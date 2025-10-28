Video Game

noun: an electronic game in which players control images on a video screen…

The term ‘video game’ was first used in 1973 in an article of BusinessWeek. Ed Adlum, a writer for Cashbox magazine, popularised the term, using it to describe “amusement machines” - the burgeoning market of arcade machines and primitive computer games. Around the same time online forums were invented with the development of Bulletin Board Systems (BBS). They allowed users to connect via-dial up, send messages and share files, and most importantly, engage in discussions and debate. These were foundational to the eventual creation of social media.

Today, a ‘video game’ is generally thought of as active participation and control of images which move on a screen. The definition is loose to include an extraordinary variety of games, from shooters, to interactive porn, to 2D chess, to mindless clicking, and so on. Yet, when one uses the term ‘video game’, they are not referring to debates on social media posts or videos and forum discussion threads. Why? In almost every way a modern online debate is indistinguishable from a video game.

How Comment and Forum Discussion Threads Are Video Games

Are images being controlled on a video screen? Yes. Some may say ‘not in the same manner’ (thinking of shooters), but some games are so rudimentary that an updating chat thread is far more complicated and visually stimulating.

Are pseudonym’s used? Yes. Those who are somewhat serious with their ‘debating’, no matter the topic, will often use a pseudonym in the vein of a ‘gamertag’, a kind of alter-ego that is an exaggerated version (or a total recreation) of their personality. (I am the ‘Delinquent Academic’; I lean into both the ‘Delinquent’ and the ‘Academic’ parts of myself.) People will have pictures to represent their pseudonym - an alpha chad, a medieval knight, so on; this resembles character creation in video games.

Are their players? Yes. One may say that social media posts and discussion threads are different in that they are not ‘playing anything’; they are involved in real-world discussions, as one might in a home or a pub. But not only are they ‘playing a game’ in the basic evolutionary sense, of outcompeting foes for status and resources or cooperating to establish beach-heads of like-minded allies, but they are ‘playing’ in two other ways:

Every online discussion is hosted by a platform of some form. They control the mechanisms of debate and discussion, what posts or replies ‘win’ (are seen more, get the most likes, etc), and therefore, the entire structure of success and failure - exactly like the designers of video games. Those who do not adhere to this structure, no matter how good they believe themselves to be, will not win. Almost all players will have no real-impact on the world. They are ‘at-play’ to suggest an activity inconsequential on their own or other’s lives, in contrast to ‘at-work’, which provides resources, feeds families, has consequence. (I am not referring to the meaning of play as being something that is good unto itself to perform but play as being frivolous and simulatory.) More on this below.

As I write these words using the Substack platform on my computer, one could conceive that I am playing a political video game by cooperating and competing with other players in the form of debate, discussion, and if we were all honest, popularity. But - there are cases when this online behaviour is not merely a game.

When Politics Is Not A Video Game

Some criticise those who decide not to spend their time understanding the political arguments of the day as ‘uninformed’ or ‘politically inactive’. These critics assume that their own online activity - consuming video or text-based content and arguing with other players on their own or other’s posts - has a real-world influence and is not merely entertainment.

I will make the case that the online-activity has influence only if it results in the organisation of events, the establishment of institutions, and the spreading of realisable political doctrine. If not, they are playing a ‘political simulation’, a video game, and are no different from any other video game addict.

Martin Gurri in his book The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium, argues that social media has allowed decentralised information flow and the ability for popular ‘ground-swell’ movements that challenge existing power structures. Written in 2018, he cites events like the Arab Spring (2010-11), Occupy Wall Street (2011), the London Riots (2011), UK Brexit (2016), and MAGA (2016). In all cases information was shared online, individuals organised, and a nation’s future was altered drastically via a political mechanism, legal or otherwise.

One could add to this the establishment of media institutions to rival what the public began to suspect were corrupted mainstream media conglomerates. These include Joe Rogan’s podcast, Alex Jones, Quillette, The Free Press, the Daily Wire, and many others. Furthermore, we even have new academic institutions being established like The University of Austin Texas.

If one helped organise or establish or support any of the above, which includes sharing with friends and families content on the matter, then one could say their ‘play’ was not frivolous and in fact helped contribute, however small, to a real-world outcome, good or bad. Yet all the above cases are extreme ‘informational lightning bolt’ examples; what about all the cyber-weather in between? We arrive at the daily life of a political video game player.

The Daily Life Of A Political Video Game Player

The difference between a player of the most popular first-person shooter game and your average political video game player is the latter is under the illusion they are not playing a game. Their days are filled with consuming the latest content about those matters their ‘talking-heads’ deem worthwhile to understand (grinding), and discussing and/or debating with friends and foes (cooperating and competing within the laws for the game). Some players are more active, clearly (needing to let their opinion known on every matter), and some are more passive (the like button).

Yet the hours and hours of consumption and debate are wasted. Like a video game, this behaviour is restricted to a world that simulates skill and achievement (though I will concede that posting and arguing over-time will develop one’s real world skills in writing and debating - up to a point). Importantly, players are not transferring their connections with other players and their supposed ‘knowledge’ into any sort of political action besides from a vote every three or four years.

What satisfies these players - and what the social media platforms, the designers of these games, understand - is their belief of political influence without it having any sort of negative impact over their lives. Online, under a pseudonym, these players experience heroic political victories, out-debating their ‘left-wing’ or ‘right-wing’ enemies; in real-life, they go to work and keep quiet; they do not go to protests, support local political institutions, or buy literature. In political reality, they are invisible - but they believe otherwise.

