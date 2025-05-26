The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon's avatar
Brandon
4d

This whole AI thing has been really weighing on my emotionally the last couple of months. I have this crazy feeling of loss, like something has broken and won't be put back. I have been half-hoping that a solar flare would set us back 50 or 60 years, just to give me more time—before what, I don't know.

I am hoping now, like el gato malo says in his piece linked below, that the rise of AI and the knowledge that almost anything could be fake, could be a scam, may force us to lose "trust in anything out of immediate sensory sphere" and thus ruin "long distance trust" and globalization thereby forcing us to return to real life and the real world.

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/will-ai-shrink-the-world?selection=1568c0cd-2c6b-4f6a-bd27-adf1499cc285

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by The Delinquent Academic and others
The Man Behind the Screen's avatar
The Man Behind the Screen
3d

As with anything, AI/LLMs are ultimately tools developed for human use. And as with any tools, they can be misused and abused, leading to them becoming detrimental and potentially harmful. We have seen some of the results of that in creative fields.

My stance on AI is largely in line with your own. I don't care for it. I don't want it. I won't use it, at least not to my active knowledge. My reasons for this are many, ranging from a lack of reliability on the research side–you mentioned the potential usefulness of such models for answering simple questions quickly, but I've seen many heaping double-handfuls of instances where the answers to even simple questions presented by these LLMs are flat out wrong–to the one we most closely align on, the question of personal integrity.

I think where we differ greatest is that my distaste for it does extend to others. When I see obvious signs that others have used AI in their work, I'm inclined to avoid it. It's not a 100% thing, there are exceptions, some of whom use this very platform. Given the creative background I have, though, a pang of disgust inevitably forms in my stomach when I see writers turn to AI for accompanying artwork, or illustrators turn to it for blurbs of text.

Ultimately, the tool is here to stay. I don't think we're going to get rid of it, so I'll instead hope that we can refine it into something that's more positive than what it is.

I'll hope for that, but I won't, and don't, expect it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Delinquent Academic
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Delinquent Academic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture