My good mate Victor invited me on his new podcast, Let’s Talk About It, where he reviews films and TV shows!

We discuss one of Victor’s favourite TV series, POWER. Later, we turn to Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptions of one of the greatest science fiction novels of all time, DUNE by Frank Herbert.

I thoroughly enjoyed my experience (thank you Victor for the opportunity!), and am looking forward to our next podcast, where we will discuss the remaining episodes of season 1 of the POWER TV series.

By the way, if you were interested in what I thought about the first DUNE novel, I reviewed them in Delinquent Links #1 and Delinquent Links #2.

To make it easier for you, I’ve copied and pasted my review from Delinquent Links #2 (it’s at the end).

Anyway, thank you all for reading (well, I guess this time, watching).

Chur, and have a good day and night,

The Delinquent Academic

DUNE by Frank Herbert Review (taken from Delinquent Links #2)