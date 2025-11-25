On returning to his city of birth, after years of travel, my friend said to me, “I felt looked down upon a bit. I had no house, no … wife, no children yet. I didn’t have a normal job. I was always … kind of weird, but I thought we all were, you know? Until then. For them it was a phase, for me, well … I went back overseas.”

Much of the political discussion is about younger generations’ economic opportunities not being the same as their parents; about ‘upward mobility’ not being so upward any more. We have an elite class that has gained increasing - and quite dramatic - power and control; and a growing lower class, that has, as they always do in a ‘fair society’, shared their grievances - some justified, and some not. The middle class - and especially middle class millennials - have been squeezed out of the public conversation.

But, as I can attest as a latish millennial, while we have suffered similar economic travesties as that queer generation, ‘Z’, there still for us exists that ‘Atheist, Democratic, Liberal, Capitalist, and Materialist’ life; people went to University, they got an office job, they married a woman, they bought some house, now the kids are coming.

The point is, it is all pretty bloody normal.

There is no dramatic political discussion, of a ‘rising new right’, or coming out as a woman when you have male genitalia; there is nothing out-landish at all. We play sports, we talk sports, we drink beer, we laugh about Shane Gillis - and that’s about it. Sure we’re not going to be super rich, but we’re not going to be like Jerry begging on the street like an idiot to fund his meth addiction. We are products of that system many are describing using the past-tense - I’m here to tell you: The system is well and truly alive, and it’s worse than ever.

“Revolution!” “Civil-war!” “Race-war!” “Race-Revolution!” Every combination is thrown around like the handbags of women fighters. If anybody wants to take a bet with me, none of this exciting shit is going to happen; none at all. There will be some protests, sure; another Charlie Kirk might have to die; but the gross system will prevail.

It is like a sports team whose coach is under pressure to perform. He wins just enough to keep his job - but the fans are dissatisfied (to any New Zealanders, you know exactly who I am currently talking about).

Millennials are the largest generation by number. Their normal lives and everything that follows - the depression in their thirties, the impending divorce, the repeated buying of useless material items, the ‘success story’ - all the above, which affected our parents, is going to repeat. It may be less flagrant, less 1980s disco-positivity-pop, but the core of culture, though smaller now and far less celebrated, the middle-class, is to remain. The coach, Liberal Capitalist Democracy, is to keep his job - and the weirdos on Substack will keep complaining about it for as long as Substack is a thing.

So if you think there is going to be a fascist or a communist revolution - if you actually think that - you have been duped; either, of course, by those babbling leftists, or now, as is increasingly common, by alternate media talking heads that have quite effectively taken your future from you. You’re just too online.

The system will remain, and if you are a man, especially a white man, it will be grosser than ever. Honesty, diligence, and hard-work - the measures our parents largely experienced - have been replaced by identity, sick-leave, and zoom-calls. Women are now in the workplace and complain about ‘misogyny’ and ‘unequal pay’ when everything work-related is in their favour. Immigrants and women will be chosen over you for certain roles because of a ‘shadow DEI’ system (left-leaning ideologue elites still exist, you know).

I have sympathy for your situation. You are apart of that system; that monolithic thing that broke your psyche. You may not explicitly hate your job, but you know it is meaningless; you come home and you don’t get peace, everything is in pieces but is kept in a basket by Shane Gillis, gay jokes, and sports.

I’m here to tell you to get out, if you still can. And if you’re younger, Generation Z, you live in a paradoxical state: You, at once, have less opportunities than your parents and grand-parents - and so much more.

The mainstream media and the alternate media have been lying to you for likes and subscribes to keep you, like media always did, within the system.

The irony is that system we all despise, that has grown into a blue-haired behemoth wearing red-lipstick and holding a pride-flag, has created, simultaneously, an alternate route for the motivated man. Dana White was right when he said the world was “wide open and for the taking for anybody.”

Think about it: Our era is defined by sloth, depression, and ill-discipline. Walking the streets are soft men who are humiliatingly dominated by their yapping wives. People cannot stop eating, they cannot stop playing video games, they cannot stop looking downward at Instagram and Tik-Tok reels. Educational standards have lowered to the point the degree is no longer a measure of intelligence, or diligence, or knowledge - and in fact, having a degree is beginning to signal its opposite since the first class of ‘AI degrees’ in 2024.

People are becoming less literate, less knowledgeable, less capable.

Even if you exercise some discipline, reserve some time for learning or practice, you are out-performing the majority: And it’s all there for you. Online you can learn almost anything you desire; any period of history you can become an expert in, any skill or hobby or can become a master at, you can create an online business on the side within a day.

If you have a Western passport, you have the KEY to the world; you can go almost anywhere, whether it is the technopolis of Tokyo, the deserts of Arabia, the jungles of Asian Islands, or the freezing steppes of the Artic - everywhere is within reach; and you can, in many instances, live and flourish there because your currency remains dominant in trade and economy.

Even more stunning - and to the minds of our parents generations would seem confounding - you can create and found your own worldview. Whatever religion, whatever philosopher, political system; if you are a thinker, you can establish your own personal doctrine - the doctrine you will pass on to your children, they to their children, and on, until your legacy through the centuries is heroically secured.

Freedom exists today in many bizarre and unusual forms, and though it does not excuse what modernity has done to society and the human spirit with its varied oppressions and manipulations, if one continues to allow themselves to be subdued by mediocre political argumentation online, either left or right, the opportunities for living a fulfilling life may pass you by.

Such critics are correct when talking about the mass; when describing the average fortunes of men or those of mid-tier capability. Society has become ruinous for them when compared to our parents generation - and we should have sympathy.

But is that you?

Are you one to sit there and repeatedly complain about your situation?

Or are you going to be bold, resilient, adventure, and risk living outside the system?

There are many ways to do so; those that involve living somewhat within, manipulating it to your advantage, and those, like my inspiring younger brother, who manages his own investment-fund completely outside the system, free from its sour mediocrity, in a little known country in South America, Paraguay.

Most cannot handle the freedom that, like tiny tendrils hanging down from the darkened sky, does indeed exist. Instead, they are oppressed by it; here is tragic lie of liberalism. They choose their phones, their food, their quiet little depressing lives over the opportunities - over the world that is theirs for the taking.

Can you handle this freedom?

And that, my dear friends and readers, will be discussed in part II: What is required to take on the world, with all its lies, its treachery, and its mediocrity.

What was true fifty, even thirty years ago, what were the fairly reasonable measures of ‘success’ - no longer exist. You need to formulate your own or perish within a system that is no longer built for you.

