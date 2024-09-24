The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A.C. Cargill, All-Human Author's avatar
A.C. Cargill, All-Human Author
Sep 27

Truly frightening that people would do this to other people. Have you ever seen the movie "The Red Violin"? It is the history of a violin told through the stories of the various owners, one of whom was a Chinese woman during the great Cultural Revolution where anything Western was rooted out. You might want to view it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Delinquent Academic
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Delinquent Academic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture