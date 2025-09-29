The Machines Before The Machines

Some time ago,

wrote that ‘

Given the time it takes to write a literary novel and the rapid development of technology, upon finishing one’s work, he suggests, much of its content - technology, trends, political climate, and so on - will become historical.

… any reasonable-length novel that aims to describe the current era will be wildly outdated by the time that it is published.

His message, along with his wider message about technological change, is one of acceptance:

The brute fact is that we are all science fiction authors now. The world is moving so hard and fast that we are going to have to write faster, shorter books, and lengthier works will need to be embedded to a fixed point in historical time instead of the “general setting” of contemporaneity.

His insight raises the dreaded question authors of every kind have been trying to answer: What will writing be like in ten, twenty - fifty! - years? Will there be such a thing as a ‘human author’? Will we become mere artisans? Quaint crafters of the written word? Only hobbyists?

Of course, such questions reference that gross behemoth, Artificial Intelligence (when you read the words ‘Artificial Intelligence’, it is required you say them to yourself in your deepest, most brooding and doomerist voice). Authors worry that their identity they held to their bosoms O very warmly, that of ‘writer’, was nothing more than a Doll House Amy - a kind of pretend, to be replaced, inevitably, by AUTOMATION (say it louder, more doomy).

This is supposed to be a bad thing. But, indeed, we have to ask the question - how many of these authors do we - as tasteful lovers of art - actually give a shit about? Do we care if the woman who writes degenerate erotica becomes automated by an AI obsessed with sex? Do we care if the man who writes IQ 69 Tolkien becomes automated by an AI who hates sex?

If your writing is so formulaic, so inherited, so … dare I say it, lowest common denominator; if your voice is a collage of magazine cut outs, an academic’s drawl, whatever - boring, repetitive, edited to corporate - then, not very sadly, you were the machine before the machine.

You were apart of the collective intelligence, a mere factory line writer, that produced for mass taste; key word, ‘produced’. Under the command of commodification, you decided sales and popularity were more important than the attempt to capture and reflect the beautiful - to create the best art possible.

And if you are writing to create a product, to be read by specific audience, and frequently suppress the artist within in favour of the capitalist within, then are you … an artist? Or are you in fact an entrepreneur? A businessman? If you are a businessman who creates products to be consumed, can you really complain about automation? Given your audience ‘consumes’ art like they would any commodity, to be ‘entertained’, their ‘boredom laid to rest’, so on, if confronted with a cheaper, more effective and refined version of that commodity - novels written by Artificial Intelligence - do you think they will, all of a sudden, choose to make their decision of what to consume, differently? Do they actually give a shit about the ‘author-reader’ relationship? Or what simply satisfies their base pleasures at the cheapest price in the immediate?

Are you different to a chocolate-maker? Or, because your identity is now suddenly at risk, does it just feel different?

We Are All Literary Fiction Authors Now (Or Else)

The term ‘genre’ is often used by literary fiction snooties to describe a work of fiction that is commercial or formulaic; here’s Wikipedia:

In the book-trade, genre fiction, also known as formula fiction, or commercial fiction, encompasses fictional works written with the intent of fitting into a specific literary genre in order to appeal to readers and fans already familiar with that genre. These labels commonly imply that this type of fiction places more value on plot and entertainment than on character development, philosophical themes, or artistic depth. This distinguishes genre fiction from literary fiction. The main genres are crime, fantasy, romance, science fiction and horror—as well as perhaps Western, inspirational and historical fiction.

There is much wrong with this definition as I will outline in a future article. Even so, the distinction between ‘genre’ and ‘literary’ is useful for my argument: That which is designed to be consumed as a product, which follows and adheres to a strict formula, like a soft-drink or a piece of IKEA furniture, whatever its so-called ‘genre’, is the very thing that will be replaced by the cognitive version of the factory: Artificial Intelligence.

By contrast, that which is ‘literary’ - or if you do not enjoy the ‘literary-genre’ distinction, that which aspires to artistic excellence, asks the deepest questions, attempts to inspire the transcendental within the reader; that which challenges expectations, is not merely ‘comfortable’, regards artistic decisions higher that political pandering; these kind of pursuits, ever human in their attempt - and spiritually so much more in their results, will forever remain outside the domain of the machine.

They require a relationship between two humans, author and reader, about general humanity, across epochs, before time was counted and far after it has ended. That is art; it is not ‘consumptive’ in the same way a commodity is, which is refined again and again with various analytical procedures by a group of businessmen to heighten our experience of pleasure; sugar for the mind.

People assume that books are different to the chocolate bar sitting in front of counter in the corner store; but, if you stop and wonder about consumers reasons for buying many ‘genre’ books, they are largely for pleasure; immediate satisfaction, comfort, fun, escapism. None of these are bad reasons on their own, yet they are the very reasons these kinds of books will become automated, produced in the Artificial Intelligence factory.

Factories, for two long centuries now, have produced ‘pleasure-consumables’ for the mass - and some assholes have finally worked out how to mass-produce books. If you already have a big enough audience, or are very lucky, you may be one of the few that can survive writing genre fiction in the same manner of those who became successful in the twentieth century. Yet, if you’re like me, and who loves science fiction, fantasy, crime, thriller, and horror - do not, I repeat, do not attempt to compete with the machine.

Artificial Intelligence is truly, a gross behemoth and, despite what I wrote earlier, no one deserves to have the thing the love to do - which provides them comfort and joy and for the lucky even money - become automated. Yet you should see this an opportunity; if it was really your goal to create transcendental art - to be an ‘artist’ - then the other path of ‘selling out’ is not really an option anymore.

The mass has Artificial Intelligence for that.