This is the genius of X, of Facebook, of Substack. They are designers of political video games that, by their very nature, do not appear as video games. It allows the Boomer Dad to criticise his son for “playing shoot ‘em ups”, while he spends four hours a day watching Ben Shapiro shut down university “wokies”, commenting “wat has happened to our country” on an AI-generated video of an old person getting punched in the face, and relishing his new ‘fan-badge’ on the Fox News Facebook page.

This is not say all online political video game playing is futile, but, as one who desires to spend their time on this beautiful planet as best he can, some sharp distinctions need to made. Let’s find out what they are.

Are You Wasting Your Time?

Not too long ago I posted an essay about how my quitting video games allowed me to spend my time more productively and meaningfully:

I saw video gaming for what it was: A system designed primarily to keep the male mind engaged by simulating glory and achievement. Video game companies manipulated our mammalian brain into believing we were successful heroes when in fact inside of us, the hero every child dreamed to be, was dying. Video games maintained adolescence: They were the beautiful and wonderful worlds of never-never land, and us gamers were Peter Pan.

If my consuming political content online, engaging with other players, discussing and debating, was in fact nothing other than a thinly veiled video game, then I should put such activity in its place - like I now do any other video game. Yet to completely leave Substack, for instance, would remove those benefits I previously enjoyed; most of all I would forgo those wonderful interactions I have had with other like-minded readers and writers.

Importantly, for myself, I needed to distinguish that behaviour which could be likened to a video game - and was therefore a waste of time - and that which was meaningful political or cultural action; that had some real, tangible influence on others in my community - including those I have a beer with every week after sport, and those across the globe typing away in front of their own screens. I have tried, therefore, to establish some rules for myself to ensure I am not wasting my days away playing some political or cultural pretend - which would, in my view, be even worse than wasting my days away playing some popular video game:

Rarely read or watch pundits and talking heads. They say the same thing over and over - that is the tell. Most are narcissistic, and like politicians, care little for real-world political improvement - their ‘challenging the mainstream media’ position is mostly a facade. For you, they quickly become entertainment and atrophy the development of one’s political thinking. Read instead current and especially past political and cultural thinkers - including those of the opposing side. (For example I have been reading Alain de Benoist, Ivan Illich, Evelyn Waugh, and G.K. Chesterton). Support online writers/creators that are focussed toward real-world outcomes. In contrast to the pundits and talking heads above who exist primarily for attention and their own survival in the political cyber-system, some are instead focussed toward effecting change in the real-world. They may be someone who helped organise a ‘ground-swell’ movement like those described earlier (for example, Tommy Robinson and the recent protest against illegal immigration in the UK, or Charlie Kirk and the Turning Point debates on campus), or importantly for someone like myself, those on a much smaller scale who are attempting to establish artistic institutions and communities to rival traditional publishing’s death grip on fiction and the arts in general. Spend money. Once someone has been identified as not merely a ‘talking head’, and has tangible goals, whether that is political organisation, institution-building, or book publishing, support them financially. This can be a small donation, becoming a paid-subscriber, or buying their book. As a writer myself, I understand how meaningful and encouraging even a small donation can be. This is the easiest way to transform your passive gaming habit into political or cultural action - suddenly, you have some skin in the game. Local over global. Your community needs your voice more than London, more than New York, Austin, or Shanghai. If you desire a better future for your children and grandchildren, then arguing with some blue-haired androgyny from Seattle about trans ideology legislation in the United States, when you live in Tasmania off the coast of the Australian mainland, is going to do little unless you transfer your arguments into improving the local education system, for instance. In your community, there should be some kind of political or cultural movement that you can actively or passively support; if not, you could either start your own, or move to a place that does. Your name over a pseudonym. This appears hypocritical as someone called ‘The Delinquent Academic’, but I would say, as I have done before, that the pseudonym only obscures my identity to those already strangers to me. Those who have power over me (the university hierarchy), and my friends and family, all know who the Delinquent Academic is. My reputation, in my daily life, has - depending on their political or cultural bias - either been tarnished or enhanced by their knowledge of my identity. Yet I would like to think that those who have similar beliefs to myself feel emboldened, however little, knowing that I am living a quite enjoyable and fulfilling life out here while calling out the treachery of modern society. I understand there are cases whereupon hiding one’s identity is paramount, yet, if you are boisterous and enjoy the debate, be bold and use your real name online.

Don’t Get Played

I presume you were like me; you created a YouTube account, a Substack account, so on, to understand the political and cultural issues of the day, and perhaps, however small, support those causes you believe would aid our future-world we will all share. Yet as I am sure you know, much of social media and the internet is deceptive; not only are the tech-companies quite clearly manipulative, but those who attract most of the attention, the ‘talking-heads’ and the influencers, are the very tools these companies use the keep you on their platforms, to extract your data, and to advertise to you.

By playing their political video game you are also yourself getting played.

The easiest answer is to disconnect entirely, to delete all your accounts; that is something I would recommend. Yet, it is indeed the case that the online world can be the place for organic political and cultural movements to form. In time, these can be realised on the ground and the degeneration of the West can be reversed - or something new could be formed. So decide for yourself what online behaviour of yours is akin to playing a political video game and what is in fact real and could possibly be actionable in the future.

Thank you all for reading.

