A Great Name For A Podcast #8: ARX-Han; his novel Incel, the craft of literary fiction, the state of publishing, New-wave Fiction, the meaning crisis, and much more!

joins me to discuss his superlative novel Incel and many other things, like the craft of literary fiction, his idea of a burgeoning literary movement called New-wave fiction, the loss of meaning in young men, self-publishing and writing on Substack, and the loss of trust in science.

It was a wonderful interview; ARX-Han, his voice augmented to hide his identity, speaks fluently and elegantly, about all the topics mentioned. I recommend listening to what this exciting young author has to say, especially for those, like me, who wish to write novels themselves, whatever the genre.

Literary fiction has often been mocked from those outside the genre as being snooty, self-important, woke, effeminate, and much else - here is evidence there are those within it who are searching for meaning through artistic endeavour like any other genre and art (listen to the section on New-wave fiction, about halfway through!)

