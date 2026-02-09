Introduction: The Global-Progressive West and Elite Theory

Outside my window, the environment likely differs from yours. Instead of a low and increasingly bastardised urbanism, yours might be graceful farmland with clouds brewing above mooing livestock; or a city of glass, with sky-scrapers reflecting the superficiality of millions; or a blank white wall - you could be at home sitting in your room without a window.

You could be thousands of miles away, reading this.

And still, we would be connected, our cultures intertwined; the trends of the internet affect how teenagers dress in both your country and mine, define what is a politically incorrect joke in all our workplaces, and the goods we buy are usually one and the same. Together we share the boons and diseases of modernity and the very same elite that helped create it.

The others that helped create modernity were you and I, regular citizens from the boomers, generation X, and now those beginning families, the millennials. Though it was not our design, and in that regard outside our control, we implicitly accepted global-progressivism and its moral tenets, and therefore legitimised the current elites. This is how Elite Theory works; though gaining power is indeed a battle between elites, they require legitimisation from the populace via the acceptance of their political formulas.

Yet in recent years that legitimacy has been challenged; throughout the West, a counter-elite has risen and convinced swaths of the populace that the globalist-progressivist project has severe ideological issues; from moral and spiritual desolation, to clear scientific falsehoods, to obvious material harms, some of the mass has awoken, and we are experiencing what many people enjoy calling a ‘paradigm shift’.

What that phrase implies, however, is that a new regime will grasp the reigns of culture and lead on into a new direction. If you are broadly on the Right (quite a motley crew, nowadays) you may hope that direction is some kind of ‘backwards’: Some desire the early 2000s, some the 1950s, others a vague memory when the very concept of ‘progressive-materialist time’ did not exist, an unchanging medievalism and absolute good and evil and just hierarchy. Others would prefer to combine one of these pasts with modernity, some believe integration with technology is the way, and even others the exact opposite.

Noble as these wishes read for those who desire them, current elites and their followers will not merely give up cultural supremacy. They recognise the avenue by which their legitimacy was challenged, Freedom of Speech, and will - either forcibly or using coercion - continue to use censorship to re-legitimise their authority. This is to be experienced globally; while our individual Western nations may suffer different levels of restriction at different times, we will all still share the same broad politico-digital environment, and therefore the impacts of this censorship.

I. The Three Groups Using Censorship to Re-Legitimise Authority

Ideas disseminated using the mechanism of Freedom of Speech challenge the legitimacy of current elites via the disruption or outright rejection of their political formula. In response, elites need to re-legitimise themselves. This can be the re-persuasion of disaffected citizens through new evidence, or, as is more common in corrupt elites, coercion or force. They will censor any challengers to their own legitimacy.

Yet there are two other groups that aid elites and their attempt to re-legitimise. The first is their followers; though every dominant ideology to some degree encourages citizens to censor their non-conformist neighbours, the moral doctrine of global-progressivism has convinced its followers censorship is necessary to preserve a just society. This is a powerful boon for the current elites who wish to retain power.

The second and least discussed group are those who either disagree with or are uncertain about the prevailing narrative, but choose to self-censor. Reasons can be primarily dispositional or, as in common in those who work in middle-upper class institutions, like non-profits, corporations, and universities, speaking up may confer a negative social or material cost (doing so may cost one their job, and/or strain relationships with friends and family).

The three groups, summarised:

Current elites who wish to preserve power and control. Loyal citizens who are their followers and enjoy cultural supremacy. Dissidents or moderates who for many reasons decide not to speak out.

While there may be the odd isolated schoolboy or disaffected nurse posting their frustrations into the void of social media, by and large the people resisting censorship are counter-elites; it is they who are attempting to widen and deepen the freedom of speech to allow for their own political formulas to be discussed openly. If they succeed in enlarging the Overton Window and in turn convince portions of the populace, they legitimise their own ascent to power.

III. Defining Elites and Counter-Elites by Political Influence

In traditional societies elites are defined by birth; in meritocratic societies by skill; equalitarian societies by social-engineering. All three are ill-fitting definitions of what an elite truly is.

Elites require social influence; whether good or evil, they need to be leaders. It is not necessary they be leaders in the traditional sense, of a kingly warrior leading an army, or hypnotic orator standing at a podium; they can be artists, scientists, journalists, business-people, back-room strategists - anybody who helps reinforce the dominant political formula via their influence. In this way, elites are always political - there are no “I am just not a political person” elites; they do not exist (they fit into group number two or three).

