The Three Groups of Mass Formation Psychosis

I looked her in the eyes. It was all of her face I could see. It was all of anybody’s face I could see.

“They don’t help, at all.” I repeated.

She was blinking rapidly. Blink-rate increases when someone lies. Or is about to lie. Her chin descended beneath her mask; she was about to speak… before she sighed, and looked away.

This young woman, once a peer of mine at the university, was in group two of the Mass Formation Psychosis that had descended on society between the years of 2020 and 2022. Those in group two are defined by Mattias Desmet, Political and Clinical Psychologist, as ‘Ambivalent Conformists’ - people who suspected the treachery and absurdity of the COVID-19 measures, from the masks, to the lockdowns, to the creating of two classes of people, but due to social pressure and fear of ostracism, went along with them.

Several weeks later another young woman posted a criticism of us as a class in our messenger group chat (though it was clearly directed at me): “I have an immune-disorder and COVID could be incredibly dangerous for me. I feel that recently we all, as a class, have not been sticking to the preventative social distancing laws, wearing masks properly, and likely some of us have been coming to class when they should be staying at home. Can we please understand that some of us are more vulnerable? And that we need to protect them? It is essential for our survival.”

It received several likes and hearts, before I replied, “Sorry - much of the ‘laws’ you are speaking of are based of biased and unfounded research, enforced by politicians who desire to control our populace. I can send you relevant research that contradicts most of what the Government is doing, if you are interested. But, so you know, I will not be wearing a mask, and I will come to class when I please.”

This other young woman was in group one of the Mass Formation Psychosis, the ‘Hypnotised Majority’ - people who, unfortunately and at times understandably - for reasons we will get into - were hypnotised by the governmental and medical establishment’s COVID narrative.

The narrative had excited in them an irrational fear of sickness and even death, and furthermore, provided them methods and goals to eliminate this fear. These included: Ostracising and discriminating against the ‘unvaxxed’, keeping up to date with new rules that often contradicted themselves week to week, and performing sometimes ludicrous shows of loyalty to the state - including snitching on family and friends for not following ‘procedure’. These behaviours to reach a goal, that of preventing more virus deaths, gave such hypnotised people great meaning - to them they were ‘saving lives’.

About a week later (my response received no likes or any replies), another young woman, when we were alone after class one day, said, “You know, last week, when you replied about not wearing a mask and so on?”

Here we go again, I thought. “Yeah?”

“Thank you for saying that, like, thank you. The whole thing is … insane. Totally insane. I have been pushing back against my own family, saying things like you did. And since you’re not wearing mask; I’m going to stop, too. It’s about time.”

I smiled. This last young woman, like myself, was in group three of the Mass Formation Psychosis, the ‘Resistant Minority’ - a very small percentage of the population who rejected the larger narrative, spoke out against its tyranny, often at personal and professional cost. I suspect you reading were also in this group.

(It is important to note here, before I continue, as Desmet emphasises, that the three groups ‘merge’ into one another; that behaviours of an individual could be on the border between, say, an Ambivalent Conformist and a Resistant Minority member. It is also the case that people can ‘move groups’ based on learning more about the virus and the state’s exaggerated response to it; they could either wake up from their hypnosis, resist conformity and become resistant, etc.)

The examples I have given above are minor in their severity and absurdity: Stories from around the world and even in my own family were much worse. Relationships of all kinds were torn apart - lovers, parents and children, and best friends; those of Hypnotised Majority, foot soldiers of the totalist system, forced the Ambivalent Conformists to join them in their war against the Resistant Minority, who stood not merely on the principles of free expression and bodily autonomy, but undeniable facts and logic. Many of the relationships became irreparable - but, relationships ending, along with job losses and social ostracisation, is far from all that happened.

As the years have passed with most of the Ambivalent Conformists now becoming convinced by the unwavering Resistant Minority, and many of the Hypnotised Majority waking up (and it is those who are often most angry today - after waking from their reverie, and realising their horrible actions against others, they are furious at the leaders who convinced them to behave at such), the years from 2020 to 2022 are increasingly seen for what they were.

When taking account of the intentional misattribution of COVID deaths and the vast exaggeration of their number by health authorities and governments, the measures and the general response, such as I have mentioned, likely caused more harm than the virus itself. It is entirely possible, even probable, when including the deaths from vaccine injuries, suicide and mental health related deaths, and deaths from other critical health conditions that were sidelined in favour of treating ‘the virus’, that the state, like it had done many times previous under other totalitarian regimes in the 20th century, harmed more of its populace than the supposed threat - in this case, something little more than a cold.

But, psychologically, how does this all come about? How does a populace become hypnotised? What is this hypnosis? It is one thing to criticise our political leaders, who, via a tepid democratic system with its perverted bureaucratic and globalist incentives came to power with the primary desire to use it for their own benefit - but what about … the majority of people?

Totalitarianism cannot exist without the people; the mass.

The Four Necessary Conditions for Mass Formation Psychosis

In his book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Mattias Desmet outlines what Mass Formation Psychosis is, and then how it is produced, in general, and how came about in the COVID-19 period.

Mass Formation Psychosis is the psychological state of totalitarianism. It is a kind of group hypnosis, whereby conscious control over cognitive faculties like reason and logic, including those with an ethical underpinning, are diminished in the mind, to be replaced with a narrowing of focus - to complete the end-goal of eliminating an irrational fear of death, and those people or things that may be the cause of that death. Like individual hypnosis, where a person can be made to do bizarre and extraordinary things they could never do consciously, even at their own detriment, the group can be made to do the same - and one of the identifying factors of Mass Formation is that the behaviours of the hypnotised are often self-destructive. In the case of COVID, people ended relationships, ended jobs, allowed themselves to be experimented on by an untested ‘vaccine’, had their rights violated, and behaved in many other ways that were not beneficial for them.

