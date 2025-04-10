The New Zealand Green Party

Most of you, my readers, are from the United States. Right now, in the south of New Zealand, I am sitting at a desk further from you than 98% of all other desks in the world. That you are reading these words is rather astonishing.

This geographic distance is even more astonishing when you consider the fact that what occurs in our countries - and Canada, the UK, and Australia - is remarkably similar.

From e-prostitution through Only Fans, to young men dressing like psychological disorders, what you and I see is evidence of the same bone-cancer: The late-stage decay of an Empire who can barely reach for a cup of water to keep itself alive.

The chemotherapy has been effective only in certain areas, and in some, the Doctor has warned he may have to amputate (sorry Europe). In New Zealand, the barely mentioned footbone of the World skeletal-forum, the chemotherapy has only recently been applied.

The Doctor has done so because he was horrified at the cancer’s manifestation in a place that was once so delightful. He saw the same symptoms that arrested the larger, more important bones, and he thought it wicked beyond measure: The shire itself was burning.

I am that chemotherapy, and along with all the dissidents and resistance in our once-idyllic country, we are attempting to expose and then eliminate the cancer where we find it. And you can help us:

Share

Our most recent discovery has been the New Zealand Green Party. For several decades, their policies meandered between the glum and the humorous - but not the insane. Their leaders and executives, despite being the diametric opposite of inspiring, charismatic, and masculine, appeared harmless and well-intentioned. Everybody knew they were merely the chuckle before the serious conversation of national policy (if such a thing is ‘serious’).

Yet, over the last couple of years it has become clear to anyone with eyes that they, in some ways more than the Maori Party, are the clearest example of the cancer organised. Long lost is their mission of ‘environmentalism’; it has been replaced - eaten alive - by the pursuing tendrils of the cancer, and this is reflected in their leadership: They are now run by Perverts, Liars, and Thieves.

Here they are for the world to see. Some are funny and perhaps deserve an early 2000s TV satire (like The Thick of It) - but others, well - I’ll let you make your own mind up.

I welcome you to the members of the New Zealand Green Party.

I. Golriz Ghahraman: ‘Stealing is not stealing if it is from the capitalists’

I wonder if that top was stolen …

"I don't believe in fate, but sometimes things go wrong in the very best ways.” Golriz Ghahraman

On 10 January 2024, Golriz Ghahraman stood back from her duties as a Member of Parliament after she was accused of stealing clothes from an up-market boutique in Auckland, New Zealand.

Two days later, another accusation from the same store was laid. Five days after the initial accusation, a third was laid, this time from a Wellington boutique. On the 27th of February, police confirmed she was being investigated for a fourth from another store in Auckland.

In total, she had been accused of stealing over 10,000 dollars worth of clothes.

In June, she was convicted of these four charges, and resigned from the Green Party, her position untenable. In the public spotlight, she cited ‘a stressful job’ and ‘online-bullying’ as reasons why she stole, despite earning $168,600 annually as an MP (and having a past career as a lawyer).

Being from Iran the mainstream media - as one would expect - treated her favourably, citing racism as the likely cause of her rebellious streak. Her character was never called into question; neither was the Green Party, who - as we all know - should be called the Watermelon Party: They are green on the outside but red on the inside.

Stealing from bourgeoisie, capitalist clothing stores is not actually a crime. In fact, she was doing a service to the long dead master Lenin and his desire to suppress economically-minded and law-abiding citizens. It did not matter that taxpayers were funding her trips abroad while she stole from the ‘capitalist man’.

Being the first asylum seeker to become an MP is no mean feat. Likely, much of her life she did work hard, however that does not mean as representative of your adopted country, you get to exploit your position and think you are above the citizens - who, despite providing you everything in life, are somehow racist and malevolent.

After she had become a meme for the idiocy of the Green Party she apologized, though, as expected, tried to excuse her actions with the help of a psychologist. Repentance cannot have been her goal, because not long after, she was caught stealing again, this time from a Pak ‘n’ Save supermarket - the kind of discount store that exists primarily for the poor and the working class.

I guess sometimes things just go wrong in the very best ways.

II. Jack Brazil: ‘Anarchy is love’

Yeah bro you’re cool as …

“Violence begets violence.” Jack Brazil

In the early hours of April 16, 2023, social justice activist and previous Green Party candidate Jack Brazil was shot in Dunedin, New Zealand. Blood spilling out of his liver onto the street, he flagged down a car outside Yours, a ‘worker co-operative café and arts venue’ (whatever that is), in the middle of the city.

