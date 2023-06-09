You see five people:

A young child in the supermarket, only seconds parted from its loving mother, cries and cries.

An athletic man at the gym takes his shirt off, flexing his muscles in front of the mirror.

A pink-haired obese woman shares tik-tok videos of her and her various ‘ailments’.

A well-dressed politician remarks on the brilliance of his party, and the quality of his leadership.

A celebrity, beautiful and charming, expresses her capacity for charity and goodwill, on a late-night talk show.

Only a shred of cynicism is required for the beginnings of a snarl: “What we might have here,” you say to yourself, “is one amongst us that is self-obsessed…

“What we might have here, is a narcissist.”