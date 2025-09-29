The Delinquent Academic

Sep 30

Alright, I've done some ruminating on this. Come back for that promised second read, further clarified my own thoughts, and so on.

On the whole, I line up with much of what you've said here. Many, arguably most writers out there, appear to be content to pump out commodified churn for their fiction. Like the scads of people out there caught up in a never ending cycle of "planning" to write a book, these people have a story (or stories) they want to share, and are willing to go the extra step to put pen to paper or dance those fingertips across the keyboard. Yet for all they want to tell us, quite often they've got very little to say.

Mass production undoubtedly plays its part in this problem, and its part is large. The overlap between mass production and poor quality is difficult to overstate. However, I don't think that's the culprit at hand here. Instead, I think the mass production side of the slop issue obscures the true problem because it's easier to point to and quantify. It's very easy to look at product that gets churned out en masse and blame the production for the poor quality. In some cases, it's justified, too.

I don't think that's the case with the arts, though. When it comes to "mass produced art," (quotations used because that in itself is an oxymoron,) it's very much a case of GIGO–garbage in, garbage out, for those unfamiliar with the acronym. Consider the cases of men like Robert E. Howard and H. P. Lovecraft. Both are considered titans of their craft today, but weren't well loved in their time, and produced work en masse to try and make their livings off their fiction. Why are they so well remembered? Why did their legacies as writers become cemented in love and admiration after their deaths? They were argued to write for the lowest common denominator, were found to use certain formulas in their stories, and yet both are considered greats in their fields now.

It comes down to quality–or to borrow your own words: "that which aspires to artistic excellence, asks the deepest questions, attempts to inspire the transcendental within the reader; that which challenges expectations, is not merely ‘comfortable’, regards artistic decisions higher that political pandering." Both Howard and Lovecraft were visionaries in their own respects, with a unique view of the world, unique ideas that came with those views, and a "voice" through which they wanted to share those ideas in their fiction. Simply put, those guys had a lot to say.

I think it's possible, though incredibly difficult, to defeat the machine while producing in quantity. However, we need to recognize that we'll never match the machine's production; it never tires, it never needs to take a break. It only produces and replicates, that's its sole purpose. Thus, the question we need to consider is not whether we can compete with the machine's volume. Rather, ours is a question of quality and integrity: are we willing to struggle against both the mechanized system and human mass of churn to produce works of art with the greatest level of artistic merit we can manage?

If the answer is yes, then you just might manage to build something lasting.

If the answer is no, then you may as well step aside now, because yours is the position that will be automated.

Sep 30

Interesting piece, funny thing is more folks push scifi or literary nonsense the more I buck and entrench myself in Fantasy/Mythic lit.

My aim is transcendental stuff. Stuff no machine could or would dare with their limits and their refusal to tackle non liberal stuff write.

My writing takes on premodern ideas which is utterly alien to AI.

Oddly enough I see AI wiping out literary and scifi but not my genre in the future.

