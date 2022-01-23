Welcome to The Delinquent Academic

I'm a PhD Candidate in Psychology, a writer on Substack, and a young contrarian.

I ask fundamental questions about the human mind and how society operates. This is the Academic part.

The Delinquent part comes from my resistance to institutional conformity, where creative and critical thinking is punished like an unruly child.

Essays, fiction, podcast appearances, and even auto-biographical stories, will be posted and shared at least three times a month.

For those of you seeing this message, I offer my sincerest gratitude:

Thank you for helping me achieve my dream of becoming a writer and thinker, independent of institutions and their internal politics.

It is here, where we will discuss ideas, art, and beauty.

Chur,

The Delinquent Academic