M.
What a great read.

We've all got our covid stories, but yours are particularly compelling.

I remember being quite sold on the government's actions in the early going. The first lock downs made sense, I still believe that they were justified given we are an island nation and they allowed us to return to a normal way of life while the rest of the world was stuck in limbo.

I played by the rules in 2020 (mostly). But it didn't take long for the cracks to begin to show. To see people I cared about losing their jobs (even if they could be performed remotely) because they were vaccine skeptical or hesitant. To see people who were in higher education, who were not front facing, lose their jobs because the government had mandated you needed to take the vaccine to work in the education sector. I wasn't surprised by how a lot of true believers engaged in dehumanisation of those who didn't want to take the vaccine, though I found it disgusting. But what did shock me was how the government deliberately encouraged it, a kudgel used to try and bend the 'hold outs' to their will.

I remember I wanted to get the vaccine during 2020. But I distinctly remember feeling that I didn't want the booster, but the ultimatum was given to me, either stop working my part time job in healthcare (where I worked closely and for extended periods of times with individuals) or take the shot. I chose the shot. I'm not sure whether I regret that decision or not. I resent the fact I was made to make that decision. And I resent the fact they weaponized my empathy against me. For others it was worse. Their livelihoods depended upon it, their families income, the raising of their children. Either put your family first, or stand on your principles and take the unemployment check.

Masks were, and sadly still are emblematic of the absurdity of the past 5 years. They kept mandating the use of cheap two ply chinese disposables long after evidence had shown that they do not work to prevent the spread of covid. I believe Fauci even had something to say about it having 'psychological benefits', though I could be misremembering my source. Even now, in the year of our Lord 2025, there are still those who haven't had a software patch, and still wear those things out and about, to signal their adherence to some long lost cause. A friend of mine once saw this hog creature of a man almost start a fight with an older gentleman because the older man got on the bus without wearing one, this was after you no longer had to wear them on public transport mind you. My friend was the only one to step in, sadly, and tell the guy to leave the old man alone.

Until this year, the GP practice I go to still enforced a mask policy. Want to see the doctor? Mask up sunshine. Not sure what changed in 2025 that wasn't clearly evident in 2024, 2023 etc. But the Pride flag is still displayed prominently all year round so perhaps that gives you a sense of these Karens' logic.

What concerns me most however is that we never had a proper accounting of the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Outside of the admirable efforts they are putting into the Parliamentary inquiry. Most of the public was at first fatigued by talking about it (and I understand that to some extent, I felt that way too for a time). But the fatigue gave way to a reluctance to ever self-introspect about our own behaviour, or introspect about our society. Bury it, and may it stay buried seems to be the sentiment of those who are at least cognizant that mistakes were made, personal or societal. That I find cowardly.

I don't think authoritarian measures during pandemics are wrong in all cases. There's probably an odds ratio of me dying from a virus that would still have me endorse all of those measures and more, but it sure as shit isn't 0.005%, or 0.05%, and it isn't even 5%, Maybe 20% and we're talking turkey. Importantly though, if it happens again in my lifetime, my trust in government to do the right things, rather than the convenient things, is irreparably severed, and I aim to be in a position where I can stand on principle, where previously I have faltered.

I think the greatest thing I ever heard to persuade me of my own foolishness in regards to how I saw our grand covid experiment was a quote from Benjamin Franklin:

'Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety"

Indeed, we should all aspire to deserve our liberty.

Joy Shivas
I returned to New Zealand in September 2020 and experienced the craziness of MIQ. Little made sense with the rules. Bus rides to the wharf to walk outdoors, fenced off from three other MIQ hotels providing the same exercise routine...any one of us on the bus had arrived into the country at various times thus newbies potentially 'infecting' the oldies who arrived earlier. Walking in circles with each other, outside on the concrete parking areas of the hotel. Sinus penetrations before exiting...and so much more. I kept telling my relatives that Covid had long infected the country, before I arrived, and there was no way to keep it out even though Jacinda believed, with island mentality, that she could. Living in Auckland during the long and poorly thought-out lock down from August until December 2021 was the last straw for many. Small business owners began to rebel and not register any illness but push through. The resistance became stronger the longer the lock down and the government began to realize containment was pure folly. I would put myself in the middle group who knew at a deeper level that things dictated weren't okay but felt the pressure to be kind to my neighbors. But my anger grew and it still simmers thinking of how I responded, and surely will respond differently, if such a thing should ever happen again.

