For some time, those who employed the controversial phrase ‘uni-party’ upon the two largest political parties of our nation, Labour and National, were pushed to the outer of public conversation. ‘Conspiratorial’, ‘mere agitators’, they may have been called.

That was when Labour and National dominated polling to a such a degree our system of multiple party MMP appeared a facade for something like the American system - where one either voted for the left-wing party or the right-wing party. For much of my childhood, indeed my adolescence and young adulthood, it seemed this way; minor party votes were almost like protest-votes. (I am 32).

But today, New Zealand appears to be following, as it usually does, the rest of the West. The middle, the liberal consensus, is being hollowed out by maniac social progressives on one-side, and their arch-enemies, the ‘reactionaries’, on the other.

The Greens and Te Pati Māori, as ludicrous as they may seem to the sane of mind, are practised in all the exquisite tricks of statecraft; they have been using - for longer than all the other parties - social media to attract voters that are young of age, of lower intelligence, and lacking in the virtue of taking responsibility.

The Greens have extracted guilt in young white Westerners with such success that now these poor people feel more sympathy for trees and bugs than they do for their own family. And let us give the Greens some credit! - To do that to the human mind, brainwash it in such a manner as to get it to value non-sentience over the womb from whence they were born, is a magnificent and terrifying magic; Chloe Swarbrick is indeed the modern sorceress!

Te Pati Māori; well, their tricks are less refined and sophisticated - that is clear to anyone with intact sensory instruments - but they are no less effective. They scream and shout in parliamentary buildings, say the Māori race is superior to all other races (despite the evidence), say they are going to take over the Government by force on Tik-Tok; they are regularly ridiculing themselves and seemingly without an iota of shame, the entire Māori people. (One of their leaders wears a cowboy hat. An image, if there is one, of colonial racism. Here one must respect his boldness!)

Many of those voting for these two insanities, in other times, would have been Labour voters. Now, they are foot soldiers of the deranged.

But the lack of response to the bizarre social progressivism of the last decade from both Labour, but in particular, National, has caused a movement that the little middle liberals are so afraid; when that word ‘reaction’ is used in a political context, the liberal mind imagines only one thing - a strange moustache and dead Jews. In reality, we have the cool machine-like logic of ACT, and the fervor and passion of New Zealand First - who both are now following their enemies lead of using of social media to gain supporters.

ACT has always been the party of the autist, the affective altruist, the utilitarian; that awkward guy at school who had a knack for making money but not for making friends. Though I have not examined whether their policies have changed much over the past ten years, what has certainly endeared them to a new audience is their leader, David Seymour, and his ability to outdebate anyone he comes across, whether they be political opponents or clearly biased mainstream media hostesses (I include the male interviewers with the word ‘hostesses’.) And let us remind ourselves: He has done all of this while exuding an icky aura of anti-charm (one can imagine coming across his annoying speak of ‘but actually’ in a bar, and really wanting to knock him out.)

And New Zealand First; I should admit it was them and Winston and Mr Shane Jones that last election received my vote. More than any other party, their twin leaders have come out against the subversion of our culture, our history, and our identity as New Zealanders - and that is why I voted for them, despite knowing there is not a more guileful opportunist existing in our politics today than the Honourable Winston Peters. Searching for a criticism it would be this: If Mr Peters flops like a fish next election to make a Government with Labour, I might have to put my arm around Mr Seymour and say, “sorry mate, I did not mean that punch of mine … ‘twas a mere accident!”

Those who have ‘veered to the right’ (OMG!) and voted for ACT, may once upon a time have been National voters; and those voting NZ First, may have once been members of the working class who feel ‘left behind’ by the woke elitism of Labour, or like me, want New Zealand to actually be New Zealand, and not the confederated republic of Aotearoa, where foreign interests combine with elite Māori interests at the expense of all the people who helped build this country.

Lo and behold, the current state of Labour and National; the parties of the New Zealand Good Boys. I would argue their separation, their distinction, is becoming less and less; it might merely be a matter of environment: If you work in a non-profit, Government agency, a university, then the bespoke leftism that has seeped into the institution walls like termite-mould has left a residual ‘I vote red’ on your personality; whereas if you work in a corporation that actually has to make money to exist, you may submit to all things women and all things Māori, but you know to actually vote left-wing - to actually be an idiot - is too much for that cultivated commerce degree of yours.

Their similarity, and Luxon and Hipkin’s gamesmanship at pretending they are enemies rather than the Good Boy siblings they really are, combined with the reality they are being consumed by the edges of the political debate, is leaving Labour and National with the possibility of becoming explicit allies, not merely a ‘uni-party.’

If Labour continues to refuse to have the working class as their priority, and if National continues along its ‘Labour-light’ journey, of being a party for woke people who understand the economic law of supply and demand, then consumed further they will become by the ever-hungry barbarians of the radical left and the right-wing reactionaries.

In future elections, this will leave them with a choice - a choice, the Uni-parties of countries like Germany and France have both been confronted - to either war against one another like they always supposedly have, or to take up arms against these ‘authoritarian’, ‘illiberal’, ‘undemocratic’ foes on left- and right-wing fronts.

Could we see a Labour-National coalition? The uniting of the New Zealand Good Boys?

Let me know in the comments, my fellow New Zealanders.

