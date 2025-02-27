Rembrandt

The Mono-Sex Society

ACROSS THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM, I would wager that I would get broad agreement with the statement ‘men and women are becoming the same’. Rightists might shake their heads and say, “What have we come to?” Leftists might smile with faux compassion and say, “It’s how we’re meant to be.”

In my own life, I have seen men lose their woman for not being the man in the relationship. I have done my outmost to avoid the ‘coming-of-age girl boss slop’ injected into our eyeballs by Hollywood. I have feared for young women’s apparent desire to ‘have sex like a man’ - and have their bodies used up before they hit 20.

So much of our culture of the past sixty years has appeared a mission to ambiguate not only the social roles of men and women, but their concept. This started with women entering the workplace and has ended with the sexes ‘becoming’ their opposite with surgical procedures. The Right would argue this has been oppressively forced upon us; the Left, a natural and thus good occurrence of liberation.

We will return to the word ‘culture’ later, but I was one that thought we were living in what I call the ‘Mono-Sex Society’. A society where the definition of ‘biological sex’ had become meaningless, where the use of the word ‘man’ and the word ‘woman’, were linguistic artefacts of an ancient civilisation. Indeed, to this day, I am strongly encouraged not to offer the category of sex in psychological surveys, instead told to use gender, for this reason.

As one who views himself only partially an idiot, I knew that whatever ‘sex-mixing’ we are seeing could only go so far. The red and the blue we were combining could not, because of the laws of biology and physics, become completely purple.

Even so, I had accepted, as a right-leaning individual myself, it was true that we were being forcibly nudged into the opposite sex. It was the sometimes quiet but often in-your-face propaganda of education, the media, and governmental policy. The liberal globalist order. I still believe this to be true.

What I don’t believe, anymore, is that this is working.

What we are seeing, with the girl bosses and the effeminate men, is likely only a tiny proportion of the population: The ruling class. Underneath that a stranger reality is occurring. At least in certain personality characteristics, men and women are becoming less alike, rather more than more alike. Instead of liberation freeing us into becoming a Mono-Sex Society, for the average man and the average woman, it is instead easing us into our naturally sexually dimorphic states.

Now, there is a lot of nuance here, and my reasons why are speculative, but if you read on, I will explain why I have come to believe this is the case. And it starts with everyone’s favourite personality measure, The Big-Five Personality Inventory.

Sex Differences in the Big-Five Personality Inventory

PERSONALITY CAN BE THOUGHT OF as the degree to which individuals express certain traits. Traits are consistent patterns or modes of thinking, feeling, and behaving. Men and women have small but reliable differences on average in these personality traits, and at the extremes, they are vastly different.

On the Big-Five Personality Inventory, a five-trait personality measure with ten sub-domains, men and women differ in three of the five traits: Extraversion, Agreeableness, and Neuroticism. Other research has suggested they also differ on a fourth, Conscientiousness, and the two subdomains on the fifth, Openness to Experience.

Extraversion is the desire to be around and enjoy the company of other people, and in part both as a cause and a result, the likelihood of experiencing positive emotion. Women, on average, are higher in Extraversion, yet when one digs deeper into the two sub-domains, one finds that women are more Enthusiastic, a reflection of sociability and gregariousness, and men are more Assertive, a reflection of dominance and agency.

Agreeableness is the desire for social harmony and the experiencing of emotions such as empathy and kindness. Women are significantly higher in Agreeableness, and in both sub-domains, Politeness, a reflection of cooperation and conformity, and Compassion, a reflection of warmth and kindness to others, especially if they have been victimised. Men by definition then, are more willing to disagree, be competitive, be openly rude or mean, and break social convention. Women’s identities depend on the thoughts of others more than men (which is also why they have higher rates of social anxiety), and more likely to have agreeable traits - e.g., to ‘go with the flow’.

Neuroticism is the likelihood of experiencing negative emotion and swings of mood, and general psychological vulnerability. Women score higher on average in Neuroticism, though at the sub-domain level, women are significantly higher in Withdrawal, the desire to be alone and the inward expression of negative emotions such as sadness and anxiety, and some papers report a small difference in favour of men for Volatility, the outward expression of negative emotion, like irritability and anger.

Conscientiousness refers to impulse control, organisation, and goal setting and achievement. Women, on average, score higher on Conscientiousness, and especially on the sub-domain of Orderliness, the desire for order, routine, rule-following, and cleanliness. Industriousness, the desire to produce and build, the other sub-domain, is more complicated with research either in contradiction, or finding no difference whatsoever.

Though researchers generally fail to find differences in the fifth trait, Openness to Experience, novelty seeking and creative pursuit, it should be said there are reliable and predictable differences at the sub-domain level. Women score higher in Aesthetics, a reflection of artistic sensitivity, whereas Men score higher in Intellect, the desire to think through new and abstract ideas (this is not a measure of Intelligence, or IQ, by the way).

