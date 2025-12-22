Eugène Delacroix

Since the Enlightenment, various thinkers have sought to define what it means to be free and to have ‘liberty’; from Locke stating one should be “free from restraint and violence from others”, to Mill’s protections against the “tyranny of the majority” and the justification of State intervention only if it causes harm to others (the Harm Principle), to Isiah Berlin distinguishing between “positive liberty” (self-actualisation) and “negative liberty” (absence of State coercion).

One well versed in the philosophical foundations of the current left-leaning extremists may note, immediately, how such terms have become weaponised (‘cancel culture’ - the use of State apparatus to silence speech deemed to be ‘violent’ and ‘harmful’; the ‘war on normal’ - the persecution of the majority by a minority; and ‘subjective truth’ - self-actualisation transcending objective reality in the form of men attempting to become women and vice-versa).

Such discussions, about the ‘true’ meanings of freedom, the correct justifications for external intervention, and what is ‘self-actualisation’, are valuable, but miss the deeper crisis embedded in the misapplication of the word ‘freedom’ onto a being that has spiritual, biological, and psychological needs that far precede the abstract intellectualisations of British Whigs in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

Humans, correctly understood, those who are healthy, valued by society, and productive, are never ‘free’. We are highly social; to exist, our identities rely upon validation from others that form out communal network; we have distinct roles in such networks, whether at work or at home, and are responsible for and depend upon others - at all times. Such community is framed within a shared history; a mytho-religious origin in narrative form, full with archetypes, patriarchs, and matriarchs. Children are raised not merely to satisfy a practical role, as in having a career or being a parent, but to identify with defined and idealised primordial forms. Fulfilling this destiny completes a deep psychological urge; to be one, not only with blooded-community, but with nature and the correct ordering of God’s universe.

Of course, much of this is subconscious, until one realises that they want to be respected; they want to ‘fit-in’ and to be accepted; to be valued by others and be loved. Those who do not desire these things are psychopaths - and even they experience, in diluted form, these same desires.

Psychological sickness like depression and anxiety (as distinct from biological sickness with psychological expression, like schizophrenia, autism, and ADHD), has at its root social malfunction; the psyche, often subliminally, recognises that it is not valued or respected. Indeed, the desire to ‘fit-in’ is so powerful that people fear public speaking over almost every other activity - not for the talking, but for the potential to be humiliated. Evolutionarily, humiliation could mean social ostracism, and social ostracism, being excluded from the resources of one’s tribe, meant death.

In the final analysis, humans, those valued in families and communities, in complex and natural relationships - including those individuals who seem independent and bold and different - have much of their behaviours regulated from when they were children until they are dead. Their entire identities are based upon adherence - not freedom. Openness perhaps, but not freedom.

Those who are truly ‘free’, who have no responsibilities, who do what they want all the time, are narcissistic lunatics and are usually excommunicated from functioning and healthy social networks.

True freedom is not ‘liberation’; it is the embodiment of chaos.

The ‘free liberal’ meant, at one point in time, a human free from calamitous oppression from an external authority with maximal practical power, like a State. But not in any other way were our forefathers free. They were bound by the sacred and profane definitions of culture; by objective morality as divined by God; by the needs of family and friends who rely on them; and by their own psychological needs that far predate the evolution of the pre-frontal cortex.

Yet what we have now is an inversion.

Freedom from ‘oppression’ has been aimed at what made an individual healthy and a society function; that which bound humans to the world and their community. It has been used to explode destiny, the grand art of fulfilling noble primordial forms; and, tragically, it has been used to destroy parent-child and man-woman relationships that were the foundation of Western and Christian civilisation.

‘Freedom from’ has come to include freedom from everything; and, ironically, those narcissists and psychopaths enforcing this agenda through society are using the very thing we were supposed to be free from: External authority with maximal practical power - States and multi-national corporations.

And it is the regular citizen who has suffered such ‘liberation’ the most. They sit at home, alone, disconnected from family and friends, scrolling mindlessly desiring after the lives of ‘happy people’ on their phone, taking part in activities that merely simulate human interaction like messaging or playing video games or - even more perversely - conversing with Artificial Intelligence. Their jobs are almost always meaningless, if they have one. If they are a young woman, motherhood is no longer a destiny to fulfil; if they are a young man, providing and protecting is no longer a destiny to fulfil. To believe in God, a sacred ordering of the universe, an objective good and evil, is akin to a kind of schizophrenia, a malfunction of the purportedly ‘rational’ mind we as liberal citizens are supposed to have.

In response, the ‘liberated individual’, in particular our ‘liberated’ men, are deciding death is preferable to such ‘freedom’.

And people speak of the economics! Stop it, you fool; not once have you seen me speak about money. We live in a time of incredible material abundance; yes we have inequality, but it could decrease, GPD could rise, and wealth could flow over our bent shoulders like golden waves without having any effect on the wretched man sitting alone in his room or the middle-aged woman who has realised her decision to choose career over motherhood has been catastrophic.

The more and more we discuss money the quicker and quicker our civilisation approaches its end; whatever system you propose, communism, fascism, free-market libertarianism - it doesn’t matter; all of you are conducting revival black magic over an animal carcass that died well over a century ago. Left, right, the discussion of economy over far deeper issues - the nihilism, the suicide, the destruction of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ - is the sign we have been freed from everything healthy and encouraged to become slaves to what has corrupted the human soul in every culture the most: Money.

So what do we do?

If I asked if you could survive alone for three days without supplies in the ravaging bush of whatever country you reside, what would you say? What about five days? A week?

What about an entire lifetime? An entire lifetime of total freedom?