Journalists were left confounded as to why when Brazil himself - usually one who cannot stand but be the centre of attention - declined an interview and any further questioning.

Given it was in the small city of Dunedin where I live and the ‘bloke’ was around my age, there was always a chance I knew somebody who actually knew what had happened: An anonymous source of mine said he was shot because of an altercation involving a drug deal - part of the reason Mr Brazil did not want Police knowing.

The other reason, I suspect, had to with this:

Wait - did he love getting shot?

Posted on Jack Brazil’s Facebook is this picture - ‘anarchy is love’. It is no secret that many green party followers around the world are only environmentalists in so far as it destabilises whatever order and stability the West has been able to miraculously construct and maintain over centuries. It would explain why ‘going to the Police’ would be an inherent submission to ‘hate’ - though it did not matter he sought the incredible ability of modern surgeons and health technology to save his life, that are together meaningless non-entities without capitalism.

But, while Mr Brazil may pick and choose when his ideology suits him and when it doesn’t, one has to admit he does love anarchy.

At the end of 2024 in the Republic of Ireland - yes you read that right, Ireland - Mr Brazil was charged with the burglary of a Footlocker at the Dublin riots a year earlier. The riots were triggered when an immigrant, Riad Bouchaker, originally from Algeria, stabbed three young children and a care assistant outside a primary school.

Described far-right by the mainstream media all over the world, the protestors were countered by organisers of the United Against Racism group, a version of Antifa presumably. Whether Mr Brazil was involved with them is unknown, but upon searching his name on Instagram I found a ‘Recovery Fund’ marketed by tamaki.antifascist.action (Tamaki is Maori for Auckland).

Whether or not he was their foot-soldier, he must have needed some new shoes.

(I should say, Mr Brazil denies he stole and claims he has an alibi - although he is still held in Ireland, awaiting a second-hearing.)

III. Benjamin Doyle: ‘Bible Belt Bussy’

People’s thoughts are restricted to what they desire …

“Let’s make HRT [Hormone Replacement Therapy] available to everybody who requires it, and puberty blockers on demand.” Benjamin Doyle

Surfacing over the past couple of weeks has been the gross - in more than one meaning of the word - misconduct of a man pretending to be a ‘they’, Benjamin Doyle, Green Party MP.

Alerting concerned members of the public was a blue-swirl emoji in his Instagram bio - the sign paedophiles use to identify each other (and known to the FBI and Interpol). The account was titled ‘Bible Belt Bussy’ - ‘bussy’ reportedly referring to a ‘boy’s pussy’ and commonly used by homosexual paedophiles. How the emoji got past the meta-platform filters is unknown - because the use of it is supposedly banned.

Mr Doyle has removed this swirl - and 52 other posts. Here is a quote from the NZHerald:

… the Green MP also captioned at least two photos of a child with the words “bussy galore” and captioned another photo — reportedly of Doyle — with “swipe right to see a [eggplant emoji] ”.

The Centrist NZ, who was early in their reporting on Mr Doyle, wrote:

[Another] picture in 2020 shows Doyle kissing the boy on the lips in what seemed to be a more sexualised pose. Most parents don’t kiss their children on the lips, to avoid sending the wrong message about adult/child boundaries. For Doyle to do it, and have someone with a camera take it, and then post that photo online risks sending messages in the same way that posting pictures of your child naked in the bath is now avoided.

Furthermore, Mr Doyle and his partner - who reportedly was once a student of his when he was a teacher - are transitioning their child. He also apparently has tattoos that symbolise sleeping with children.

Before this expose, he received death-threats, when, outside parliament, he made an aggressive speech in defence of puberty-blockers and gender-affirming care for everyone, including children, to be funded by the tax-payer.

In response, the Green Party have not only defended him, but accused antagonist Winston Peters, the leader of New Zealand First, of initiating these death-threats even though they occurred before Winston himself criticised the MP for his paedophilic posts. Absurdly, Green co-leader Chloe Swarbark is attempting to play the victim - and in a disturbing obfuscation of potentially horrible crimes, has stated that people within the gay and lesbian community often use these words as “slurs”.

Of course, this has angered much of the public - but reportedly none more so than the community itself. One of the initial exposers of the Bible Belt Bussy account was herself a lesbian who has voted for the Greens her entire life - but no longer:

I believe that most New Zealanders, including those of us who are gay, should be disturbed by this. I think many would want the leadership of the Greens to be demanding answers from their MP as to how on earth Doyle thinks any of it is appropriate. I would like reassurances that Doyle will be stripped of the Early Childhood and Māori Education portfolios, at the very least.

