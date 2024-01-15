Out on dates, my girlfriend cannot help remind me of my insatiable desire to watch people. They pass by us, in cafes, restaurants, just on the street, and I am always asking myself who these people are - that I will never meet - and what motivates them; why do they do the things they do.

I’ve been ski instructing in Japan. At the beginning of my trip I spent a week or so in Tokyo, sometimes alone, sometimes with friends, and there was 35 million people for me to observe. An addicts paradise, one might say. Here are some of the highlights from my short time there…