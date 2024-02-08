Often, when walking past my parents' coffee table, the title of a small white and lime green book would capture my attention.

“Too Soon Old, Too Late Smart”, I would chuckle to myself. “That is genius, funny, and …” when reflecting on my poor decisions, even in my early twenties, “... painfully true.”

Then I would put the book down.

Over the years, every time she spotted me picking up the book, my mother would say something like: “You’ve gotta read this one. We’ve gained so much from this little book.” She would briefly elaborate upon the lessons she and my father drew from the author, Dr Gordon Livingston. I would nod, knowing full-well I wasn’t overly keen to read what I thought was simply another pop-psychology/self-help book.

But after reaching my thirties, and about to leave for Japan to teach skiing for the fourth time, my mother decided to buy me a copy. For days I was alone, travelling, and needed something to read. Once again my mother’s taste in literature didn’t disappoint. Mo…