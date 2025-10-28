The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A.C. Cargill, All-Human Author's avatar
A.C. Cargill, All-Human Author
Oct 30

I steeped a pot of tea, carved a few minutes out of my day, and read this. Interesting presentation. Believe me, many know the impact and potential of social media or they wouldn't be blocking and banning people. Sadly, what you say about the brain dumbing power of social media is also true. And, of course, AI is pushing that even further. Keep up the great writing. I am focusing on my Freelan series (The Journey of Peter Thorn is the first in that series) in the hope the ideas will help some out there, but my sense of self-worth won't depend on that happening, nor will my life be shattered if it doesn't. It just needs to be written. Wishing you all the best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by The Delinquent Academic and others
M.'s avatar
M.
Oct 28

"Online, under a pseudonym, these players experience heroic political victories, out-debating their ‘left-wing’ or ‘right-wing’ enemies; in real-life, they go to work and keep quiet; they do not go to protests, support local political institutions, or buy literature. In political reality, they are invisible - but they believe otherwise."

Often true, I think. But increasingly the distinction is blended and lost in the minds of those engaged in the game, whereby the game comes to have real world manifestations and implications over their behaviour. The reference anchor for a belief becomes 'this belief is not only the correct opinion, but the majority opinion' and thus they begin to act in a manner consistent with it in the real world.

How much of the fringe political issues that permeate left wing captured institutions would be present if there was no internet, with it's hug-boxes, echo chambers and battlegrounds?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Delinquent Academic
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Delinquent Academic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture