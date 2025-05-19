The Delinquent Academic

Murphy McCormick
2d

And the greatest sin, is that the very same people who are at the cause of the problem, the council of Karens, are also NIMBYs who never take accountability for their actions, so as soon as they are pressed up against the consequences of their actions for long enough, they will simply uproot, move and repeat the process elsewhere.

Joshua Huffman
18h

I don’t know what Wellington was like in the past, but I’ve been living in the city for about two and a half months now and compared to cities in the United States, Wellington seems to be cleaner and safer than most of the cities in the U.S. I’ve visited or lived in. However, the search for New Zealand culture and cuisine has been difficult. Finding American fast food is easy and American music is typically playing at the New World and on the streets.

When I first arrived, I was surprised to see the pride flag everywhere, reminding me of San Francisco, but that was a short-lived phenomenon.

Nevertheless, there certainly are problems such as the numerous homeless sleeping on the streets and the random vagrants engaging in panhandling or shouting at those passing by.

I guess many of us are attracted to the idea of the Shire and I’m looking forward to finding out what life in New Zealand outside of Wellington is like.