I was likely as astonished as you when I read that quote: Mr Doyle currently has the ‘Early Childhood’ and ‘Maori Education’ portfolios. Perhaps the Green Party did not know about his curious background. But, that’s not true either:

Chloe Swarbrick didn’t appear to be aware that she followed the “BibleBeltBussy” account. As I write this, she still follows it. As do others in the Green caucus.

Where the previous two examples are truly funny and leads one to believe the party merely elevates relatively harmless lunatics, this example hardens the mind and sharpens its scepticism: Perhaps underneath their soft, delusional exterior, brewing behind all the blue hair and the obese feminists, is a malice that weaponises the ignorant goodwill of the young out of a desire to institute the most disgusting of policies - the sexual abuse of children.

It must be said that Mr Doyle has yet to be charged of anything, and at this time there is no information as to whether his digital persona reflects his behaviour offline, but as more and more of these examples - from the same kind of people - are revealed, one has to suspect the malice is indeed real.

IV. Honourable Mentions

Darleen Tana

Probably deserving more than an honourable mention, Darleen Tana stood down as Green Party MP in 2024, after an independent investigation revealed that Tana had exploited migrants by failing to pay their wages after they had worked for at her and her husband’s business, E Cycles NZ.

Metiria Turei

Arguably an unfair inclusion, Turei was part of the green party when they had a collective half-brain and created coalitions with right-wing governments. I suspect this partly has to do with the fact they used to be environmentalists. Even so, in 2017 Turei resigned as co-leader due to revelations she had committed benefit-fraud in the early 1990s.

Elizabeth Kerekere

Including Ms Kerekere is debatable for different reasons. A large, aggressive Maori woman, Kerekere was kicked out of the Green Party in 2023 for bullying. It appears she had differences with the leadership, however, whether her bullying was real or merely the woke version of bullying is hard to say - certainly her PhD is not real; here’s this, from Wikipedia:

Kerekere spent the following five years researching the development of takatāpui identity in the 21st century at Victoria University of Wellington, arguing that pre-colonial Māori were sexually experimental people who openly accepted gender and sexual fluidity, and completing a PhD in 2017.

Conclusion: And What of the Institutions?

The Greens have the support of educators

The public, with the common returning finally to their senses, have wizened up to the debauchment that is the Green Party. As the scandals roll in, it becomes difficult to ignore that there might be something fundamentally wrong with their ideology: Not only do they openly discriminate against men, stating that at least one of their co-leaders must be a woman (and the other of ‘another gender’), but their norms encourage those selfish, manipulative - and even potentially evil - to rise in their ranks.

Do you believe, as you read this, that their current co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick, and fellow executive members of their hierarchy, were unaware of above characteristics in their party members? That they somehow escaped them? Or - could it be - that they encourage stealing from capitalists, that they encourage disorder and anarchy, that they encourage breaking down one of the last sexual norms of our society?

At least with this last accusation you pray it is not the case, because even in our enemies you hope for some remnants of goodness. And it is also not to say the other parties are somehow free of these same problems. Our politics has been corrupted for some time across the political spectrum - if one wanted they could do a similar expose on virtually any party. Yet, I suspect none would be as damning (or funny) as the Greens.

But people still believe in them, right? They still vote for the Greens? So who are they?

They educate your children.

A few months ago I released the demographics from my small pre-study I had done at my University.

The results were astonishing:

When asked what political party best represented their views, 32.4% of staff said the “Greens” did, 21.9 % “Labour”, 4.8% “National”, 4.8% “Te Pāti Māori”, 3.8% “Act”, and 2.9% “NZ First”. For students, 45.7% said the “Greens” did, 8.6 % “Labour”, 3.7% “National”, 2.5% “Te Pāti Māori”, 2.5% “NZ First”, and 1.2% “Act.”

While my small sample size needs to be taken into account (roughly 100 each for staff and students, but sampled from the entire University), my University arguably is the least woke in the entire country. Yes - least. If almost a third of the staff and almost a half of the students are believe the Greens best represent their views, then were is our country heading?

Is the cancer only beginning? Or has the Green Party’s recent actions hurt them beyond repair? Does it even matter to their followers?

Let me know in the comments.

Thank you all for reading!

If you enjoyed this, please consider giving it a like, or if you have some thoughts, share them in the comments.

Even better, click this button…

If you want to support me further, and help me realise my dream of becoming an independent writer and voice, you can upgrade to a paid subscription or you can simply give me a tip.

Chur, and have a good day and night,

The Delinquent Academic