James the Hun
I kind of agree. it's funny, you know, because I stopped playing games almost entirely myself, mostly because I don't have time for them now, yet at the same time I work as a writer in the industry, making rudimentary knowledge about what games are out and which ones people are playing somewhat important.

I'm also struck by how most others in the industry were themselves, perhaps unironically, gaming addicts like I was in my youth. But for many of them, they're still going; they don't have children, they don't have social lives outside of their gaming circles, and they cannot conceive of a life where one does not play games incessantly.

A dilemma I actively face here relates to my children: I honestly don't know if I want my sons to be introduced to games. On one level, I absolutely bonded with my father in the best possible ways through games, and on the other, my earlier gaming years stunted my development as a man.

There's also a flipside, too. Most people I know who were big on FPS and games that didn't require the abstracting of ideas were indeed messed up in various ways, but then most people I know who've *never* been into games at all are pretty dull people.

There's also the fact that, living in Hungary, I want to show my sons how important English is. And, unfortunately, one of the ways to do that is to introduce them to games which will motivate them to focus on English more than ever. I want that for them. Hungarian as a language is great and all, but I'm very much an English supremacist, and I don't want my boys neglecting English.

A final point, too. What *isn't* addiction nowadays? The entire way that the attention economy is set up is based on addiction. If you're not gaming -- which absolutely has cognitive advantages -- you're scrolling, or worse.

I suppose we'll see, eh? As of yet, I'm undecided. Since I'll be able to say "I wrote this", to some of the video and board games I'll own, it's hard to imagine not introducing them to games, at least to some extent. Sport will come first, but being boys, I'm not sure they'll entirely avoid video games no matter how hard I try. Since that's the case, it might be better that it is me who introduces them to video games, rather than some dipshit at school who plays Roblox or whatever. There's obviously a lot of nuance and difference between games.

Anyway, nice article. I've always known this data is out there. That's why I only play on rare occasions these days. There's a big, big discussion to be had here, that's for sure.

1 reply by The Delinquent Academic
Justin Lillard
Generally, I'm in agreement. (I know I have a potentially-addictive personality when it comes to certain types of games). I am curious, however, how you would respond the charge that reading can become just as much of an "escape from reality" as gaming. I knew several kids in my childhood who would devote HOURS to reading fiction. They were, admittedly, seen as a little "weird" in childhood...but as near as I can tell they didn't seem to suffer any long-term harm. Their excessive investment in those imaginary worlds doesn't appear to have impaired their ability to function in the real world.

If someone argued that, "it's no different with immersive gaming" how would you respond?

1 reply by The Delinquent Academic
6 more comments...

