The Neo-liberal Identity

The most powerful and controlling force is the same for everyone: Identity. Who are you? And who are you in relation to other people, the system? In neo-liberalism, the concept that controls most people overall is one’s career, because it is the career that defines the shape of the neo-liberal identity.

The career is made up of labels, words, and is usually only loosely correlated with skill. Almost always they come with some ‘accreditation’, a PhD in this, a Bsc in that. They exist to fill the void of I am a … because without it, careerists are nobody. Truly, I mean this technically, psychologically; it is a tragic situation.

Careerists either have no self-concept, or such a low view of themselves, such insecurity, that they need to prove to themselves that they are worthy of this Earth by having a career. They cannot sit alone in silence and be content with their thoughts, thoughts that exist outside the neo-liberal world that has been constructed for them. For confidence, they imagine rising up in the minds of others, their soul warmed by the applause of both envious rivals and nameless strangers. With social media around, this has been externalised, coded into daily interactions in the form of likes, comments, and shares.

It is a life of misery. To exist primarily in the minds of others so you can feel more than a psychological nothing. That is what a careerist is. And what follows from being subservient to the greatest myth of neo-liberal society is destined to be superficial. Because you are nobody without your career, you will only attract friends and mates who only care about your career - and what it means for them. As soon as your career begins to stutter, not follow its gorgeous trajectory, just as you rose in their minds when you were ‘high-flying’, now you fall.

Remember the writer’s strike? That embarrassing thing? Why were they doing that? They were doing it because without the label ‘professional writer’ they were nobody. Worthless.

It is more sad than it is funny.

This is not to say a career is wholly bad. Not at all. A career proves to a mate that at least other people within the system value what you offer, even if it’s based on fake accreditation. Psychologically, a career gives people stability; the labels being boundaries their identity can live within: I am a …. Often this is necessary; the boundless everything that exists outside of these categorisations is too much for most minds, as we will get to.

It is a matter of degrees, too: A careerist is not the same as someone who has a career in order to function as an honest member of society, who trades his or her developed skills for money to purchase items so they and their family can live more at ease, and importantly, within their means.

In this example meaning is not garnered from strangers or rivals, it is from taking responsibility for your blood and your love; family. Here, one’s self-concept is not defined by career, it is defined by sacrifices you make in order to grow something new. It is quite beautiful and why it is a much more secure psychological state.

But I fear there is less and less of these people around these days; more and more, are people ‘careerists’.

Career May Have Functioned One Day, Not Anymore

People often criticise mass-movements that suppress individuality, that repress the self, expressiveness, responsibility, and so on. But what about ‘the neo-liberal career’? For many people, it is the most oppressive pre-packaged idea they experience in the West.

We are told people ‘choose’ their career. But we all know that is rarely the case. How many times have you heard the phrase, ‘I just found myself here [in that job]’? or ‘I just became [x] because all my friends did’? Many people hate their jobs, and their lives; but they were told in school that they were the luckiest kids alive to be dreaming such a future.

There may have been a time where a ‘career’ functioned as but one part of a healthy Western citizen’s identity. But today, with absent fathers and devouring mothers, degeneracy running rampant, and technology that forces our gaze outward rather than inward; these things are combining to stunt the discovery of who we are, and the career ends up as being the only thing we have to define ourselves. … Hence the ‘careerist’.

What is even worse, today, is that the benefits a career entails, like better mate choice, increased income, freedom of movement, are rapidly diminishing.

Along with a stagnant economy that is always threatening to collapse, AI is shrinking the number of white collar careers through automation, wrinkly old boomers are refusing to leave positions that should be taken up by younger generations, and women’s natural hypergamy (the tendency to date and/or marry a man who is more wealthy, intelligent, and has higher status) means their introduction into the workforce is reducing opportunities for marriage.

Not only is the Neo-liberal identity nothing without the career, but the career itself is providing less and less psychological nutrients.

So what do we do?

Most Are Too Dependent

Careerists will defend their psychological frailty like a drug addict will defend his addiction. They construct reasons, justifications, why they need to continue, why the system is good and noble, why their career ‘helps people’.

How cringe is that? ‘Helps people’. They sacrifice having a fulfilled-life to ‘help’ some abstraction - the ‘poor’, the ‘needy’, the ‘minorities’, the ‘trans-community’. And it is not only careerists on the left that are like this. Oh no. We have CEOs of mobile companies saying they are ‘helping connect people’; we have lawyers saying they ‘helping people understand and defend their rights’; we have scientists saying they are ‘helping people know the truth’.

They have been brainwashed since before they could speak to believe that not helping an abstraction in our society means you are evil.

While certainly some are truly motivated by altruism, I have a short-hand bullshit detector: If you meet some individual, and, unprovoked, they blather onto you about their career and how it vaguely ‘helps some group’, they are not necessarily lying about their motives, they just do not know their motives; they do not know what their-self really needs to satisfy a life worth living.

They are a careerist.

Abstractions of strangers are more important these days than one’s friends, one’s family, even God. Because helping abstractions of strangers means you are in service to the system, the state; they have control over your identity, via ‘career’.

And if they have control over your identity, they have control over you.

The Manipulation of Care

The state has manipulated in you your natural tendency to care for others. Instead of our rulers asking you to aim it toward those closest to you, they ask you to aim it toward an abstraction, a vague and distant product of the imagination. This has gotten so out of hand, that these ‘abstractions’ are no longer people like you that may have been born in unfortunate circumstances, such as the disabled or the poor, but they might members of groups that which seek to destroy the West and sexually abuse young women (such is the case with the UK).

And the neo-liberal career is the way in which this doctrine is enforced.

Institutions are the factories wherein careerists are produced. From kindergarten, through school, to university, to large businesses and state-funded organisations, people are constantly encouraged to shift their natural human tendency to care for those closest to them, to something larger and ephemeral, the abstraction, that almost all of them, while saying that they ‘really do care for so and so’, have no direct role in helping.

In doing so, they create a virtue signalling hierarchy that is only a simulation of ‘help’ - not the real thing, and combine it with an impressive pay-packet as an offering.

Why this is done is obvious: The neo-liberal career is designed to atomise people, as is many things in the modern world. It is designed to prevent strongly bonded families, clans, and communities, that, in acting for their own self-interest, as is natural, and aiming their care for their in-group members, may challenge the authority and control the state has over individual citizen’s lives.

Tricks of language are introduced to further persuade people, to regulate behaviour. Helping in-group members is ‘racist’, is ‘tribal’ and thus ‘regressive’ or ‘backward’. Helping an abstraction, by contrast, is ‘ethical’, is ‘altruistic’, ‘kind’, and thus ‘progressive’ and ‘forward-thinking’.

Having a family, or putting family before career, is ‘submitting to the patriarchy’, is ‘continuing an outdated institution’, is ‘misogynistic’. Not having a family, or putting career first, is by definition putting an abstraction before one’s own kin (given the neo-liberal career is defined by helping abstractions) and thus, it is the ‘most progressive thing one could do’.

In reality, careerists, of all in-substantive flavours, have become ‘comrades’, servants of the neo-liberal system. People without selves. Products of totalism.

And the only way you can escape the trap of the neo-liberal career is if you are prepared to stand alone.

The Lonely Path of Discovering the Self

Today, most would take the material wealth, the status, and the belief in the fiction they are good people that the career offers, over something that is undefined, slippery, and because it is yet to be understood and developed, a void - which is the self.

Understandably - and this is not a ‘choice’ in the manner of choosing a steak and pepper pie over a mince and cheese, but a long protracted inheritance of other peoples ideas and the systems they helped establish - people, given their risk-aversion, will choose the relative reliability of the career over the definite chaos and uncertainty of knowing the self.

Without traditions and communities and strong families and religion to help guide the search for the self, it is a journey that is to be taken in isolation.

It requires a strength of will most people are not born with, or had the fortunate of being inspired by their parents to have.

It requires refusing the offering of material success, of being described as a ‘good person’. It requires having the capacity to endure social ostracism, the capacity to be disliked. It requires long bouts of loneliness, where the mind, with its interaction and thus discussion with the cosmos, begins to generate what it means to be alive - and even, to be dead.

This does not mean one should not have a career. It does not require one to become some invalid bum, who spouts hippie nonsense while being addicted to psychedelics. It is true, developing one’s skills, knowledge, and expertise in a given field is what can enable discovery of the self.

I only suggest that the neo-liberal career needs to be put in its place; that it is understood for its crime against the self, for its crime against the family and the community; how it manipulates in individuals the ever-valuable emotion of compassion to create subservient psychological nobodies of the neo-liberal order.

I only suggest that you do not let the neo-liberal career control and define you; that you become aware of the state’s tricks; that you value and prioritise what is outside of ‘work’; that you discover who you are, without the labels and categorisations that have been put over your heads, to produce a servant of their system.

Go on, and be free - not as they define it, but as you do.

