The Delinquent Academic Podcast 4#: Copernican Returns; The Imperial Transition, A New Plebian Class, The Coming of Caesarism, and much more!
and
Copernican
Mar 06, 2025
Episode 4:

Copernican
returns for another incredible discussion, this time to outline what he describes as the ‘Imperial Transition’. With the assassin barely missing Donald Trump, American Imperialism has been brought forward, and the next ten, fifty, to a hundred years, could bring vast changes to the most powerful country in the world and its vassal states. The United States of America, instead of balkanization, may annex failing countries with resources peaceably - and if they refuse - may even threaten with a kind of force only known today in science fiction novels. However, although this Imperialism seems new, it reflects ancient Rome, and also the theories of Oswald Spengler and his predictions of late stage civilisation. Listen for all this and more, including the potential for a new plebian class, the role of women in the imperium, and how JD Vance will hold off Caesarism because of his ‘1950s’ spirit.

References

Always The Horizon
Empire America: Reflections on Rome
Donald Trump was not supposed to be elected to office. This image was not supposed to grace our headlines. He was supposed to be shot and killed as an example to others before he touched the levers of power again. We are are off-script. History, it seems, does not repeat…
Read more
2 months ago · 25 likes · 13 comments · Copernican

The Collapse of Complex Societies by Joseph Tainter

The Decline of the West by Oswald Spengler

Image
The Hellfire Missile
Image
… and what it can do

Thank you all for listening.

