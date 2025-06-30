The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

Nigel Kearney
2d

As a libertarian who is equally disgusted by this, I would suggest two alternatives:

1. Reduce the level of health subsidies if the person is obese. For example, charge people a percentage of their public hospital bill: nothing for those of normal weight but 50% or more if obese. If the patient doesn't have assets or income, take it out of their future entitlement to superannuation.

2. In the case of children, impose more conditions on the receipt of welfare, including the children being a healthy weight and attending school. Why would we pay someone to raise children if they are doing a poor job?

1d

I'm with you on it being neglectful parenting, I'm even with you on punishing parents who do that to their children. But if we're going to introduce penalties for it, we should also ensure all parents are playing with the same deck of cards. Mandatory evidence based parenting courses would go a long way to improving a whole range of outcomes for kids beyond obesity. Without that, I'm afraid I've gotta side with the liberals and say that wouldn't be fair. Some people are just not that bright, but if you've educated them, driven it home, and they still do it, then punish them for it.

Also not sure why school lunches are catching strays here. Widely accepted practice in America of all places, which is a lot more cut throat than here. It's an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, but unless you're willing to do the preventative stuff at the top, there's no use removing the ambulance, if engineering a better society is the goal here, no need to shoot ourselves in the foot. Otherwise we are just being callous and cruel.

