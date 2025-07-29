The Delinquent Academic

A Great Name For A Podcast
A Great Name For A Podcast #8: ARX-Han; his novel Incel, the craft of literary fiction, the state of publishing, New-wave Fiction, the meaning crisis, and much more!
A Great Name For A Podcast #8: ARX-Han; his novel Incel, the craft of literary fiction, the state of publishing, New-wave Fiction, the meaning crisis, and much more!

The Delinquent Academic's avatar
ARX-Han's avatar
The Delinquent Academic
and
ARX-Han
Jul 29, 2025
ARX-Han
joins me to discuss his superlative novel Incel and many other things, like the craft of literary fiction, his idea of a burgeoning literary movement called New-wave fiction, the loss of meaning in young men, self-publishing and writing on Substack, and the loss of trust in science.

It was a wonderful interview; ARX-Han, his voice augmented to hide his identity, speaks fluently and elegantly, about all the topics mentioned. I recommend listening to what this exciting young author has to say, especially for those, like me, who wish to write novels themselves, whatever the genre.

Literary fiction has often been mocked from those outside the genre as being snooty, self-important, woke, effeminate, and much else - here is evidence there are those within it who are searching for meaning through artistic endeavour like any other genre and art (listen to the section on New-wave fiction, about halfway through!)

Buy INCEL!

ARX Han’s Substack

References:

DECENTRALIZED FICTION
Self-licking ice-cream cones and the securitization of the young American male
One of the iron rules of bureaucracy is that once a bureaucratic entity comes into existence, it will seek to perpetuate itself and grow indefinitely. On first principles, this an obvious conclusion: just like you and me, bureaucrats like being able to pay their bills and to feel that their work is important and purposeful…
Read more
a year ago · 32 likes · 5 comments · ARX-Han
DECENTRALIZED FICTION
New Wave fiction: escaping the energy suck of the culture war in literary fiction
One of the most important ideas I’ve encountered in life is the concept of the framing…
Read more
a year ago · 118 likes · 22 comments · ARX-Han
DECENTRALIZED FICTION
We are all science fiction authors now
I recently finished William Gibson’s Pattern Recognition, a superbly crafted novel that captures a slice of 2000’s-era cyberpunk-lite aesthetics in a way that reminds me of Japanese electronics from that era…
Read more
a year ago · 27 likes · 5 comments · ARX-Han