Social Role Theory (Social Constructionism)

WHILE IT MAY BE INTUITIVE to accept that at least some of the above personality differences are the result of biological differences evolved over millennia, others here might state that these differences are in fact the result of social construction: Social Role Theory states that men and women differ in personality and many other characteristics because of restrictive norms imposed upon the sexes by culture.

If Social Role Theory were true, it follows that personality differences between the sexes should minimise in cultures with permissive and open social norms either as a result of a political technology like individual rights, or a release of environmental pressures imposed by things like poverty. Instead, what we find is that Big-Five personality differences are in fact greater in cultures that are more egalitarian, wealthy, and liberal. Here is a quote from researchers who compared 55 cultures (N = 17,637):

On responses to the Big Five Inventory, women reported higher levels of neuroticism, extraversion, agreeableness, and conscientiousness than did men across most nations. [All of the above traits.] These findings converge with previous studies in which different Big Five measures and more limited samples of nations were used. Overall, higher levels of human development—including long and healthy life, equal access to knowledge and education, and economic wealth—were the main nation-level predictors of larger sex differences in personality.

The researchers established a ‘Gender Equality Index’, using a combination of metrics, like the economic resources, political power, educational participation, available to and/or used by women, among many others. Countries higher on the index had greater sex differences in personality, rather than less.

As a result, they concluded that the Sex Role Theory has no explanatory power. Instead they proposed:

… that heightened levels of sexual dimorphism result from personality traits of men and women being less constrained and more able to naturally diverge in developed nations. In less fortunate social and economic conditions, innate personality differences between men and women may be attenuated.

Sexual Dimorphism is where two sexes of the same species exhibit different physical and psychological characteristics, like height and strength or cognition and behaviour, as a result of evolved biology.

Here, one could state that in many ways, Liberalism with its fundamental values of free choice and self-fulfilment, makes men and women less alike, rather than more alike - which is a major challenge to the Mono-Sex Society.

Another major challenge is that men and women are choosing wildly different careers.

Sex Differences in Career Choice

THE DEBATE IS LONG PAST BORING, but I’m guessing most reading can remember the controversy surrounding boy equals blue, girl equals pink, and boy like truck, girl like doll issue that populated the mainstream media about a decade ago. Though I’m not going to delve into it in particular, the issue does reflect another key difference in how men and women think, feel, and behave: Interest.

Interest is influenced by many psychological factors, one being personality traits on the Big-Five. Interest, especially in individualist cultures, is one of the major factors that determine career choice. Personality functionalists argue that 1), personality precipitates a preference for a certain type of career; and 2), behaviours acted out over time as a result of personality, will effect the likelihood the career will eventuate.

Overall, women’s participation in the workforce has dramatically increased since the 1940s, while men’s has declined.

However, when offered the opportunity to choose in what field to work in, women, unsurprisingly, often choose careers that satisfy the skills attributed to them by their personalities. These fields, when compared to men, are more likely to be organisational, like accounting or administration, and people facing, like customer service and teaching.

I should not have to say this, but I will: The above average differences do not mean a woman cannot have a unique personality profile, wherein their interests lead toward more masculine careers, and vice versa. I am also not saying that whether a career is perceived as masculine or feminine, does not have an effect on career choice.

has a fantastic piece where he describes

in the context of academia: As academia begins to be perceived as a feminine, rather than a masculine, endeavour, men will self select away from it.

If the Mono-Sex Society existed, difference in career choice between the sexes should attenuate. There should be roughly the same number of male pilots as female pilots, there should roughly the same number of female kindergarten teachers as male kindergarten teachers. Of course the de-facto argument of leftists here would be [OPPRESSION-DUH], but after sixty years of the most liberal policies to have existed anywhere, generations of indoctrination, there is a higher likelihood that Donald Trump is secretly a woman.

Another major challenge to the Mono-Sex Society is in political preference. Over the last decade especially, left-wing parties have become the parties for women, and right-wing parties the parties for men. If men and women were becoming the same, their policy choices and the leadership preference should be similar.

And they’re not.

Sex Differences in Political Ideology

PERSONALITY TRAITS ON THE BIG-FIVE have for a while predicted political orientation. In recent times, meaning from the 1980s and 90s, to the 2010s, women leant left, while men, leant right. This was largely due to Agreeableness, and in particular, Compassion: The left has historically, and especially in the stated time period, advocated for marginalised groups, and in particular, women.

But, in the past decade or so, the proportion of young women shifting left, and not only left, but far-left, has increased dramatically. By now, I’m sure many of those reading would have seen this graph:

And here’s another, on a US sample:

This has been exasperated by the other subdomain of Agreeableness, Politeness, with one of its main attributes being conformity. As Feminist-progressivism not only took over as the dominant political philosophy of the left, but took over as the de-facto civil religion of the culture, women, when compared to men, were more likely to support it - not only due to their higher Compassion, but due to their Politeness, the desire to conform and maintain social convention.

In the past, before the sexual revolution in 1960s, when Conservatism and Christian Nationalism was the de-facto civil religion, women (especially older women) were more likely to be conservative due to the very same desire to conform. The cost of breaking social convention for women is greater than for men, given their inherent biological differences, with two major ones being physical vulnerability and an infant child’s asymmetric dependence on the mother.

