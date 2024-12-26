The Delinquent Academic

The Delinquent Academic

Home
Podcast
Fiction
About
Social Constructionism is for Dummies
Men and Women are Becoming Less Alike Rather Than More Alike
6
The Delinquent Academic Podcast #3: The Brothers Krynn; The Hero's Journey, Liberalism and How it Destroys Mythology, Misuse of the Boon…
Episode #3: Joe from The Brothers Krynn delves into the stories that underpin our culture and influence our every action.
  
The Delinquent Academic
6
2:02:11
Imagine if Jordan Peterson Wrote Novels
How the IDW Failed us
  
The Delinquent Academic
20
The Greatest 'Noble Lie' of Liberal Democratic Society
Sex Differences of Mind and Experience Between Men and Women
  
The Delinquent Academic
5

January 2025

December 2024

November 2024

© 2025 The Delinquent Academic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture