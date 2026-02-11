Start 1 Minute Survey

Good morning, evening, afternoon and everything in between.

It has been over two years since I began publishing regularly on this platform, but, aside from Substack’s built in metrics, I have never truly understood what you, my readers and commenters, most enjoy from me.

Recently, this uncertainty has caused confusion on my part about the direction of this fun little project, resulting in decreased publishing frequency - I went from one a week for about a year to what is sits at currently, only one or two posts a month.

Now, I would like to begin refining my content in a manner that suits you best while retaining my own originality in style and insights.

I would also like to know what other types of content you would like to see, from video essays, discussion groups, and content summaries.

Beside from older posts I have paywalled for privacy reasons, all future content will continue to be free.

The survey will take only one minute of your time, and I will be most gracious if you fill it out. All responses are encrypted, and no identifying personal information will be saved. There are two simple checkbox questions, and one optional open-ended question.

It brings me great satisfaction and pleasure to write for you, and I would love to continue to do so.

Thank you.

Start 1 Minute Survey

Also, if you don’t mind, follow me on X:

Follow Me on X