All of you would die before old age. Some of you would last longer than others; some of you young men, brought up on video games and Hollywood action films may believe you’d last “quite some time” - but the reality is you have not seen war, have never experienced true physical hardship or had a near-death experience; the most arduous thing you’ve probably done is going on school camp.

But that is beside the point: It has nothing to do with your physical capability. You would be utterly alone. No relationships; no responsibility; no reason to live. Now, change the milieu; trees for monoliths of glass, bush for dumpster heaps, muddy trails for writhing tarmac; transported you are into the city. Could you survive there - with the caveat you are to have no close human relationships? Some of you less physically capable men and you women would be able to now persist materially, but your spirit would leave you long before you decided, quite literally, “To hell with this!”, and ended your own life.

No relationships; no responsibility; no reason to live.

What I have just described is the reality for an increasing number of citizens. They have been freed to the point they are free from existence; and to be ‘free from existence’ is to be outside history.

For the majority, the middle class citizen, such a tragic doom is unlikely to befall them; but in their own lives the distance between them, their spouses, their children, their parents, their friends, and God, has likely increased. Being loved unconditionally is becoming a foreign import; they see in immigrants much closer and tighter families and communities than their own. Speaking absolute truths about themselves to their ‘allies’ - and vice-versa - is a risk; they have been betrayed before and likely more than once. But - and while it might seem all wrong - it was expected; they were told by their boomer parents to be ‘independent’, to ‘rely on oneself’, to be … ‘free’.

The lie of freedom has come for their lives.

And despite the black-ache of nihilism growing in the back in their brains, they do not know what to do; so they conform to the lie, assuming the wisdom of absolute freedom, and in many cases championing it - despite it being the very thing that is costing them meaning and contentment and transcendence.

Even if I told each and every one of these people the truth of this lie the vast majority would turn away and accept their fate; walk on they would allowing the fabric of their lives to drift apart. Why? Because they base their beliefs and their behaviours on the mass that is society. ‘Whatever they do, I do’, is their motto; and they will only change their approach to life and to ‘freedom’ if the mass changes. That is the reality of human populations.

But is that you?

Those who know, know

Pop-culture adventure stories, Hollywood propaganda, has made us believe anyone could be the protagonist who defends his land, his community, and his own spirit, against the Leviathan that is chaos. This is, with common sense, a fantastic delusion.

The protagonist is never ‘average’; the man who rises up to inspire and lead his kin is not ‘typical’; his circumstances might - he may be of low birth, an unfortunate financial situation, be unattractive, have male pattern baldness, haha! - but those traits which allow him to do the extraordinary, cannot, by definition, be ordinary.

So what are they?

In a time where chaos has become the primary energy of society, such is ours, what is required is a kind of resilience and discipline rarely found in men. The system is a multi-pronged assault weapon, each avenue of attack designed specifically to weaken the will and character in the various spheres a human exists; he is asked to indulge, in food, in porn, in casual sex; he is asked to ‘stay stupid’, by never reading, scrolling Instagram, and getting a Chat GPT degree; he is asked to forgo fitness and strength, by lazing about on couches and chairs and workplace desks; he is asked follow ugly cultural trends, to wear ill-fitting clothes and watch yet another girl-boss and her black-sidekick Marvel movie; he is asked to ‘monitor his speech’ wherever his goes, to never utter quite common sense truths or make jokes against women or the ‘protected minorities’; he is asked, on days important to family and the genesis of his civilisation, birthdays, nation-founding days, and even Christmas, to be alone in his room scrolling his phone in the hope some multi-national corporation can sell him some shoes.

That is his ‘freedom’; it is total, assaulting him from all angles and avenues. Not everyone can resist; it is why the protagonist, the man or woman who manages to consistently transcend the system, is not your ‘average’ or your ‘typical’. They have to reject society; and they will be called a ‘racist’, a ‘fascist’, and a ‘misogynist’; they will be betrayed by people they thought were their friends; job opportunities will shrivel into anti-matter; wealth to dust - they will be outcast, ostracised, and become an outsider in their own land.

Yet they will be living a life of nobility; of goodness and truth; they will practice high-culture, remark at the beautiful, and submit to super-nature; but most importantly, given what ‘freedom’ has attacked so viciously over recent decades, they will form bonds with other humans they have valiantly protected from Leviathan.

And here is always the mistake of the rebel, the apprentice reactionary; that it is he alone who needs to defend against the system. He shirks family and friends, communal relationships; love evaporates from his soul until finally he buys that assault weapon. Despite it taking someone with extraordinary capabilities to truly react, he or she can never do it alone; to attempt to do so, ironically, is to perform the exact same set of behaviours that the system is designed to produce - such is the school-shooter’s delusion.

The school-shooter is not a reaction to the system; he is a product of the system.

Remember that.

I wish to leave you with a very important message.

It is coming to the time of year that is most essential to the foundation of our civilisation - and the individual families and communities that form it. You do not have to be Christian, do not have to be convinced of a creator; but it is an opportunity to remark at and to express gratitude at the fortune of having a family and of having friends. The system wishes you, coerces you at every possible juncture, to isolate your sincerity and to box it away in a present that you are to never gift to others.

Now is that time to gift it: That is the ultimate reaction.

Friends and family, even those who are politically opposed or who seem ‘hopelessly dependent’ on the system, will all deserve it. Forgive slights, betrayals, and enemies.

To those who in fact lack such fortune, who have dislocated families, absent parents, or no friends; it is here, if you are such a protagonist as I have described, when you are not to wallow in self-pity. See it as an opportunity over the holiday season to mend relational issues or even to make new friends.

You are, like all of us, never truly ‘alone’; it is only through the propaganda of the system that has convinced you of this falsity; because I am writing and you are reading - and that relationship is something to remark at in itself.

Merry Christmas.

