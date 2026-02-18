Introduction. Summary from the South Pacific #1

Thank you to all those who have filled out my form. It was incredibly helpful. The results were unanimous; you like my political psychology/academic breakdowns first, witty polemics second, and want me to begin regular summaries of intellectual, academic, cultural, and political content from our shared politico-digital sphere.

Some have requested I read-aloud my articles, which I have done for you today. I have even decided to make some of them into YouTube videos; each is embedded in the corresponding section. I am going for simplicity here, learning the skill of editing. Please subscribe to my channel.

Here is the first summary; the format may change in future, as I refine it. The idea is I’ll bring up and summarise several issues, make some comments, and then you guys vote on which one you would like to see me expand and write a full article about.

Enjoy, and have a great day or night.

I. Mohan Dutta, “Paedophile Adjacent”, and Disgrace

Ani O’Brien, the New Zealand independent journalist, chose to defend herself on her Substack recently after being called several quite hilarious names by one Mohan Dutta, a fellow whose brain I suspect is suspended upside down in his skull. Of course, these names were not hilarious for her - in fact they were probably felt as very nasty - but, to myself, the casual Right-wing observer, these names were indeed hilarious in their absurdity and cosmological distance from fact.

I quote Ani, who herself quotes Dutta:

He described me as emblematic of a “war on woke,” suggested that my presence “mobilises harm,” and insinuated that I have helped shield “white supremacist, racist, and paedophile‑adjacent men”

I was made aware of New Zealand Massey ‘Communications’ Professor Mohan Dutta last year, when he described Charlie Kirk as a “far-right white supremacist extremist” and condemned parliament for “paying homage” to him. Here’s the X video.

His holding of authority in society, a professor, should cause some embarrassment for our nation. Even so, his behaviour is a clear measure of a lack of both reason and virtue; though I wish Ani the best and do not wish such slander upon anyone, those who can distinguish between goodness and its subversions do not need any arguments for why Mr Dutta is wrong and ill-intentioned. It is intuitive. The more such people act publicly, the more regular citizens become aware of the wider problem facing universities: Disgrace.

II. Can the Right Produce Quality Art?

Granite Mtn. Movie Club critiqued Christopher F. Rufo’s take that the Right struggles to produce quality forms of art. His argument is a good one; quality art does not sparkle into existence merely out of desire and want. Creative organisations have to be built. Money has to be invested (and often lost). Plans, over decades, have to be made.

The Left understand this, and also the concept of ‘availability bias’. If one is famished and the only food available to him is chia seeds and soybeans, then he will eat the chia seeds and soybeans; if this continues to happen, he will begin to overvalue the quality of the food. The Left wants to populate the different forms of media with its creations to enforce a cultural and political ‘availability bias’. Both those non-political and those lacking taste, will, overtime, become desensitised to the Leftist ‘soy-culture diet’, and accept it. (I have had what I thought were very based friends ask me, excitedly, if I have seen the new ‘Rings of Power’ show. It was a sharp reminder that 1), many have no taste; and 2) the market will not fix the dearth of Right-wing art.)

He goes on to expose Rufo’s failure to ever promote any Right-wing artist on his X feed. I could not agree more; it frustrates me that influential Right-winger ‘talking-heads’ (and I am not including Rufo as one of these) expect that their success, which is combination of recycled insights, charisma, networking, and the usual daily rage-baiting formula necessary on social media, should somehow generalise to the artist who works for years or even decades to produce transcendent artistic forms. Though some can succeed on their own, many artists require structure such that their projects are patronised and published by people who, through position and influence (such as Rufo or Musk), or skill (such as publishers and marketers), can make available their works to the wider public.

My view is, and has been for years now, that the Right’s devotion to the market has led them to misunderstand how great art is often produced. One of the central reasons for the Renaissance was not merely the existence of geniuses like Da Vinci or Titian or Brunelleschi, but their patronage by exceptionally wealthy royal families like the House of Medici. Great art does not exist without patronage.

Once the Right understands this and art begins to get funded, I wager great art will get produced.

III: Restore Britain, Rupert Lowe, and Morgoth’s Support

Rupert Lowe was elected in the 2024 general election as a Reform UK candidate, the party founded and now popularly led by Nigel Farage. In early 2025, Lowe’s relationship with Farage and the party deteriorated; he was accused of bullying, and threatening the party’s then Muslim Chairman Zia Yusuf with physical violence. He was expelled. No criminal charges were brought (the Crown Prosecution Service ruled in May 2025 there was insufficient evidence for the threats allegation).

Last year he sat as an Independent MP. This year he recently unveiled Restore Britain, a new political party, on social media. In a compelling short video, he stands with shoulders laden by an invisible duty, in front of rolling English farmland, the light low and dim, while he flatly describes the problems facing his nation, and the “painful” solutions required to “Restore Britain.”

In a short post, Morgoth, the political and cultural commentator, outlined his general support for the party, stating first that Reform was a mere “ruse”:

Reform was supposed to be the means by which the “uniparty” was destroyed. It is my view that that was a ruse to prevent the right wing of the mainstream from shrivelling up and dying because of their treachery.

He goes on to state that his inner pessimism leads him to suspect the project will inevitably fail, but that he would prefer an “honourable defeat”:

As I said on Xitter, I’d prefer an honourable defeat supporting an honest man such as Lowe than have another “fell for it again award” at the hands of Farage and his Tories.

I could exhaust your both your senses and natural inclination toward disgust (the Muslim rape-gangs), but I will leave Britain’s catastrophe up to your own reading. But I will say this: Understand that as New Zealanders, they are our forefathers. The boons we enjoy; the high-trust society, the beautiful architecture, the foundation of right and wrong, freedom and reason and subtle dry humour, all of it came from them. In my travel I find very little difference between the New Zealander, the Australian, and the Brit. We should wish their recovery more than any country that is not our own. They made us, and while Māori have left their honourable traces, it is the Brit who ultimately deserves our allegiance. That this sentence may be controversial to some in my country, is absurd.

Thank you all for reading.

