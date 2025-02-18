The Delinquent Academic
The Delinquent Academic Podcast #3: The Brothers Krynn; The Hero's Journey, Liberalism and How it Destroys Mythology, Misuse of the Boon, and More
The Delinquent Academic Podcast #3: The Brothers Krynn; The Hero's Journey, Liberalism and How it Destroys Mythology, Misuse of the Boon, and More

Feb 18, 2025
6
6
Transcript

Episode #3: Joe from

The Brothers Krynn
delves into the stories that underpin our culture and influence our every action. An expert in mythology, he outlines the Hero’s Journey, and how it has been applied in both ancient and modern fiction and cinema. We also discuss how Liberalism has ‘unbound’ modern peoples from their cultural mythos; how modern fiction and cinema only focusses on pessimistic tragedies; and much more. The Brother’s Krynn is lucid and within minutes one can tell of his passion for mythology, representing it in fiction, and his general knowledge of the subject. He also writes his own fiction, and analyses stories both ancient and modern. Subscribe here.

(Joe and his brother Dan also run the

Alliance Authors Newsletter
.)

Thank you all for listening.

Chur, and have a good day and night,

The Delinquent Academic

Discussion about this episode

