The Delinquent Academic Podcast 5#: Brandon from Backcountry Psychology; Affective Polarisation, Free Speech and Censorship, Stoner Logic, and much more!

Episode 5:

, a fellow New Zealander, thought-dissident, and Psychology PhD candidate, joins me to discuss the state of New Zealand’s intellectual climate. He first details his topic of study, Affective Polarisation - the emotional aggression opposing political followers have for each other, before we discuss NZ’s intellectual climate in comparison the United States, our experiences as Right-wingers on wokistan campuses, Brandon’s concept of ‘Stoner Logic’ and how it has come to dominate left-wing academic thought, and much more.

Subscribe to Brandon’s substack!

(Also: I’ve added intro and outro music. The intro song is not produced by me (though I’ve edited it into my own VIP). It’s called Beautiful Lie by Receptor. But the outro is produced by me, though it is a cover of a famous Boards of Canada song. Let me know if you love or hate these songs. I am trying to upgrade the podcast a bit and would be great know what you guys thought!)

References

Left-wing bias in social science (in finding only pathology in right-wingers)

Thank you all for listening.

If you enjoyed this, please consider giving it a like, or if you have some thoughts, share them in the comments.

Even better, click this button…

If you want to support me further, and help me realise my dream of becoming an independent writer and voice, you can upgrade to a paid subscription or you can simply give me a tip.