of the few who engages in real charity, not a shadowy imitation of it. Perhaps then He will carry your legacy forward into the deep future.

V. The Delinquent Academic Recommends

The book, because of its style and short length, is a most pleasant read - and it had a profound effect on me. Right after the New Year did I read my copy in my parent’s beautiful property with a view of an idyllic lake. Sunlight would shimmer off the moving waves as wind whipped up a fervour in the menacing clouds that gripped the top of white-crested peaks with their grey fingers; and I would sit, appreciating this majesty out the window, thinking on a time-scale that is unusual for people for age, grateful for the opportunity my parents have given me to Leave A Legacy.

Those who are born into wealth today are shamed for being ‘privileged’, ‘spoilt’, even ‘immoral’. It is true that many modern elites are evil men and women, have disinherited their children, isolated them, and turned them into resentful cowards who blast our social medias with their misery. But that is not all who are born into wealth; there are some who recognise their duty to themselves, to their family, land, and people, who understand the concept of legacy, and wish to preserve and restore the greatness of our Empires and the spirit that imbibed them.

If you wish to create a legacy, buy the book.

Thank you all for reading.

