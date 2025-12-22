The Delinquent Academic

Steven
4d

Yep, 'total freedom' is essentially a skydive without a chute, with often very similar consequences when the person accustomed to it finally encounters something real.

If you want a roof over your head to keep off the rain, if you want thick walls to keep out the cold, if you want solid, smooth floors to walk on rather than shifting sand, you need there to be solid, structured, persistent things around you that obstruct your movement in some directions. That is similarly true in the social context as it is in the physical context.

Stephen Riddell
4d

Some very timely and apt writing, 'delinquent academic'! Are you still being a delinquent, or are you progressing towards the finish line in your formal Academic studies?

