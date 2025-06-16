The Delinquent Academic

My opinion is that the Western world is foundationally based upon and inseparable from Christianity. The secular dream that people who reject traditional religion will find freedom in atheism, humanism, and scientism is dead or at least terminally dying. The results of such attempts to separate our culture from Christianity have devolved into "Wokeism", a psuedo-religion rip-off of Christianity, and the "Climate Cult", a neopaganism for historical illiterates. Modern society suffers a severe crisis of meaninglessness and anomia that is ushering in a civilization-wide cry for the return of the Strong Gods.

My preference would be an eventual revival of Christianity, putting our culture back in touch with the roots that grew and sustained it, because both of the current alternatives are essentially suicidal. There are a few hints this is already beginning, with progressive churches shrinking in membership as more Orthodox churches grow, but it's too soon to tell if that signals a broader resumption of religion's central significance in our culture or merely a redistribution of those citizens already inclined toward religion. We live in a time where the Left is slowly being forced to reckon with the fact that control of the narrative did not equal control of actual reality and the Right has been slowly forced to grapple with the fact that it cannot afford to allow the Left absolute control of the narrative... Interesting Times indeed.

