A Great Name For A Podcast #7: The Camino de Santiago (The Way of Saint James), A Pilgrim's Perspective

Note: I have renamed the podcast (thanks The Man Behind the Screen for the push), am awaiting some new logo designs and will produce my own introduction song. These should come in a month or so, likely after my next episode however.

Today I am joined my good friend, Joseph Rasmussen, who now currently resides in Spain. A little over a year ago he posted a video of him walking the Camino de Santiago, the spiritual walk from Portugal leading to the shrine of the apostle James in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain.

The video has received over 60,000 views on YouTube, and though Joe’s first video production, it is brilliantly and tastefully made, really capturing the wonder, sanctity, and adventure of the walk itself. We discuss his making of it, along with his experiences, and the central theme - the sense of adventure. We go on to talk about the spiritual void left by modern culture, how important his faith is to him, and much else.

I encourage all to give the video a watch before or after the episode, not only if you are Christian, but if you, like Joe and I, have a keen sense for adventure.