Mattias emphasises, however, that just because of this ‘narrowing of focus’ and seeming ‘lack of conscious control’, that their behaviours should not be suddenly excused. There was likely a significant portion of the Hypnotised Majority that relished this newfound excuse to perform egregious acts upon their fellow man and woman; this ‘hypnosis’ was very much a two-sided transaction, between political and health leaders and their ‘narrative of deceit’ and the person’s own inner evil that they allowed to imbue them. Even so, I suspect most of this majority were of such suggestible character, and/or were in such a state psychologically - anxious or depressed - that the hypnosis made them believe they were honestly doing the right thing. As many great writers and thinkers have said in past, the foundations of tyranny are built with good intentions.

Mass Formation Psychosis requires four interrelated conditions to exist:

Widespread Social Isolation: People need to feel disconnected from their fellows, lack strong social bonds, and be generally lonely. Before the pandemic, increased liberation from social and religious traditions that previously had maintained strong bonds and harmony with family and community, combined with technologies from industrialisation to more recent inventions like the internet and the smartphone, had created a heightened state of atomisation. Lack of Meaning or Purpose: People need to feel that their lives have no objective or any real meaning. Before industrialisation, the jobs people worked were often the production of things or services that were of an observable benefit to their community. Whatever it was they did, as a craftsman to a local priest, were valued by people they knew - and it provided them purpose. Progressively getting worse throughout the 20th century and into the 21st century, these jobs became automised and mechanised and some were eradicated completely, to be replaced by factory production line and administrative roles, where whatever outcome or thing they were supposed to produce, if indeed they did anything, was never seen by the worker. These have famously been called ‘Bullshit Jobs’ by anthropologist David Graeber. In Desmet’s book, he cites some extraordinary statistics: A 2013 Gallup World Poll found that only 13 percent of people worldwide were truly engaged in their job; 63 percent said they were not engaged (they “sleepwalk through their work and may put time into it, but are not passionate about their job”); and 24 percent are actively disengaged, meaning they actively demoralise and demotivate their colleagues. This is very significant. Free-Floating Anxiety: Many have observed and stated evidence as to the mental health crisis. Depression, and many other conditions, from autism to ADHD to the newfound craze, gender dysphoria, have been on the rise. Yet in particular, there has been a dramatic increase in a ‘free-floating anxiety’; a kind of anxiety that is not ‘image-bound’ (in contrast to anxiety and fear of things and animals, like snakes, elevators, heights, etc.). Previously, it was alleviated via religious and ethno myths and their associated rituals, the connection one had with both their families and communities, and the meaning they garnered from their role in society. Today, people are constantly struck with the horror not knowing who they are, why they exist, and what is the point of everything. High-levels of Frustration and Aggression: As a result of loneliness and isolation, a lack of meaning, and heightened anxiety, people become irritable and feel the need to aim it toward some external threat or scapegoat. When the conditions arise, as they did at the start 2020, this irritability becomes a major motivator in the focussing nature of the hypnotic experience: Here, they finally realise what was the source of their malaise - the ‘unvaxxed’; the people who by not following the rules were ‘killing’ people, as it was suggested by governmental officials and people in the media.

To summarise:

Mass Formation Psychosis is the psychological state of totalitarianism and occurred in the COVID years.

It is group hypnosis, whereby a majority of people’s focus becomes narrowed toward alleviating an irrational fear, often of death.

This fear is actively encouraged by government officials and media pundits.

The Mass Formation can lead citizens to do unethical acts toward their fellow citizens they would not otherwise do.

It contains three groups of people: The Hypnotised Majority; The Ambivalent Conformists; and, The Resistant Minority.

It requires four conditions, all four that were present before the pandemic in 2020: Widespread Social Isolation; Lack of Meaning or Purpose; Free-Floating Anxiety; and, High-levels of Frustration and Aggression.



The COVID-19 period was ludicrous. I remember walking down a supermarket aisle when suddenly, over the loudspeaker, was the announcement, “All shoppers, we have been told to share with you that the Government has decided to move from lockdown level two to level four, as of midnight tonight. After collecting your items, please go home, and access the COVID-19 page of the Governmental website, for more information.” I remember thinking: ‘This is like a science fiction film written by a helicopter mother’.

That thought was to be proven accurate; when I went home I discovered we had as a country, New Zealand, been imposed with level four lockdown … for one COVID-19 case in Auckland - which, for those that do not know, is our northernmost city. Level-four was the most oppressive level; and I was currently living in our southernmost city, at the complete opposite end of the country.

One had to laugh.

But then, very quickly, recognise the tyranny that was our current bureaucratic regime, and, with the help of Desmet’s book, understand why the majority of people fell for their fear-mongering and manipulation of data. It is true that their lives may have been miserable beforehand, for those reasons I have mentioned; social isolation, a lack of meaning and not knowing what the point of everything was, depression and anxiety, and an inner frustration that needed to be let out.

Though many of the outcomes of the COVID measures were horrible, it has become clear that our atheism that professes a nihilistic meaningless, the atomisation as a result of industrialisation and increasingly dehumanising technologies, the breaking of strong communities and families and eradicating of jobs that provided meaning, together, caused a societal wide ‘psychological break’ - a free-floating anxiety, that was taken advantage of by opportunistic politicians to produce a totalitarian period.

In the final analysis, one hopes more and more people understand what is the true cause of their malaise - not those professed reasons by so called ‘experts’ - and, with help if necessary, seek to not let it define them. Practically, this may mean moving out of cities into rural communities; spending more time with family and friends in person; taking a massive pay-cut and status-dump in order to work in a job that actually provides meaning; limiting access to dehumanising technologies like smartphones and social media; and becoming theistic, once more.

Thank you all for reading.

