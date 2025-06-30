Dear reader,

Fat Kids

THE OTHER DAY my girlfriend and I were parked up in front of a row of shops. To my right, after some struggle, a boy, under the age of ten, rolled out of a car. Another, this time a girl about twelve, struggled out the opposite side. They were two of the fattest children I had ever seen, resembling Zumba balls with hands and feet. Shortly after, the mother hopped out - she wasn’t as rotund but clearly enjoyed feasting.

I said, “Surely, that shouldn’t be legal.”

“What do you mean?” My girlfriend replied.

“These children … are obese. They must have been forced fed by that mother following them. How is that allowed?”

“Mmm. It’s their life.”

“No it’s not.”

As I explained to her, these children had likely been fed ludicrous quantities of unhealthy food, become addicted to sugar and processed carbohydrates, before they had the awareness to choose otherwise. When they reach an age where it is within their means to restrict their eating it may too late - while they might not be destined (because extreme weight loss and lifestyle changes are possible), their chances of a healthy physical and psychological life are dramatically reduced. That is excluding all the bullying and ridicule they are to experience throughout childhood and beyond.

If a mother was to get her children addicted to alcohol or drugs from a young age the population would be up in arms (well, knowing how weird the left has gone, maybe not). “How dare she!” They would say. But for food? That operates on the same dopaminergic reward systems?

It’s their life.

It reminded me of a girl I knew several years ago. How the conversation started - I cannot remember - but I had been laying into parents who recruit their child into becoming their binge-eating cooperative. It wasn’t one of my most … aware moments, because after my tirade the girl looked at me and said, “Well, you’ve just accurately described my own mother.”

She was a heavier girl, but definitely not fat - and went on to describe her journey. Apparently her mother would bring home ice cream daily for the two of them to devour - amongst other treats. This went on her whole life until at 16 the girl hated how she looked and felt so much, she took upon herself to reprimand her mother, alter her diet and start exercising. It was clear she was an agentic, resilient, intelligent, young woman - and in the minority. At the end she said she suspected most other children to have stayed obese long into adulthood. And maybe forever. Here’s the Ministry of Health, NZ:

Children with obesity are more likely to be obese as adults and to have abnormal lipid profiles, impaired glucose tolerance and high blood pressure at a younger age. Obesity in children is also associated with musculoskeletal problems, asthma and psychological problems including body dissatisfaction, poor self esteem, depression and other mental health problems.

I suspect we forget that the weakening of norms against obesity may disproportionally hurt children (just like social media has). Most people are okay with adults choosing what food they put into their bodies, but for young children - is that a question we should be discussing?

Unbelievably, one in five children in the United States are obese (20.54%). For Western countries, my own home New Zealand comes in second, with 17.75%. A 2012 survey showed that nearly 40% of New Zealand adolescents were overweight, obese, or severely obese - a decade later, and that number has likely gotten worse.

In the United States, I could find no laws that specifically referenced childhood obesity, although I understand that child protection services can be dispatched in extreme cases. In New Zealand, we have the Children's Act 2014. Though I could not find any cases where this has ever been enforced, you could argue obesity in children fits under two types of Neglect of the Child’s Protection Policy:

physical (not providing the necessities of life such as adequate shelter, food and clothing) …

medical neglect (not taking care of health needs)

The Policy says that a ‘physical indicator’ of neglect is being “malnourished (this can be underweight or overweight)”. They also have ‘caregiver indicators’:

puts their own needs ahead of the needs of the child

fails to provide the basic needs of the child

In the example I provided you could argue the girl’s mother was neglectful: She did not take adequate care of her daughter’s health needs (made her obese), and put her own needs (what she wants to eat) ahead of the child.

You Pay For Fat Choices

I understand the libertarian desire to not interfere with the lives of others, but in the long run, this may - ironically - increase health taxes, or at the very least, the proportion of the health budget put toward keeping alive those who have made repeatedly poor choices over a life-time.

In 2021, Professor Boyd Swinburn of the University of Auckland concluded that

Excess weight contributes to health problems costing NZ at least $2 billion a year but is studiously ignored by governments.

