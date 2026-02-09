The Delinquent Academic

Great article. I have a few comments and questions:

1. Perhaps censorship is a double-edged sword in the current media environment. Many powerful right-wing voices emerged precisely because centrist figures were censored. In The Machiavellians, Burnham emphasizes elite intolerance and strict gatekeeping into elite ranks as key causes of elite collapse, and I think he was onto something.

He also points to elites’ difficulty in adapting to disruptive technological change as another cause. This is something we see today, as the internet facilitates the rise of rejected young elites as members of a rising counter-elite operating through alternative media ecosystems.

In this sense, the “woke” phenomenon may ultimately be positive for the right. In The Man Versus the State Herbert Spencer identified gradualism as one of the core strengths of the emerging left-liberal paradigm in the late nineteenth century, noting its ability to produce large societal transformations through small, incremental steps (the “boiling frog” as a political weapon).

By contrast, “woke” seeks to implement sweeping changes immediately and reacts with anger or coercion when results are not forthcoming. This looks like progressivism forgetting the very strategy that made it so successful in the first place.

2. It is true that millennials are the first generation not to shift broadly rightward with age, but this may owe more to echo chambers that prevent exposure to right-wing arguments than to deep moral disagreement with them. As the right develops parallel institutions, this dynamic may begin to change. Moreover, if the left is unable to regain full control over political discourse, language, and information, it may choose to double down on restrictions on free speech (the tip of the iceberg). This would likely perpetuate the tension between its message of tolerance and love and its intolerant practices. That tension spurred the cultural resurgence of the right in the first place, and I don’t see why it should not strengthen it in the future. In this sense, censorship by the left and the emergence of a flourishing right-wing informational ecosystem may reinforce one another in a way that is ultimately detrimental to the left.

(Paradoxically, full tolerance and full repression can be more dangerous for the right than the mild repression the left is engaged in today. Total tolerance allows progressive rhetoric to align seamlessly with progressive action, while total repression prevents alternative frameworks from gaining cultural traction altogether. Mild repression, by contrast, at least when combined with a vibrant right-wing media ecosystem, exposes the power dynamics behind contemporary progressivism and makes it easier to show that the left is not truly “liberal.” The more visible this contradiction becomes, the more centrists are likely to drift rightward.)

3. Political actions can have significant long-term cultural effects. While I disagree with Neema Parvini on most issues, he is right to argue that culture is, to a large extent, downstream of law. From this perspective, the most important political intervention would be to cut off the root source of leftist cultural and institutional dominance: publicly funded social science and humanities departments. That funding could instead be redirected to families through higher-education vouchers, redeemable at any private university. This would allow right-wing private universities to emerge and compete on equal footing, without reducing access to higher education and thereby defusing standard welfarist objections.

4. What is your view on fusionism? Do you think a common political formula on the right is possible, or is a purely strategic alliance between traditionalists and libertarians/classical liberals the best that can be achieved? I am not referring to the failed Reagan-era fusion grounded in Frank Meyer’s conception of fusionism, but to something genuinely new.

3 replies by The Delinquent Academic and others