Now, the left has quickly become the political orientation for women, and especially women freed from shackles of ‘oppressive social norms and traditions’, like marriage, the family, and sexual purity, which are more often young women, childless single women, and/or professional careerist women. (The men who vote left-wing are more likely have feminine personalities and low testosterone.)

In response men are shifting right. Men have realised that ‘Equality for all’ is Orwellian - and means exactly its opposite. Sexual and ethnic minorities and women are, by definition in intersectional theory, higher in the value hierarchy than men, with men, and especially white men, right at the bottom. What attracts women to the framing of this hierarchy as moral, the care for marginalised groups, is less effective for men, given they are lower in the Agreeable subdomain of Compassion. Furthermore, as these types of theories gained hold over mainstream and elite institutions, like education and the media, it meant that men, who are lower in Politeness, were more willing to deviate, and break the status-quo - hence their shift rightward.

For the final section before the conclusion, another challenge to the Mono-Sex Society is break-down of the family and the crisis of modern dating. If men and women were more alike, a logical conclusion would be that they would be better able to understand each other, get along, and make their relationships work.

That is not happening.

Freedom Over Family, Freedom Over Love

WHEN COMPARED TO NON-WESTERN CULTURES, Western cultures have a far higher divorce rate, and they have lower fertility rates. There are many social and political reasons why this might be case, but I want to throw in another - that men and women are no longer encouraged to compromise parts of their inherent nature to first form a union, and secondly, start a family. They are no longer required to attenuate the parts their personalities that conflict most strongly with the opposite sex.

They are now ‘free’.

However, this ‘lack of attenuation’ occurs under the surface: Men and women are told they are the same, so such a trade off - arguably explicitly understood in many cultures around the world - never occurs to them. If men and women are the same, their wants and needs are the same, and so therefore, nothing at all needs to be attenuated.

Arguably the trait that has most impact, first to what happens when people are in relationships, and second, what prevents them from even starting relationships, is of course, Neuroticism. While it might be hard to argue that liberalism by itself is making women more neurotic, I certainly believe it is possible that the failure to suppress the indulgence in emotional victimhood, and the failure to encourage resilience to emotional instability, is one of the reasons for poor relationship outcomes.

Of each of the Big-Five personality traits, neuroticism is most strongly associated with poor relationship outcomes. Prior research has established a robust negative association between neuroticism and relationship quality, regardless of participant age, length of relationship, and country of origin.

If a woman today is more Neurotic - which means more depression and more anxiety - combined with the fact that a man, ignorant of the difference between himself and her on this trait, the chances of a successful relationship diminish.

For young men, they are increasingly encouraged to follow the Manosphere movement - a brutal reassessment of modern relationships that prioritises men’s short-term mating desires, and leans into their lower Compassion and higher Disagreeableness. Curiously, there are two versions of this - the Sigma and the Incel. Both are leaning into characteristics that harm the possibility for a monogamous long-term relationship (at least in the Christian sense), but the main difference is that one is ‘stealing’ the other one’s short term mates.

(I have a lot of sympathy for parts of this approach, at least if it is focussed toward becoming a more attractive mate, and/or it it used in an attempt to start a relationship. ‘The Nice Guy’ - the arch-beta of modern society - needs to be flicked aside, for the sake of men and women.)

Using the logic I applied earlier, if men and women were becoming more alike, they should be able to understand each other better, and thus be more successful in their relationships. This is the final challenge to the Mono-Sex Society.

The Illusion of Mono: A Conclusion

Some speaker systems only output in mono, meaning, if a song is produced in stereo, all the stereo sounds usually heard in either the left or the right ear, are heard instead as one soundwave. As a result, even for those with a trained ear, it can be difficult to tell if the song itself was produced in mono or stereo.

In the context of sex differences, our top-down propaganda machine is delivering us a mono output, meaning, those without knowledge of this transmutation, might unwittingly believe that the input was also mono, when in fact it was stereo.

At least for personality, men and women are not becoming mono, and in fact, they are becoming more stereo. They are becoming less rather than more alike. This is reflected in many aspects of culture, from career choice, to political preference, to what’s happened with dating.

I believe the assumptions of many need to change. For the left, their liberalising mission is failing miserably to produce the Mono-Sex Society, and for the right, the fears of masculine women and effeminate men becoming ‘the new normal’ need to be put aside.

What we have is a ruling class that selects for these minority personality types. The ‘girl-boss’ archetype and the ‘new man’ archetype, if we look at personality, are still ‘not normal’. Underneath this ruling class, we largely have men and women behaving as they always did, albeit in a domesticated manner. I am very open to arguments, however, that suggest it is women who are becoming more feminine - at least in personality - than it is men becoming more masculine. Unless my eyes deceive me (as they have in the past), emasculation runs deep.

Yet if personality is widening between the sexes, what about some of the behaviour the led one like myself to the conclusion of the Mono-Sex Society in the first place? What about this woman:

Those will be taken up in the future, my good friends.

Thank you all for reading.

