I’ve to decided to update my progress of my social psychology PhD that investigates free speech and expression on my Substack. Here’s my first entry: A trawl through a past survey my lab helped conduct a couple of years ago.

"When you are deeply committed to the indefensible, you cannot abide by free speech or scientific inquiry.” Jim Flynn

Between 2019 and 2022 the Heterodox Academy conducted the Campus Expression Survey that aimed to measure the degree to which American university students believed their opinions, when discussing controversial topics, were suppressed on university campuses:

… recent surveys by the Heterodox Academy (HxA) revealed that a majority of American university students thought their campus was not conducive to the free expression of ideas, and a substantial minority were personally reluctant to discuss “hot topics” like politics or sexual orientation in class.

In 2022, my research lab, the Social Cognition Psychology Lab at the University of Otago in New Zealand,…