While material standing can markedly alter influence, it is not necessary. A seventeen year-old firebrand who leads her school’s Socialist Society has more impact on culture and politics than a highly esteemed academic who is ostensibly ‘left-wing’ but rarely discusses anything outside his expertise - he has no influence (and is therefore a follower). Even so, elites - and those aspiring to be elites - are almost never found outside of the institutions that rule a nation; the institutions themselves not only follow the dominant political formula but are structured to elevate those who are willing to legitimise it.

Counter-elites, by contrast, share the same fundamental qualities of elites but promote a different political formula; as a result, their influence is usually not ‘institutional’. Though there are exceptions, most persist outside the boundaries of ‘politically correct culture’; by definition their political formula is outside what is acceptable, and, given their open promotion of it, institutions will not elevate them; they are ideological outlaws.

In the past they may be an exiled man of nobility who believes the current King has no legitimacy to the throne; a philosopher or writer who propagates theories using the new invention called the printing press. Today, they create an avatar and a pseudonym and go onto the internet. Yet those who want to truly challenge the political formula and legitimacy of the current elites do so in real life using their real name.

This, however, increases risks of censorship dramatically.

IV. Iceberg Model of Censorship

The Iceberg Model of Censorship was developed by Eric Kaufmann in 2021 to describe explicit censorship as being only the tip of a submerged unseen mass of political discrimination against Rightists and other non-conformist thinkers. I have modified it slightly (the bottom section):

The visible frozen tip: Explicit censorship, from political assassinations, cancellations, high-profile social media bans, governmental blocking of websites or apps, physical disruptions of talks and debates, etc. A large mid-section floating right beneath the water, mostly unseen: Coercion or indirect suppression, from self-censorship, hiring and promotion biases, social ostracism and exclusion from status hierarchies, cancellation threats including doxing and public harassment, etc. An enormous and completely submerged block: Subconscious ‘common-sense’ assumptions of the accepted political formula engrained over decades, from brainwashing of children from early school stages, categorising people into good and evil via mythic stories and symbols, the re-telling of history, propaganda disseminated from government and produced by artists in films and advertisements, etc.

The bottom third regulates most citizens’ behaviour implicitly, defines norms, the rules of what is right and wrong, what ideas can be discussed, and so on; the second third is the conscious reinforcement of the political doctrine, or the prevention of dissidents gaining influence; the top third is the modern version of public executions - they exist to set examples of counter-elites and other dissidents, their ideas, and as with social medias, technologies too.

Dissidents in general are sandwiched by elites willing to use governmental and corporate power to legitimise themselves, and a brainwashed mass beneath them who without wit embody the fundamental tenets of the political formula; today, however, some of that mass has been dislocated, awoken, which has caused a moral crisis and a reaction from elites and their followers - especially against those who helped create this awakening, the counter-elites.

This reaction is most clearly seen in the assassination attempt against Donald Trump and the tragic success against Charlie Kirk. For most dissidents, however, it is the less severe but still explicit censorship, like cancellations, high-profile social media bans, jailing of common citizens for ‘hate speech’ in the UK, and firings or non-promotions of people they know, which most impact their behaviour. They see the consequences of openly promoting or following an alternate political formula and decide not to; this is how the visible tip of the iceberg influences the middle layer (specifically self-censorship).

V. Why is Freedom of Speech a Rightist Value?

Given the Right’s relative exclusion from society the myths of Robin Hood and David versus Goliath encourage in them the belief the little guy can do no wrong - but to argue that they do not censor is untrue. There have been numerous examples of the Right using the modern mechanisms of censorship against the Left (and even assassination attempts).

Even so, current research suggests it is right-leaning people, not left-leaning people, who are more in support of Freedom of Speech. Here’s two recent graphs from my own research:

(Note: Given questions are in their negative form, and I am showing the percentage of participants that have disagreed, higher bar-graph sizes mean less support of Freedom of Speech.)

Both at my university, and in workplaces around my nation, New Zealand, Rightists value the hearing of contrarian ideas and beliefs in the pursuit of truth and knowledge even if those ideas are troubling or offensive much more than Leftists.

My speculation is some part of the support of Freedom of Speech by the Right is simply because they are, by and large, not ‘in power’ - meaning having control (or fair influence) of the institutions that rule our nations. They champion the ideal because it is a vehicle on which they can have their ideas heard and therefore flip the dominant political formula. The converse of this, from the Leftist perspective, is the classic maxim that those in power wish to retain power; with open debate arguably the central method by which their legitimacy is challenged, they may choose to suppress opposing voices.

