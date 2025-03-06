The Delinquent Academic Podcast 4#: Copernican Returns; The Imperial Transition, A New Plebian Class, The Coming of Caesarism, and much more!

Episode 4:

returns for another incredible discussion, this time to outline what he describes as the ‘Imperial Transition’. With the assassin barely missing Donald Trump, American Imperialism has been brought forward, and the next ten, fifty, to a hundred years, could bring vast changes to the most powerful country in the world and its vassal states. The United States of America, instead of balkanization, may annex failing countries with resources peaceably - and if they refuse - may even threaten with a kind of force only known today in science fiction novels. However, although this Imperialism seems new, it reflects ancient Rome, and also the theories of Oswald Spengler and his predictions of late stage civilisation. Listen for all this and more, including the potential for a new plebian class, the role of women in the imperium, and how JD Vance will hold off Caesarism because of his ‘1950s’ spirit.

References

The Collapse of Complex Societies by Joseph Tainter

The Decline of the West by Oswald Spengler

The Hellfire Missile

… and what it can do

