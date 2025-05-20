The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic Podcast 6#: Copernican, Blue Vir; Californian Car Bombing, Neo-Feudalism, US and Canada War, Drug Legalisation, Millennials and Zoomers, and much more!
Copernican
Blue Vir
May 20, 2025
Episode 6:

Copernican
, who makes his third appearance, joins
Blue Vir
, making his first, on my sixth episode. Blue Vir is writer on substack who has written about the coming of Neo-feudalism and how non-state actors - like private military contractors and drug cartels - may challenge state power as society devolves in the future. Together with Copernican, we talk about this at length, as well as the recent domestic terror event in the U.S. where a man blew himself up in a car bomb outside an IVF clinic, the Shiloh Hendrix and Lord Miles affairs, tensions along the Canada-US border and whether an invasion is possible, the difference/similarity of Australia/NZ and the US in terms of policy, the legalisation of hard drugs as way for states to increase their money flow if income taxes are harder to come by, the different living situations of zoomers versus millennials, and much more.

Thank you all for listening.

