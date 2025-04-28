The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic Podcast 5#: Brandon from Backcountry Psychology; Affective Polarisation, Free Speech and Censorship, Stoner Logic, and much more!
The Delinquent Academic Podcast 5#: Brandon from Backcountry Psychology; Affective Polarisation, Free Speech and Censorship, Stoner Logic, and much more!

Apr 28, 2025
Episode 5:

Brandon
, a fellow New Zealander, thought-dissident, and Psychology PhD candidate, joins me to discuss the state of New Zealand’s intellectual climate. He first details his topic of study, Affective Polarisation - the emotional aggression opposing political followers have for each other, before we discuss NZ’s intellectual climate in comparison the United States, our experiences as Right-wingers on wokistan campuses, Brandon’s concept of ‘Stoner Logic’ and how it has come to dominate left-wing academic thought, and much more.

Subscribe to Brandon’s substack!

(Also: I’ve added intro and outro music. The intro song is not produced by me (though I’ve edited it into my own VIP). It’s called Beautiful Lie by Receptor. But the outro is produced by me, though it is a cover of a famous Boards of Canada song. Let me know if you love or hate these songs. I am trying to upgrade the podcast a bit and would be great know what you guys thought!)

References

Backcountry Psychology
Stoner logic in academia
After recently reading this piece, which offers an explanation for “Why Foucault is our most cited public intellectual”, I was reminded of a terrible realization I had during a class in undergrad. The realization was that many of my teachers—if I let them—would send me out of higher education as dumb or dumber than when I entered…
Read more
8 months ago · 17 likes · 3 comments · Brandon
Backcountry Psychology
Reign of Error: The failure of social science.
I include a lot of examples below, very often in the form of quotes and screenshots, to save time paraphrasing and rewriting. They go uncited, but there is a reference list at the end of the article. If you want to know which article a specific quote or screenshot came from, feel free to ask in the comments…
Read more
4 months ago · 31 likes · 9 comments · Brandon
Backcountry Psychology
The most hypocritical social scientist
I have been stuck down a rabbit-hole reading much of Jost’s work lately (as seen by my X thread which proved surprisingly popular…
Read more
7 months ago · 37 likes · 6 comments · Brandon

Left-wing bias in social science (in finding only pathology in right-wingers)

