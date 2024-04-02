“Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.” Rick Warren

For the longest time I wanted to be something. When I was a kid I wanted to be a sportsman. As I grew, something more noble; maybe an artist or a writer.

Or a philosopher.

I would feel an intense anxiety at not reaching this something, and not doing the apparent things necessary in being this something. It is, I believe, because this something, or the idea of this something, exists in the minds of the masses, the mob, whether it is more mainstream like a clinical psychologist, or more niche, like an underground music producer.

It is, in fact, a narcissistic quality. To be admired, to be adored by thousands of others. To have the world’s attention. And, as a corollary, the masses not knowing I existed was even worse than them knowing I was poor at said craft; I was so insignificant I couldn’t even be ridiculed.

This dream of becoming something is inherent in our culture, in liberalism. But it has been p…