A second factor is that Rightists are less neurotic (more emotionally stable), and suffer less mental disorders like depression and anxiety. They are more likely to have stronger social support which validates their identity. Combined, this leaves them more secure in their beliefs (whether or not those beliefs are true); they are more content than Leftists to allow others to challenge their thinking.

A third factor is that modern Leftists, especially the social justice warriors of global-progressivism, have been convinced censorship is just and necessary. Truths about certain ‘under-privileged’ classes cannot be discussed, as doing so may cause ‘offense’ or ‘harm’. While such ‘injuries’ are possibly experienced as real by some perceivers, it is largely a rhetorical mirage: Exposing such truths may invalidate their claim of absolute equality in intelligence, capability, morality, cultural value, etc., between groups - in this way, censorship is a reaction against the insecurity of the ideas themselves.

A fourth and final factor is that many libertarians and classical liberals, who place the variations of freedom as their highest ideal, have shifted to the Right - whether they wanted to or not.

The factors, for why Freedom of Speech is a Rightist value, summarised:

The Right can use Freedom of Speech as a mechanism to have their ideas discussed. Rightists are more secure in their emotional state and identity and therefore more content to let others challenge them. Leftists have been convinced censorship is necessary to preserve a just society. Libertarians and classical liberals have moved right.

Conclusion. The Persisting Politico-Digital Milieu, Coming Stagnation, and the Lack of Rightist Vision

The coming years and decades could fracture the links between our Western nations; nationalist movements grow as counter-elites and dissidents return to origin myths predating modernity and even the Enlightenment; the figurative border is rebuilt as illegal and criminal immigrants are pushed back to their homelands; spectacles are re-focussed on what is outside one’s own window, at their own geographical, cultural, and social milieu. Even so, I very much doubt that you will not be able to read my words, and more importantly, share a general political sphere with me two decades from now.

The internet is pervasive. It is the mechanism for both truth and falsehood to spread at record speed; it is the first place dissidents turn to when they experience the stifling effects of culture’s current speech codes. As much as Starmer and Co. try, I suspect online decentralisation will be too great for them to retain the supremacy they enjoyed in the 2010s; but to expect there will be some Rightist ‘revolution’ - gradual or otherwise - is akin to sitting in the cave, remarking at the shadows.

We will have stagnation. In regards to Freedom of Speech, from one government to the next we will have one ‘free’ and one ‘restrictive’ term; the United States is currently experiencing a free term, the United Kingdom, its opposite. For my New Zealand readers, we are in a free term - I think we all ominously look ahead at what might be if the Leftists regain governmental control.

In my opinion, those Rightists who argue against this position do not understand demographics, and the beliefs held by those demographics. There is evidence to suggest Millennials, now the largest demographic block, are the first to not shift right as they age (and they were already pretty left!); they are beginning to gather increasing control over institutions and many are becoming those aforementioned elites, if they are not already. The disparate immigrant groups invited to our countries in the past two decades recognise global-progressivism helps them outcompete the host ethnicity by increasing their number via immigration, and aiding them in educational entrance and work placement via affirmative action. Projected onto 2050, elites and their followers will continue to silence counter-elites and dissidents in the manner of the Iceberg Model of Censorship.

However, to continue calling them ‘counter-elites’ and ‘dissidents’ may be incorrect; if the Right succeeds in persuading greater parts of the general populace, and, importantly, creates institutions and cultural artefacts that co-exist and compete with the Left, then the adjectives ‘legacy’ and ‘alternate’ will transcend their traditional use to differentiate between kinds of media; we will have two cultures, broadly Left, and broadly Right.

But I very much doubt the Right will enjoy the same control the Left has had for so long. There are many competing factions on the Right which have fundamental disagreements; a couple of these have been explained by Federico Tabellini in a recent article, that of traditionalism and conservatism, but there are more. Even in my own country, the two Rightist parties in ascension in recent years, ACT and New Zealand First, have regular disagreements about policy - how deep this runs is unclear, admittedly, given the incentives of the regular jostling for votes and political positioning before and after elections.

I predict repeated ‘openings’ and ‘closings’ in reference to Freedom of Speech; some years will be good - and others, you might find yourself silenced by a ‘new and improved’ digital safety law.

Thank you all for reading.