What will it cost in the future? Would criminalising overfeeding one’s children under the Children’s Act prevent the increase of obesity, increasing the quality of young peoples lives, and in turn minimising public spending for those who repeatedly make poor choices?

It’s worth more than a thought.

But frankly, while this may be persuasive to someone like me, it will not influence our politicians in the slightest, on the left or right: Attempting to do anything about obesity gets you called a racist.

In New Zealand, one the strongest determinants of obesity in children is socio-economic status. The other is being Maori or Pasifika (17.8% of Maori children and 35% of Pasifika children were obese in 2021; in 2024 over half of Pasifika children were obese).

Since the 1990s, the entire public health system, everything from medicine to the area I hope to work in, clinical psychology, has been restructured around ‘equity between Maori, Pasifika, and Europeans’. (

recently exposed how

to get in to medical school with grades as low as 65%, when all other ethnicities require over 90%). Raising the concept of free will and therefore poor choices are death sentences to one’s career in such fields. The only ‘accepted reason’ for Maori and Pasifika being fatter than non-Maori is the white legacy of colonialism and how these ethnicities are assaulted by their consumerist environment. Here’s an article from RNZ:

… the issue isn't in the individual behaviours, but the problem lies in the environment which is making it very hard for families to choose healthier options, and it's a sad reality that many families can't afford enough nutritious food.

To anyone who has actually tried to live healthy but cheap (my entire adult life), what is “sad” is not that “many families can’t afford enough nutritious food” - because that’s a fat lie, pun intended. What is “sad” is that people actually believe this nonsense. If you want the best health for all the citizens in our country, all ethnicities, then you have to treat them as having the capacity for self-control. If you don’t, you are treating them closer to a dog than a human.

This is what the left does. They do not recognise in others the capacity for self-improvement. Whatever malaise one has, whatever fault, it is there to stay and it is not to be criticised, especially if it is characteristic of an ethnicity.

Why Are East Asians So Thin?

One might be forgiven in thinking East Asians are born with some magic anti-fat gene: Why are they all so tiny? So lean?

But in fact, they’re born closer to having the ‘fat’ gene.

At birth, counter-intuitively, East Asian babies (along with African, Middle Eastern and Hispanic babies), while having the smallest overall body frame, have the same amount of fat on their bodies and therefore a higher body-fat percentage when compared to Europeans, Pasifika, and Maori. It is called the ‘thin-fat’ phenotype (small body/extra fat). It means they have a tendency to store more, rather than less, visceral fat, and are at a greater risk of obesity in adulthood.

But what’s even more counter-intuitive, Pasifika and Maori babies, while having the largest frames, are the leanest at birth.

This further emphasises the importance of free choice in deciding one’s weight, rather than ‘one being born fat’ as some idiots claim. I have sympathy for the children like the girl I mentioned in the first section, who were ‘trained to stuff their faces’ but outside of that, it’s laziness.

In Japan, that has a 4% adulthood obesity rate, and almost no childhood obesity to speak of, they employ nutritionists at schools to observe student diets and require companies to have their employees complete obesity screening for early prevention. In the West, we have enormous statues celebrating fat people:

In New Zealand parties across the political spectrum have become obsessed with state-funded school lunches. In 2020 the labour-led Government introduced a 350 million dollar program to feed ‘starving’ students from the poorest 25% of schools. Despite this being an utter failure, to me this logic sounds insane: Poor children are not starving - they are eating too much - as I indicated before, low socio-economic status is one of the main determinants of obesity.

If New Zealand and the rest of the West does not hold fat people accountable, then the percentage of obese adults is going to increase, the lives of many children will be unnecessarily ruined, health taxes and proportion of the health budget that needs to be put toward a clearly preventable and indulgent state of being will increase, and more statues of the fat are going to grace our streets with their Big Mac Belly hanging out.

Can we please start treating people like human beings? That can control what they eat? That do not need to stuff their children’s faces with fast food? If criminalising parents under the Children’s Act is too much for you, what about the Japanese model? Instead of having school lunches, which are ridiculous and a waste of money, what about employing a school nutritionist?

It’s worth a thought - because if you are a reader and healthy and fit, like me, you’re going to be paying for the choices of fat people, more and more.

